Husqvarna AB (publ) (HUSQF) CEO Kai Wärn on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to Husqvarna Group’s Presentation of the Third Quarter 2019. My name is Johan Andersson, responsible for Investor Relations and will be the moderator here today.

In Stockholm here, we have our CEO, Kai Wärn; and our CFO, Glen Instone, that will take your through the report with our presentation. And after that, we will open up for a Q&A session. First, on the floor here in Stockholm, and then over the telephone conference.

So with that, please, Kai?

Kai Wärn

Thank you, Johan. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to this quarterly three announcement, which is, in large extent, showing a lot of improvements in many aspects, and I’ll try to cover those within short. But let’s jump straight into it.

So to start with, net sales adjusted for the exited Consumer Brands business and comparable currencies is plus 2%, all divisions showing growth. Particularly, noteworthy is that, Europe is doing well. And again, after the start of quarter two, which was a bit difficult on the robot side that then improved throughout the quarter was very satisfactory to see that the growth rates of robotics, as well as battery-based products was really good throughout the quarter and well above the medium-term guidance we have given up 15% year-on-year. So that was positive.

A little bit on the negative side, though, we experienced a weak market for wheel products. This is very much relating to Husqvarna Division in North America, which was double-digit and hence burdened that – the Husqvarna Division a bit. So that was a bit tough. That – for the rest, I would point that good things on the sales side and altogether again, plus 2%, and all divisions in growth.

If you look at operating margin, we are now at 9.3% rolling 12 months. And please remember, end of 2018, we were at 7.9%. So it’s quite a considerable improvement we have done in this period of time. We’re actually talking about SEK 700 million of the EBIT improvement of SEK 3.5 billion to SEK 4.2-ish billion to give the magnitude.

So that in the quarter then, of course, it was a big increase versus on the other hand, that low reference point of 18, so a plus 84%. But, again, that reference was not – nothing to be proud of, given the problems you will recall on the weather side in Europe at that time.

Also satisfactory to see direct operating cash flow of SEK 3.8 billion for the year-to-date versus SEK 2.1 billion. So, again, a considerable improvement. And going forward, we’ll talk about now an increased cost focus to support the continued strategic initiatives and profitability improvement that we expect to see and aim to see. And that means, of course, just like previous years, efficiency program of considerable magnitude, but also looking at particularly from cost structures, as well as to make sure we are competitive in all aspects.

Looking then at the sales growth, to the right of this page, you will see then the year-to-date with Gardena being 3%. All these numbers, by the way, are adjusted for the exited businesses we account so far for give-and-take SEK 1.2 billion year-to-date of exited businesses. We foresee that to be about SEK 1.5 billion for the full-year. So on the lower side what we said.

On the other hand, yes, going a little bit ahead now into next year, that might be in the magnitude of SEK 2 billion of exits in 2020 to follow-up this year. So the total of those two years is pretty much the same, a little bit skewed into 2020.

But excluding those exits could be now 3%, construction 4% and Husqvarna then 1%, and the group is on 2%. So a little bit behind what we were trailing at coming into 2019. But also remembering these two situations with a start of quarter two, Europe are now a little bit weakness in North America.

So given those two factors, we are quite pleased actually to see where we area at this stage. We are from an absolute EBIT level at 39.43, so we’re just beneath SEK 4 billion, which is actually the best ever absolute level we have had. And margin-wise, as you heard me say, we are back to 9.3%.

So we have restored the profitability, which was, of course, usually important and you will recall that was the priority one and – when we talked about 2019 end of last year. So, I would say, yes, we are delivering on that improvement.

If you look at the group financials, it’s – maybe I’d like to draw your attention to the gross margins, may that be the quarter three or may that be the year-to-date you see pretty strong gross margin improvements. I think, that’s a sign of strength. And you see the operating income improvement of 20%, the equivalent of SEK 700 million that I mentioned. With all sorts of things, I like to call out specifically to this page.

