Sonos: Thanks To IKEA, Growth Is Picking Up

Sonos (SONO) has always had a reputation for excellent, if expensive, speaker products. The "secret sauce" that the company has lacked, in my view, was distribution. With no direct retail locations of its own, and with Sonos speakers awkwardly mashed up alongside other speaker products at resellers like Best Buy and Target, Sonos has always struggled to differentiate itself from the pack and catch consumers' eyes.

Now, however, a new partnership with IKEA turns that dynamic upside down. I wrote last quarter that Sonos' new co-branded IKEA speakers would be the key to the company's entry into the mass-market, and early results show that the partnership is bearing tremendous fruit for Sonos. Thanks to a strong Q3 print and bullish commentary for the future of IKEA, Sonos shares are up roughly 25% since last quarter:

In my view, Sonos' rally has plenty of steam left. Revenue growth is accelerating, and it's not just to IKEA's credit. In fact, IKEA revenues represented just a small contribution to Sonos' most recent quarterly results; the Sonos Beam and Sonos One continued to outperform expectations and drive more than ten points of sequential growth acceleration.

The bullish thesis for Sonos is still evident: this is a high-margin hardware company with a diverse product lineup that now includes all price points. Over time, as Sonos' manufacturing and engineering scales, the company can notch higher margins and continue a trend of improving profitability. Stay long here

Growth uptick

One of the most encouraging signals for Sonos is its strong pickup in revenue growth. Recall that Sonos encountered growth issues earlier this year, especially in Q2, when Sonos reported that excess ending inventory would eat into the company's revenues for the quarter.

In Q3, Sonos notched 25% y/y revenue growth to $260.1 million, vastly beating Wall Street's expectations for $245.5 million (+18% y/y), taking us back to the revenue strength that Sonos saw immediately post-IPO (its first two quarters post-IPO saw revenue growth of 27% y/y and 25% y/y, respectively):

Figure 1 Sonos Q3 revenue results Source: Sonos Q3 shareholder letter

IKEA had some impact on this revenue strength, but it wasn't responsible for the entirety. Sonos' IKEA revenues were captured in the "Other" line this quarter, which jumped $12.2 million (or six points) year-over-year. The primary drivers behind this quarters' revenue growth, however, were Sonos' flagship products. In the company's most recent shareholder letter, management noted as follows:

In Q3 FY2019, the largest drivers impacting our period-over-period revenue growth were Sonos One and Beam. Sonos One, which was launched in Q1 FY2018, grew revenue 61% year-over-year. This performance re-accelerated wireless speaker growth, driving 17% unit growth and 11% revenue growth in the quarter. Beam’s continued strength contributed to a 64% increase in home theater speakers products sold and a 34% increase in home theater speakers revenue. The recent introduction of Sonos Amp in Q2 FY2019 drove 3% unit growth and 14% revenue growth year-over-year in the components category."

Another key point to make is that Sonos is driving continuous innovation, repeatedly refreshing its product lineup - in addition to launching the IKEA speakers in Q3, Sonos also rolled out its amplifiers, the Sonos Amp, in Q2.

Qualitative feedback for IKEA

Q2's results offered a mere "sneak peek" at the potential for growth through IKEA; the majority is still to come. Sonos' newest IKEA speakers, the SYMFONISK, comes as a table-lamp speaker for $179, or as a bookshelf speaker for $99 - far cheaper than Sonos' high end Sonos Play-5 at $499, and slightly cheaper than the flagship $199 Sonos One. These products started appearing on-shelves in August, but Sonos began recognizing revenues in late Q2 upon delivery of products for final assembly at IKEA manufacturing sites.

Currently, the new speakers are in 300 IKEA stores globally, with plans to launch in 18 additional countries over the coming months. Here's some qualitative feedback on launch momentum from CEO Patrick Spence's prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

Our collaboration with IKEA, which launched in stores August 1 with some fantastic press reviews, is the perfect example of Sonos delivering against these ambitions [...] The $99 price point is particularly interesting as we believe it has the potential to significantly expand our audience by bringing Sonos into millions of new homes. Once introduced to the simplicity of the Sonos experience, we anticipate many customers will consider adding additional Sonos products to their homes. You will see this revenue show up in our results as our module revenue as we are selling IKEA hardware with embedded software. In Q4, we look forward to consumers experiencing the two new innovative products we have developed with IKEA and to sharing something new, we know customers will love."

Third-party reviews are indeed overwhelmingly positive:

The Verge, a notable technology blog, referred to SYMFONISK as "the most affordable way to get Sonos in your home," and said that this was the makings of a long-term partnership

TechRadar called it a "solid entry into the respected Sonos range," despite being priced at IKEA levels, and praised the fact that these speakers will receive all the same software updates as all Sonos products. They also noted that "For those sceptical of how good a bookshelf can sound, the audio performance is better than you might expect. From the off, the Symfonisk is bold, focused and full-bodied, and certainly not shy about throwing music into the room"

Engadget gave the product a score of 86/100, giving it a thumbs up for "really solid audio quality" as well as "stylish design"

The Guardian awarded four stars out of five, acknowledging that while the sound quality was less than other Sonos speakers due to the lower pricing, the SYMFONISK still offered "room-filling sound" and can be flexibly wall-mounted

We'll get more information on consumer sell-through in Sonos' fourth-quarter print, but all early indications point to the fact that the Sonos SYMFONISK has made waves in the press and has generated substantial buzz.

How should investors react?

Other bullish signals for Sonos abound. In September, Sonos expanded its buyback program by $50 million, indicating confidence in the share price. In addition, in Sonos' Q2 shareholder letter, the company noted that it expects to exceed its full-year gross margin guidance of 40-41% by 100bps, leading the company to bump up its full-year adjusted EBITDA range to $86-$88 million, the higher end of a previous range of $83-$88 million.

In my view, Sonos' future is incredibly promising - due in large part to the huge revenue potential that IKEA brings in. With growth rates already beginning to accelerate and with Sonos bumping up its full-year targets, I'd say there's plenty of fundamental momentum to continue driving Sonos' rally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SONO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.