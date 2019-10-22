Enstar Group Series E: 6.50% Yield From The Most Undervalued Qualified Preferred Stock At The Moment

Introduction

Preferred stocks and baby bonds are great investment vehicles for investors who want regular dividends from their portfolio. These types of assets are positioned higher in the capital structure compared to the common shares which is a fact that makes them suitable for the moderate risk and more conservative portfolios.

The fixed income marketplace has been a very dynamic place lately. Many of the companies have decided to take advantage of the lower interest rates and to call some of their high nominal preferreds and to issue new ones with lower nominal. If we take into consideration the actions of the Federal Reserve and the rate cuts, we can say that the situation is justified and we fully understand the desire of businesses to refinance themselves at better rates.

However, there are still many high-income opportunities on the market which can help us to boost the return of our portfolio and sometimes it is not even needed to take higher risk. This is the case with the preferred stock which is going to be presented in our article. My attention was caught by Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) and its juicy yielder Enstar Group, 7.00% Dep. Shares Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares Series E (ESGRO). This article will be devoted to ESGRO and its characteristics. We are going to compare it to similar preferreds and we are going to understand what is the potential of this investment.

Enstar Group - Stable Company From The Financial Sector

Enstar Group Limited is an insurance group that offers capital release solutions and specialty underwriting capabilities through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia and other international locations. The company's segments include:

Non-Life Run-Off

Atrium

StarStone

Life

Annuities

Source: Company's Website

Founded in Bermuda in 1993, Enstar was created through acquisitions to become, by 2013, the industry’s largest standalone run-off consolidator. Later in 2013, they diversified into live risk by investing in leading specialty insurance companies in global markets, including Lloyd’s. In 2016, they took part in the launch of a diversified reinsurer to complement their portfolio. Regulatory change around the world is driving risk businesses to refocus, which creates attractive opportunities. In this environment, Enstar has the vision and appetite to grow further.

With more than 1,300 employees in 27 offices, Enstar leverages its expertise in claims management, risk analysis, and investment to generate value. Enstar also provides management, consulting, and other services to the global insurance industry. These services make Enstar different, something unique.

Source: Company's Website

After we briefly met the main information for the company, I suggest taking a look at the common stock of the company and its behavior over the past two decades. The obvious direction only indicates what is the opinion of the market regarding this company. For the purpose of our article today, additional info for the company and the common stock will not be needed. The soundness of the company is exactly what I was looking for to continue with the review of its fixed-income securities.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The Preferred Family Of Enstar Group

After the brief introduction of the company, I would like to introduce you to the preferred stocks issued by ESGR. Currently, we do have two stocks in the face of ESGRO and its brother Enstar Group, 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Fixed/Float Series D Perpetual Preferred Shares (ESGRP). Let us go deeper and gather more details about the star of our article.

Source: Author's Software

The key metrics which I want to highlight are the current yield, yield to call and, of course, the fact that we are talking about qualified fixed-rate dividends. If you are a regular reader of my articles or are familiar with the nature of the preferred stocks, then you are aware that we should pay special attention to the yield to call (YTC) metric if the stock is traded above its par value.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

In our case, the current yield is 6.50%, and if the company decides to keep their fixed-rate preferred stock on the market and not to call it, the return which we can achieve at these price levels is the one offered by the current yield. In other words, this is the yield to best of our investment if a stock is above par value.

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, in the real world, we always should have a plan "B" and to be prepared for each of the outcomes. If the company decides to call ESGRO at the call date 3/01/2024, then we do care what our annualized return will be if this event becomes a reality. Here comes the best part. Our yield to call or our yield to worst if we buy ESGRO now is 5.33%. Well, I think the numbers here are revealing why this preferred stock is so attractive to me and my portfolio. If you are still not impressed, the below paragraphs will prove how undervalued ESGRO actually is compared to the rest of the financial instruments from the area.

If The Sector Can Issue At 4.95% Then ESGRO Is A Precious Stone

The recent rate cuts opened the door for companies to issue new lower-rated preferred stocks. As we saw, ESGRO is a BB+ rated stock with qualified dividends from the financial sector. The recent IPO from the financial sector is Fifth Third Bancorp 4.95% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series K (FITBO) from Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB). This stock has almost the same characteristics as ESGRO. It has qualified fixed-rate dividends and BB+ rating from the S&P credit agency. Now comes the interesting part with the nominal yield. The nominal yield of FITBO is 4.95%, and when we compare it to our 7.00% ESGRO, we can prove our thesis that ESGRO is a great investment and this 5.33% from the yield to call seems like guaranteed income. If we assume that the interest rates remain around their current levels, the company ESGR will decide to call this stock and to issue a new one at much lower nominal.

Source: Author's software

No doubt, the higher yield of ESGRO can also be taken as interest rate protection. We know that the lower yielders are highly affected by the changes in the interest rates just because if the rate goes up the price of the lower-yielders fall in order to adjust the required spread.

Comparison With Other Similar Preferreds

When we compare some specific stock or bond to its peers, we strive to choose the best peers which can reveal whether we are talking about an undervalued or an overpriced asset. For this article, I will start by filtering only the qualified preferred stock with a fixed dividend. The second chart is only for S&P qualified fixed-rate preferreds from the financial sector.

Fixed-Rate Qualified Preferreds Universe

Source: Author's Software

Financial Fixed-Rate Qualified Preferred Universe

Source: Author's Software

ESGRO is superior to all of its peers and it is sitting above them on the yield curve. The stock offers 6.50% current yield and it is rated as BB+ which is just a level below the BBB- rating. The risk premium compared to the BBB- financial fixed-rate preferred stocks is too wide in my opinion and ESGRO provides us the opportunity to increase the return of our portfolio even without so much risk.

Our Target For ESGRO

ESGRO seems undervalued compared to its peers, and I believe that when the market realizes, it will correct its mistake. Such kind of mispricing is an amazing opportunity for us and sooner or later the logic on the market prevails. I am very proud that our previous article for similar company Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) and its preferred stock Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd. 5.95% Fixed/Float Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares (AHL.PC) was successful and the price even exceeded the target we had set. The full article you can find here: The Best Preferred Stock.

The conservative fair price which can be estimated based on the rest of the stocks with similar call dates is $27.70 where the yield to call of ESGRO will be 4.50% and it will get closer to its peers on the yield curve. The target price is $0.80 above the current price of $26.86 per share. The more opportunistic approach is to estimate the fair price based on 4.00% yield to call. In this case, the target price of our investment becomes $28.25 per share or 5.00% capital appreciation based on the current price.

Conservative Approach 4.50% Yield To Call

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

Opportunistic Approach 4.00% Yield To Call

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

Conclusion

We cannot find a better preferred stock than ESGRO currently when we are looking at the qualified fixed-rate preferred stock universe. Many of the preferred stocks on the market have negative or too small yield to call at the prices where they are traded at. Of course, this fact is raising a red flag for me because this will limit the potential of my investment. Furthermore, if the yield to call is negative, it is even possible to lose money. However, the case of ESGRO is totally different, and if the company takes the rational decision to call its stock, we will be awarded by these 5.33% which stay behind the yield to call of ESGRO.