Looking into the Husqvarna Division, we see then plus 2% for the quarter and actually plus 1% for the year-to-date on the top line. And again, back to the comments, good growth in Europe, good growth also for robots and battery-based products. Europe is double-digit, North America double-digit, down for the quarter just to give you the magnitudes. And within those numbers, robot and battery products, as I mentioned, are well above the 15% targets that we expect to deliver on mid-term. So that’s good.

That rate of robot sales in North America hasn’t really changed. I just want to be clear about that. So when we talk about wheel products, North America, we predominantly mean tractors say returns. Vehicles where you sit on and the robot growth rate in North America remains close to the same as before on a doubling rate give-and-take. So nothing has changed on that.

On the year-to-date, we’re looking maybe then more at operating income. Yes, we do have impacts – positive impacts from the price increases, of course, equally from the restructuring and efficiency programs, as well as some positive currency effects. On the other hand then, we have higher raw materials, tariffs, and particularly than tariffs. And, of course, the strategic growth initiatives is also a bit of a burden from that perspective. Not to forget, I think on the year-to-date, 16% up with operating income, which is, I think, still quite something to be pleased on.

Moving over to Gardena, of course, success story. And you will recall that this time last year, they had – they were up 23%. So they had the best ever quarter three on the backdrop of the fantastic weather that you might have enjoyed privately as well. So the result at that time increased from SEK 12 million in 2017 to SEK 66 million for the quarter and now we pretty much on the route to almost double that SEK 120 million.

So pretty nice development actually for quarter three. Quite pleased with that. And how is that done well? Within the category of watering, we have also had a favorable mix, because watering is not watering, whether it’s a hose cable package that we’re selling or whether it’s sprinklers or couplings, it’s quite different margin.

So the mix within the watering category has been favorable. We have also a very good result out of the restructuring of the European Consumer Brands exits, and as well as efficiencies actually. So that’s good. So that – so the 3% here adjusted for the exits is actually really a sign of strength. It is quite something actually on remembering that the last year reference.

Year-to-date also actually 3%, up 29% operating income, which is driven very much by similar things, but also including price as a component beyond the restructuring and efficiency. Very nice story indeed.

Construction, pressing on, quarterly rate is pretty much the same on the top line as the year-to-date around 4%. The quarter then up 19% in operating income and we will see 12%. And for the year-to-date, volume price of components, efficiencies, as well as some positive currency effects. And we are, of course, pleased that we have now integrated the acquisitions in the right way that we have executed last few years, and we just added a smaller acquisition here in the shape of Wacker Neuson. And the trowel business, particularly sit on vehicles, and this is a concrete floor and surfaces.

So this was the gap we had in the concrete floor and surfaces offering. And you can say, we are now pretty complete in that respect. SEK 150 million, not huge, but still important to provide that complete offering. No effect this year, because this is an asset deal. It’s assets within R&D and manufacturing, and we will start to see that business taking shape during 2020, but it’s an important piece in the puzzle.

So all three divisions are doing quite well. I think, it’s fair to say. Until that, connected to the Capital Market Day September 17, we also showed some new innovations, notably, the virtual boundary system for robots aiming particularly at the professionals, which brings a lot of advantages for that community, as well as autonomous vehicles. And here, we have pilots ongoing with them, amongst other stance, with all the other Swedish Aerospace Authority, who’s looking into how they can automate this airport, both from snow removal point of view, as well as long cutting.

And you might have heard that we also took a share in a company called Yeti, which is a joint venture then with Semcon and Øveraasen. And Øveraasen is a snow removable piece. We have the lawn moving piece. Semcon is pretty good at control and planning software structures, amongst others. So that is also an interesting piece for the future.

With that, I think, I lead to Glen to talk more about the income statement.

Glen Instone

Thank you. Good morning, all. So a bit more detail on the income statement for the quarter and year-to-date. So, as Kai mentioned already, I want to turn the sales figures, I think, we’ve reviewed them sufficiently.

Looking at the gross margin, that was improving from some 25.6% to 28.2%, so 2.6%. Within that, you’ve got roughly 1% of FX in the gross margin and then we’ve continued to invest in strategic initiatives, and that’s roughly SEK 50 million in the quarter. So roughly, 0.5% on the margin.

