Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Alexion's Acquisition Of Achillion Includes A Free Kicker

T-Mobile US's (TMUS) proposed tie-up with Sprint (S) won formal approval from the FCC in a vote split along party lines.

Merger activity increased last week with two new deal announced and one deal closing.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 152 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 9 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 35 Stock Deals 19 Stock & Cash Deals 10 Special Conditions 7 Total Number of Pending Deals 71 Aggregate Deal Consideration $1.18 trillion

New Deals:

The acquisition of Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) by Parsley Energy (PE) for $2.27 billion in an all stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, Jagged Peak shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.447 shares of Parsley Class A common stock for each share of Jagged Peak common stock they own. The acquisition of Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN) by Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) for $930 million or $6.30 per share in cash. The transaction includes the potential for additional consideration in the form of non-tradeable contingent value rights (CVRS), which will be paid to Achillion shareholders if certain clinical and regulatory milestones are achieved within specified periods. These include $1.00 per share for the U.S. FDA approval of danicopan and $1.00 per share for ACH-5228 Phase 3 initiation. We are going to treat this as a "Special Conditions" deal with a value of $6.30 for the purposes of our Merger Arbitrage Tool.

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

The acquisition of International Speedway Corporation (ISCA) by NASCAR Holdings on October 18, 2019. It took 149 days for this deal to be completed.

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) $8.00 $5.46 03/31/2020 46.52% 104.81% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) $8.37 $6.42 01/31/2020 30.36% 108.63% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.31 12/31/2019 25.99% 133.59% ABDC 08/13/2019 Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (N/A) $11.02 $8.89 12/31/2019 23.96% 123.17% ONCE 02/25/2019 Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) $114.50 $100.04 04/30/2020 14.45% 27.48% MLNX 03/11/2019 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) $125.00 $111.01 12/31/2019 12.60% 64.79% OHAI 08/01/2019 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) $1.46 $1.32 12/31/2019 10.61% 54.52% TSG 10/02/2019 Flutter Entertainment PLC (PDYPF) $21.63 $19.76 09/30/2020 9.46% 10.01% ACIA 07/08/2019 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) $70.00 $64.88 07/31/2020 7.89% 10.14% AGN 06/25/2019 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) $186.51 $173.6 03/31/2020 7.44% 16.76%

Disclosure: I am/we are long MLNX, PACB, CELG, BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I hold long positions in Mellanox Technologies (MLNX), Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB), Celgene (CELG) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.