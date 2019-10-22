AFC Ajax: 20% Below Book Value With Record Profits Ahead

As the cherry on top, Ajax is currently sporting very strong results on the pitch, which could boost profits even more.

Which, in turn, could reduce the undervaluation to the Book Value, standing at more than 20%.

This leaves a lot of potential with regards to transfer income for this season on the table.

This while transfer profit remained quite modest, as management managed to only let go of its 2 best players.

After nearly doubling in 1 season's time, is there still some upside left for Ajax (OTC:AFCJF) this season? You will find out in this article. Spoiler alert: there is. Quite a lot, actually.

Last season's surge

Since the first of September 2018, Ajax's share price has risen by more than 90%. To me, this came less as a surprise as I already had written an article about the undervaluation of Ajax on another website.

Yet, even though I had recognized the undervaluation, I had never expected such a surge in the stock price. In fact, probably no one did, as Ajax had a historic season that was beyond all expectations. So, what exactly happened?

Champions League fairy tale

In summary: Ajax reached the semi-finals of the Champions League. This generated much extra revenue and, more importantly, investors' interest. Each time Ajax progressed to the next round in the Champions League, the stock went up another 5-10 percentage points.

These increases in the stock price were more than fair, as the success in the European competition pushed revenue up by more than 100% (!) from 93 million euros to 200 million euros. This ultimately resulted in a net profit of 2.83 euros per share compared to 0.12 euros one season earlier.

Profits could have been way higher if it were not for the variable wages, for which almost 50% of the prize money was destined.

Business Model

The business model of Ajax is straightforward: attract bargains and develop them, generate success on the pitch with these young talents and finally sell them once developed.

As such, Ajax merely turns an operating profit when not taking transfer profit into account. In 2015/16, the operating profit stood at less than 1 million euros, which increased to 8.4 million euros in 2016/17, coming back down in 2017/18 to an operating loss of 12 million euros. This year, the success on the pitch pushed up the operating income of Ajax, resulting in an operating profit of 34 million euros. A record.

The low operating profit is then sweetened by the transfer profit: while Ajax spent more on transfers than it gained in 2015/16, it made a profit of 60 million euros in 2016/17. In 2017/18, transfer profit came down to around 15 million euros, before coming back up in 2018/19 to 34 million euros.

If one combines these two 'profit drivers' (operating and transfer), one finds the EBIT of Ajax. It's clear that the transfer profits are very important to Ajax, as it is only after such a successful season as the last one that operating profit is greater than the transfer profit.

Image sources: Author's own work, based on company reports

In the season 2016/17, Ajax managed to reach the finals of the Europa League. Although a far less profitable competition than the Champions League, it did raise operating income to a respectable level. But more importantly, it generated interest in the players of Ajax. This ultimately resulted in a huge transfer profit.

This season so far

After letting its arguably two best players go in the off-season, the starting eleven has lost some of its quality. Yet, Ajax has had a very strong start of the season. 9 contests in, Ajax is co-leading the Dutch first division. More importantly, Ajax is also leading its group in the Champions League:

These two victories alone have brought in €5.4M (2.7 million per victory) while qualifying for the next round could yield Ajax another €9.5M.

Image source: Author's own work, UEFA data

Current valuation

Since the first of September and such a great start, the stock is up only around 3%. Does this mean Ajax's stock price has reached its 'correct' value? Let's find out.

What you get

Fixed assets (numbers in €M) 62.1 real estate 16.6 other fixed assets 6.1 participation in Ajax Cape Town 4.3 receivables 35.1

Current Assets (numbers in €M) 162.8 receivables 76.5 securities 24.3 Cash 62.0

The current value of the assets, when making abstraction of the players' value, stands at 225 million euros. This includes cash, receivables and some buildings (not the stadium, which is the property of the city of Amsterdam!). Following transfermarkt.nl, a website that quotes players' prices which I have found to be pretty accurate, the value of the first team stands at 376 million euros.

When combining these two, the intrinsic value of Ajax amounts to 601 million euros. Of this, a large amount could be converted into cash pretty easily in case of, let's say, a default.

What you pay

At the same time, Ajax is bearing a debt of 178 million euros (of which €55 million is short term and €122 million long term). This while the current market cap (at a price of 19.25 euros) stands at 353 million euros. For full ownership of Ajax, an investor would thus have to pay 531 million euros.

Undervalued!

This thus means that you pay 70 million euros less than the intrinsic value of Ajax. The market cap would thus have to increase from €353M to €423M in order for Ajax to be correctly valued. This points to an undervaluation of 20% compared to the intrinsic value, which remains quite significant, although less than Olympique Lyon (which I discussed in this article and more recently in this article) but certainly more than Borussia Dortmund (which I discussed in this article).

Expectations for the coming season

As I implied earlier, it will be hard for Ajax to copy the success of last year. The first team has lost some of its quality, while the team already punched above its weight last year.

However, this does not mean that the coming season will be bad, at all. As Ajax is currently leading its group in the Champions League, qualification for the next round seems likely, which will once again turn operating income into a profit. Furthermore, Ajax has only sold its 2 best players, meaning that quite probably more players will leave by the end of the season. This as most players wish to be developed at Ajax, before moving on to a bigger club, with a bigger salary. The following three players could bring in realistically as much as 140 million euros and can count on a lot of interest from big European clubs.

Image source: transfermarkt.nl

If Ajax manages to win the domestic competition once more, which I believe it will, it will qualify directly for the group stages of the Champions League next season. But even if it finishes second, it will qualify for the competition, although the second preliminary round.

Summary and my opinion

Ajax is likely to have another lucrative season. As explained earlier, Ajax loses money when filtering out both any extra income and costs from European competitions and transfer income and costs.

These losses are then turned into profits thanks to its successful transfer policy, which will be no different in the coming season. In fact, I expect the transfer income to be record-breaking, as Ajax managed to hold onto all but 2 players, with the promise of being transferred this season. The three players I listed above, are almost certain to leave the club by the end of the season, and could bring in significant capital gains as players are only valued in the books at around half of transfer values. You could thus expect capital gains of as much as 70 to 100 million euros (depending on how many other players leave the club).

At the same time, Ajax will be looking to strengthen the team. Management has shown to be adept in finding bargains, thus incoming transfers should not weigh too much on short-term profits. Furthermore, this makes sure that Ajax can remain competitive for a longer period and that more capital gains can be realized (as players improve under the coaching staff of Ajax).

Last, Ajax is currently having a strong European campaign. However, another semi-final is most unlikely, lowering my expectations of 'operating profit'. Last year, this profit stood at 35 million euros, as variable wages significantly reduced the operating margin Ajax could have had. If Ajax gets knocked-out in the sixteenth round, it loses out on 22.5 million euros (see picture above) worth of prize money. This would also impact the variable loans Ajax has to pay, by around 10 million euros (based on numbers of last year). Thus, even if Ajax only manages to survive the group stages, the operating income would be more than 20 million euros.

If you combine the significant expected increase in transfer profit, with a slightly lower expected operating profit, it's not hard to see that profits are expected to remain stable or even increase. At a current P/E of just 6.8, this is currently not priced into the stock.

A little extra: The beta of Ajax is negative. As investors seek to diversify their portfolio and reduce risk, stocks with a negative beta can come in very handy.

Therefore, I restate my 'buy' advice on Ajax, with a Target Price of 23 euros.

Thank you for reading. In a few months, when more information is known as more games will have been played, I will work out a more accurate prediction of Ajax's earnings. If you wish to keep updated, be sure to follow me!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFCJF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.