The FX has more than offset the impact of the tariffs and raw materials in the quarter as well further point out and pricing continues in a positive vein as well. Also, like-for-like to more than offsetting the positive – the negative impact of tariffs and raw materials.

Moving through to the SG&A, that’s moving up roughly 0.5 point in the quarter for backing out items affecting comparability, 22.8% to 23.3%. That is negatively burdened by FX in this respect. That’s a negative FX effect of roughly 0.7%, 0.8% on the quarter, and then we do see a higher rate with our logistics costs in the quarter. Further point out, there’s very little strategic investments hitting SG&A in Q3.

Looking at some, I’ll jump on the year-to-date and talk about the items below the operating result. Again, a nice increase on the gross margin from 28.6% to 31.1%, real positive impact from FX as per the quarter, it’s actually 1.6% positivity in the first nine months.

And then, of course, we do see the impact of strategic investments, that’s roughly SEK 100 million in the gross margin through the first nine months, negatively burdening 0.8%, 0.9%. Then we have a negative impact of the raw materials and tariffs, again, roughly offset by the pricing increases for this year. So that’s roughly 0.7%, 0.8%, which is a plus or minus zero on a net effect.

Moving down into the SG&A. Again, just comparing, excluding items affecting comparability, given that we booked some costs last year was magnitude SEK 40 million of items affecting comparability into SG&A in Q3 last year. That means, we have an 18.5% SG&A rate rising to 19.3%. Again, the delta there’s really the negative FX, which is roughly 0.8% on a year-to-date basis.

Looking below. Well, before I go below, I think, again, just to reiterate what Kai said, moving from SEK 3.5 billion EBIT to SEK 4.2 billion, so SEK 700 million in improved EBIT, roughly SEK 0.5 billion coming in H1, and again, roughly SEK 200 million coming through now in Q3, so up to a 9.3% rolling. EBIT is pretty impressive.

I’m expecting comparability very much in line with what we spoke about. Last year, we booked 1.171, and then we said, we had roughly SEK 40 million still to come and that was booked through the first-half year. So the restructuring we talked about last year is now behind us and closed down from a P&L impact perspective.

Financial items, we were guiding on 120 to 130 per quarter, still very much the guidance. You see, we’re sitting at 4.37 on a year-to-date basis. I’d expect this to be of the magnitude 5.50 from year-end.

Income tax, we actually had a positive item in Q3, that was actually just was passing the statute of limitations. On our tax item, we took one of our subsidiaries. We had a release of SEK 50 million on the tax line in Q3. Still, year-to-date tax is at 22%, pretty much in line with our previous guidance.

Cash flow, something we all pretty proud about SEK 3.8 billion, coming up from SEK 2.1 billion through the same period last year. Of course, we have the improvement from EBITDA, roughly SEK 1.2 billion improvement. It’s worth calling out, there’s roughly SEK 300 million in that EBITDA figure, which relates to IFRS 16, the leasing adjustments year-on-year.

But beyond that, we’ve actually improved the inventory. Throughout the first nine months, comparing to the nine months last year, we’ve released a further SEK 800 million year-on-year in inventory. We’ve also increased a further SEK 400 million on accounts receivable. And then our accounts payable is actually – we found slightly negative on the accounts payable by SEK 700 million. Still, the net effect is, we’ve improved from SEK 2.1 billion to SEK 3.8 billion. So we’re pretty pleased with our cash flow performance.

With that said, maybe it sounds a little contradictory and it’s not meant to be we as – whilst we’re happy with the cash flow performance, we’re not fully happy with the working capital situation. So whilst, I described the inventory is improved SEK 800 million comparative to last year in the same period, we would have expected it to improve by even more.

Hence, our working capital as a ratio to net sales is still behind our target. So remember, we talked 25% is our real ceiling level. When operate below that, we’re currently sitting at 27.2%. So significantly behind our expectation. And I come back to inventory in the coming slide.

Moving to the balance sheet. Of course, it is inflated somewhat, given the weak Swedish krona. We’ve seen roughly 5.9% weakening of the Swedish krona versus the dollar in the quarter and about 9.7% weakening of the Swedish krona versus the dollar year-to-date. So, of course, given we have a lot of operations in U.S. dollars, it does impact the balance sheet.

