Constellation Brands May Undergo More Weakness In The Near Term

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) have failed to gain much traction in October which is a surprise really given the earnings beat announced at the start of the month for the second quarter. The company reported earnings of $2.72 per share which was a comprehensive beat by $0.10. Furthermore, top line sales came in at $2.34 billion which again was a beat by $0.35 million.

Remember shares topped $206 just before earnings were released and now we stand at $194.58. That's almost a 6% drop in just over two weeks of trading. The question now is whether lower lows are on the cards or can this decline be halted.

At present, Constellation Brands trades with a book multiple of 3.3 and a sales multiple of 4.9. The stock is definitely cheaper than its 5-year average valuation numbers plus it also is cheaper than the industry as a whole. However, shares have been trading in a range since they topped out back in 2018. Therefore, let's go to the charts and firstly, the long-term chart to see which patterns are currently developing.

As we can see from the chart above, Constellation Brands topped out from its multi-year bull run in mid 2018, then came right down below the $150 mark in December of last year before embarking on another bull run. Shares have made multiple attempts to get over that $210 level this year but each time have come up short. The shining light though is that after each failed attempt, shares managed to print a higher low. Let's go to the daily chart to see exactly how shares have traded over the past 10 months.

Followers of our work will know that we are strong proponents of volume. When strong hands enter the market (which have been lacking), we usually trade in alignment with that volume as long as our other technical work lines up. As we can see from the chart below, Constellation Brands is currently trading between its 50-day moving average and its 200-day moving average. We only like trading stocks which are trading above their 200-day moving average. In fact, the 200-day moving average looks like it may come under pressure once more as we have a daily swing high in play at present.

Furthermore, what is worrying from a bullish perspective is that we seem to have a breakaway gap (which still has not been filled since the start of the month) accompanied by a sizable amount of selling (volume). Combine this fact to the daily swing high we have in the share price and it becomes apparent that the stock has bearish connotations at least in the short term.

When we look at near-term projections, we can see that top line sales are expected to drop to under $7.9 billion in 2021. At present, sales stand at just over $8.2 billion over the past four quarters. Earnings will obviously take a hit with declining sales but it is interesting that analysts who follow this stock believe that margins will improve by 2021. We shall see.

Therefore, we may see a lower valuation for Constellation Brands in the short term. Although projected earnings for 2020 got a nice boost in Q2, we continue to see projections for 2021 decline. Since the market is obviously forward-looking, it seems that it wants to see some stability here before pricing shares higher. We still have the possibility of an ascending triangle pattern (bullish) playing out but only if the 200-day moving average holds.

To sum up, although shares of Constellation Brands are priced lower than the industry at present, we may see further weakness in the near term here. Management announced an earnings beat in Q2 but the beat did nothing for the share price. Let's see if the 200-day moving average can hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.