The one to really call out, of course, is inventories. It’s SEK 1.1 billion higher than prior year. Within that, SEK 600 million is FX, the remaining SEK 500 million, or 5% higher inventory and like-for-like currency is the true increase. What is driving the increased inventory? Not surprising to say, of course, we closed Q2 with a higher lawn and garden inventory, and we also closed Q2 with a slightly higher construction inventory. And that is still following us through as we see at the end of Q3.

The other big swings on the balance sheet to really in relation to the IFRS 16 change, which is roughly SEK 1.8 billion, hitting the lease line and hitting the non-current asset line.

Moving into net debt to EBITDA, still at the SEK 1.9 billion level. And, of course, our net debt has been moving a little bit, maybe it’s better than I described on the previous chart. So if you look at the net debt, of course, we’ve had a significant cash flow from our operation improvement, SEK 1.7 billion.

IFRS is a burden to net debt of SEK 1.8 billion. Of course, we’ve continued to pay the dividend just below SEK 1.3 billion. And then I said, we have significant effects from FX also hitting the net debt actually magnitude on the financing line, roughly SEK 700 million and on other debt lines, roughly SEK 900 million. And then because of the lowering of the interest rate, of course, the pension liability has increased by roughly SEK 700 million.

With that, I will hand back to Kai with some closing comments before questions.

Kai Wärn

Yep. And this time we ask you to put up the slide, which we used to refer to us or feel good slide before we had to hit in 2018. But it’s starting to feel a bit better now. Restoring absolute level is actually providing the best absolute level. I think the previous absolute was 3.79 something, and now we have 3.94. And you see the margin then improvement.

I think, you’ve heard us talk about a lot of other aspects here, may that be anything from all the divisions in positive sales, may that be the proof point of robotics and battery-based being up at the right type of levels. And also divisions like Gardena being able to offset such a strong year that we experienced last year, the acquisitions and some other few things.

So I think, all in all, we – we’re quite pleased with the quarter and we are executing on our strategy as referred to – elaborated, of course, at the CMD recently. So nothing in that perspective has changed, which would, I guess, I’m going to be a bit surprised. So I guess, with those few comments, I leave it for Q&A.

A - Johan Andersson

So thank you very much, Kai and Glen, and let’s start with Q&A here in Stockholm. Do we have any questions? I think, we have one here from Björn. Please go ahead.

Björn Enarson

Okay. Björn, Danske Bank. A question on…

Kai Wärn

Just a second, is there mic on there? Okay. Yep, please?

Björn Enarson

Thank you. A question on Husqvarna and the structure, including the Consumer Brands business. I mean, the outcome has been clearly below expectations, at least, since you changed the structure of that business. Can you add some color on the new seasonality with the remaining part of Consumer Brands, or I guess, there’s somewhere where a lot of us go wrong in forecasting the Husqvarna earnings?

And the second question is on the inventory situation. If that is something that you would drag with you into the next season and potential implications following that?

Glen Instone

If I’d start with Husqvarna, then the seasonality has not changed at all. Actually, there’s no seasonality impact to mention of with the integration of the Consumer Brands. If anything, it could be a bit more front-end loaded. But that, in the larger scheme of things, I wouldn’t emphasize that.

I think it is rather the disappointing North American quarter three here that we can refer to. And particularly this year, I think, you’re right, Björn, in the – in respect of this year, we saw a very strong quarter one. But that was more very large account, choose to place orders early. And that – and I wouldn’t overemphasize that, that’s not necessarily going to be the case, if you extrapolate that into next year with some things.

So with seasonality by and large similar actually, disappointing. And then I think we need to go back to my comments, Europe up double-digit, North America down double-digit big and big swings. So that was, of course, bit burdening the results with under-absorption also upon production – on the production side. So I think that’s something, which you might not have foreseen trying to get back to your perception.

Kai Wärn

Also, I mean, very strong Europe and weak North America should also imply very good regional mix, I would assume. After the margin perspective, it could be – they could be a positive mix on that, probably be stronger in the first-half than in the second-half. But still, yes, there is an element to that, that’s true.

I think what you see also is, with Husqvarna, we have actually added a bit of cost to that structure. And when the sales fall through, you have less to balance it. So I think there is an element that we’ll need to look at going forward. And I think that’s also what we refer to when we talk about increased cost focus going ahead. So there’s an element to recalibration. I wouldn’t overemphasize it, but it’s there.

Björn Enarson

And on the inventory situation dragging into next season, if [Multiple Speakers] implications?

Glen Instone

Yes. First, we would have liked inventory set to below than it is plus 5% FX cleanse is still higher than we would like, because last year was still relatively high. We will have lower prebuilt inventory during the fourth quarter that is very much in line with our intentions.

So we expect by the year-end, we’re much more of a like-for-like inventory situation versus last year. Or I should add to that, Björn, is given some questions I’ve had in recent months is, how does the factory absorption impact maybe the inventory? And absorption is taken to the P&L. So we’re not dragging negative variances through as part of the inventory on the case.

Björn Enarson

Thanks.

Johan Andersson

I think we have one question here in the back. Olof, please go ahead.

Olof Cederholm

Hi, thanks. Olof Cederholm with ABG. A couple of questions. Starting with the Consumer Brands exit, which is taking, I guess, longer or it’s facing differently from what you thought previously. What are the reasons for that? Is it more difficult to get out of this business than you thought? And also, is there a mix difference here? Have you come farther in Europe than what you have in North America? Can you start with that? I have one other follow-up.

Kai Wärn

I would say, by and large, it is according to plan. The total amount of exits we talked about in summer 2018 is what we see now. We see 0.5 billion sliding between 2019 into 2020. So nothing to really overemphasize on that side. From a mix perspective, no big surprises either. So it’s up. I wouldn’t really emphasize anything along those lines actually.

Olof Cederholm

So we can put in the SEK 2 billion with the high degree of confidence…

Kai Wärn

Yes.

Olof Cederholm

…for 2020?

Kai Wärn

If anything, there could be a slight – slightly higher number than that, but not significantly.

Olof Cederholm

Perfect. Then maybe something that you might have mentioned, apologies for that. But the robotics and handheld growth, did you mention what it has been for the full season?

Kai Wärn

No, I didn’t mention that. That, of course, obviously, it improved. It’s’ somewhere in-between the 5% and 10% mark for the combination of the robots and battery for the year-to-date. So give-and-take for today in the mid-range there somewhere and you’re pretty right.

Johan Andersson

Thank you very much, Olof. Do we have any further questions here in Stockholm? Yes. One there.

Johan Eliason

Hi, Johan Eliason from KeplerCheuvreux. I was wondering about this wheel product in the U.S.. We have seen Craftsman brand being introduced at Lowe’s, and I guess, Home Depot. It’s a trend, they seem pretty happy with our development. Is there a market share loss in your numbers as well for the U.S. development versus this brand do you think?

Kai Wärn

I can’t say anything relative to Craftsman. I know that there was a lot of marketing put behind Craftsman introduction at Lowe’s from this side, we acquired that brand. So that’s that – but I would speculate that is maybe even more important for them on the tool side than on the forest and garden side. But nevertheless, they are very active on the forest and garden side as well.

I can’t exclude that we have lost share on the wheel products. But by – if you look at the larger numbers of that particular account, it’s positive. So I don’t think it’s obviously the onset that we’re looking for. But I would like to add though, that in general, we have priced for the tariffs on our wheel products. And, of course, that could lead to some loss off-share related to that with other sub priced at more aggressively. That could be up – that analysis is still to be made and concluded.

Johan Eliason

And can you say anything about your sort of general listing in pricing into next season?

Kai Wärn

Listings are looking okay for next year, absolutely pricing. We are sticking to a fairly strong position. And we don’t want to, so to say, question that or do anything else. We – we’re going to stick to that policy. So that should remain.

If you would have asked the question about quarter four, I can’t roll out that there will be such as a continued weakness in North America. But having said that, I don’t think you necessarily should extrapolate that into 2020. So it’s an end of season effect this year that I wouldn’t say is unlikely, but I wouldn’t take it any further.

Johan Eliason

And then the robotics launch in the U.S. considering the weakness or below your expectations, I guess, so far this year. Any changes to your strategy? Next year, will you spend more on marketing, or will you produce less ahead of the season, et cetera? Can you say anything of how your thinking is going there?

Kai Wärn

Johan, it’s a good question. And, of course, we are spending some energy and time actually on exactly that question. So what do we learn from this season, okay, give-and-take a doubling rate is not bad, but we – the ambition is even higher. So what do we do differently. So I’m not prepared to be specific about what the outcome of that is. But for sure, we are asking ourselves that question and there will be differences, Johan. So we’ll come back to that later.

Johan Andersson

Thank you very much. Do we have any other questions here? One in the front, Karri, please go ahead.

Karri Rinta

Yes, Karri Rinta, Handelsbanken. First, the clarification. This double-digit decline in North America Husqvarna is that – for the Husqvarna as a whole or was it for the wheeled product?

Kai Wärn

No, it’s for Husqvarna as a whole.

Karri Rinta

All right, thanks. And then maybe the…

Kai Wärn

Husqvarna Division.

Karri Rinta

…yes, Husqvarna Division, yes, yes. Maybe a follow-up on that. Then the – that, given your – all of your positive comments about Europe, then it must have been from a profitability standpoint, it’s very nicely profitable Europe and quite loss-making North America in the third quarter in the Husqvarna Division, and you alluded to some structural changes. So can you discuss a little bit about the – what can you do just beyond that, hoping for a better season next year in terms of North American profitability for Husqvarna?

Kai Wärn

I don’t know if you want to start or should I kick off?

Glen Instone

I don’t mind starting. Of course, I think it’s very early to say, but we need to – the efficiency program is here to stay for sure, and we need the efficiency program to finance the transformation journey. We’ve talked about that. But we need to really turn over every stone as the saying is and look at what further we can do. As Kai said earlier, we – certainly, when the sales are not coming through then we’re feeling that. So we do need to look at the structural cost within the organization.

Kai Wärn

I think that’s the perspective you need to have. I mean, with the seasonality comes in, a third of the sales, the second-half of the year. And, of course, if your fixed cost then relatively seen a bit higher, it will be hurting a lot more than if sales fall out. I think that’s what you see. That is probably part of the whole thing here.

Kai Wärn

What I would like to add, Karri, and also Björn alluded to it earlier as well, maybe where the differences between expectations and where we’re actually currently trading is that, we continue to invest in strategic investments, which is a gross margin burden in that respect. But we fully stand behind this, so that’s the right thing to do, given the product launches you’re seeing coming through.

Karri Rinta

Sure. And then a final question, this – let’s pre-build in Q4. How should we think about that in terms of our expectations for Q3, sorry, for Q4?

Glen Instone

I don’t think if you look at our product cost and what feeds in from a factory cost perspective, it’s not a significant amount of our COGS. I wouldn’t call it out as a material item in our Q4, but we will be making sure that pre-build is lower than prior year.

Karri Rinta

Good. Thank you.

Johan Andersson

Thank you very much, Karri. Do we have any further questions here in Stockholm? Well, at this point of time, should we check the telephone conference and see if we have any questions there. Please, operator?

Johan Andersson

Okay. Yes, so do we have any questions?

Operator

We will now take our first question. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Kai Wärn

Do we have any…?

Klara Jonsson

Hi, this is Klara Jonsson from SEB. Can you hear me?

Kai Wärn

Yes. Loud and clear.

Klara Jonsson

Good. So to the previous questions on the North American market. How do you feel about your customers’ inventory levels here ahead on destocking emphasis? And then was it only a way to end market here in this quarter or did it actually reduce inventories also?

Kai Wärn

I didn’t hear the first part of your question. I heard the latter part. But can you please repeat the first?

Klara Jonsson

Yes, sure. I was talking about the North American market. How do you feel about customers’ inventory levels here head of destocking emphasis? And I’m trying to figure out this, is it just a market weakness or if retailers inventories also came down?

Kai Wärn

Yes, the inventory is in play there. I think it is our impression that some of the major retailers are actually pursuing quite aggressively a reduction of inventory. And that is also connected to the lower rate of purchases to us in quarter three, that might prevail also into quarter four. That’s a good point, Klara, actually. That dynamics is playing into the whole equation.

Klara Jonsson

Yes, okay. So – okay, I understand. So we expect further destocking among your customers in Q4 as well?

Kai Wärn

I wouldn’t rule that out. No.

Klara Jonsson

Okay, thank you. About [indiscernible], very strong performance, you grew organic to despite very tough comparable numbers. What was the strength driven by? And then was the retailers stocking up ahead of 2020, or was it end market strength…

Kai Wärn

No, it’s not….

Klara Jonsson

…or market strength?

Kai Wärn

I wouldn’t say, it’s not stocking up for next season in quarter three for Gardena. That might be the case if you look at end of quarter four, where they typically start towards the watering products. But the quarter three is sell-through. And it’s actually – it’s an expression than a reflection of good demand, nothing else.

Klara Jonsson

All right. That sounds good. My final question is about inventories. You managed to reduce them by SEK 490 million between Q2 and Q3, which is more than you research it and reduce them between these quarters. And we’re going to see smaller buildup between Q3 and Q4 then historically, if I understand, Glen, correctly as well? So are you satisfied with these levels than you will exit 2019 on? When you enter 2020, will you continue to balance levels into next year as well, you think?

Glen Instone

Good question, Klara. We’re happy with where we are now? Absolutely not. We should – we expected to have lower inventories. Of course, when we came out of Q2, we carried much more than we expected because of the season. We all working them down during Q3, to your point, roughly SEK 0.5 billion, and we’ll continue to do so during Q4.

We’d expect that at least by the end of the year, we are somewhat comparable to prior year. But still we feel we have structural changes to continue making to actually reduce our inventory further. So we’re not going to be happy to be on prior year levels.

Klara Jonsson

Okay. Is there any specific to know type of inventory that you’re trying to reduce with North American inventory or European?

Glen Instone

No, I wouldn’t look at it geographically in this respect. I would just say that we need to improve our forecasting process. We’re working a lot with our forecasting, but making sure we’re more reactive to the market demand.

Klara Jonsson

So, I mean, if I understand correctly, you’re sort of – you lowered your guidance. You had previously expected a full-year EBIT margin of 9.6% to 10%, and we’re talking about the lower-end of the range. But now, you are more pointed towards 9.3% to 9.6% instead. So, I mean, for Q4, does this mean that this whole lowered guidance is extend by that we will see continued under-absorption? Is there anything else behind this lowered margin?

Glen Instone

I think that’s a good point you are raising. So we are at 9.3%. As you’ve heard a couple of occasions that – the guidance in July was really towards the point on 9.6%. North America is throwing in a little bit of a wrench in the wheel for us to get all the way there that we are going to improve versus last year quarter four, that is absolutely an ambition. Is it going to be sufficient to get all the way? That is uncertain. But we should be somewhere in-between those two points. And it is, Klara, it is North America that is the largest unknown for us actually and Husqvarna Division, if I’m specific.

Klara Jonsson

So, I mean – yes, thank you. A follow-up on that as well. I mean, if the market continues to be just like it is now going into 2020, could you say anything about what that would mean for your production?

Glen Instone

I think it’s too early to say that. Of course, we look at sensitivity and different scenarios on that, Klara, but I think it’s too early to say. But we’re very mindful of any impact that that would have from a fixed overhead absorption perspective, i.e., reduced volumes. So we’ll continue to work with this, but too early to quantify.

Klara Jonsson

I understand. Thank you very much for answering my questions.

Johan Andersson

Thank you very much. I think we have one more question on the telephone conference. Please go ahead.

Operator

Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, sorry. My question has been answered. So thank you.

Johan Andersson

Okay. Thank you very much. So I don’t think we have any further questions on the telephone conference. Do we have any questions here from the floor in Stockholm? No. Okay, I think with that, we conclude the day here and looking forward for meeting you at the Q4 report then. Thank you very much for today. Thank you.

