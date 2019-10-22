New World Development: Property Conglomerate With A Clear Vision Of Future Growth

With a manageable net gearing of 32.1% as of end-June 2019 and cash flow from asset disposals, New World Development should have sufficient firepower to finance future growth.

New World Development expects to increase its Hong Kong investment properties GFA by over three times by FY2026, with the completion of mega projects SKYCITY and Victoria Dockside.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed New World Development Company Limited (OTC:NDVLF) (OTCPK:NDVLY) [17:HK] is a property conglomerate with a clear vision of future growth. It is driving future value creation for shareholders by increasing recurring income with new investment property completions, unlocking value of its farmland, sourcing new land bank from the redevelopment of old buildings, and actively optimizing its asset portfolio.

New World Development is trading at a P/B of 0.46 times and offers a forward FY2020 (YE June) distribution yield of 4.8%. While New World Development is relatively cheap on an absolute basis trading at less than half times book value, it has traded at lower P/B ratios of 0.25 times in 2016 and 0.20 times in 2012.

I assign the stock a "Neutral" rating, as there could be better entry opportunities for the stock (at a more attractive price implying a lower P/B ratio) considering that protests in Hong Kong are still ongoing, and also the fact that there are other Hong Kong-listed deep value property plays which are even trading at more severe discounts to their respective net asset values.

Company Description

Started in 1970 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 1972, New World Development is a property conglomerate with diversified business interests in property development, property investment, infrastructure and services, department stores and hotels among others. Its significant listed subsidiaries and investments include a 61% stake in infrastructure company NWS Holdings Limited (OTC:NWSZF) (OTCPK:NWSGY) [659:HK] and a 75% interest in department store operator New World Department Store China Limited (OTCPK:NWRLY) (OTC:NDEPF) [825:HK].

New World Development's Operating Profit By Segment For FY2019 (YE June)

Business Segment Contribution As A Percentage Of FY2019 Operating Profit (Excluding Loss-Making Hotel Operations And Other Businesses) Property Development 73% Property Investment 9% Service 1% Infrastructure 16% Department Stores 1%

Source: New World Development's FY2019 Annual Report

Note that FY2019 operating profit in the table above includes share of results of joint ventures and associated companies, but excludes changes in fair value of and gain on transfer to investment properties.

I will be focusing primarily on New World Development's property development and property investment businesses for the purpose of this article, as they accounted for approximately 82% of the company's operating profit for FY2019.

Growing Recurring Income Driven By Mega-Projects Victoria Dockside And SKYCITY

As per the preceding section, New World Development generated approximately 9% of its operating profit for FY2019 from investment properties, versus 73% of operating profit contribution from property development. The company's long-term target is to have a 50:50 split between property investment rental income and property development sales.

New World Development's Hong Kong gross rental income grew +12% YoY to HK$1,942.3 million for FY2019, which was mainly attributable to the full-year contribution of Grade A office building K11 ATELIER at Victoria Dockside which commenced operations in 2H2017. The occupancy rates of the company's retail and office portfolios were healthy at 99% and 98% respectively for FY2019.

Victoria Dockside is a mega mixed-use development located at the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront in Kowloon with a total GFA of approximately 3 million sq ft. New World Development took a decade and spent approximately HK$20 billion to redevelop the former New World Center complex site (closed in 2010 to facilitate redevelopment) into a new landmark development. Victoria Dockside comprises of Grade A office building K11 ATELIER, luxury hospitality & serviced apartment K11 ARTUS, retail mall K11 MUSEA, luxury hotel Rosewood Hong Kong and residential development Rosewood Residences.

Apart from K11 ATELIER which has already started contributing rental income, the other developments at Victoria Dockside are progressing well and will be a growth driver for FY2020. K11 MUSEA has started operations with a new museum-retail experience, housing over 250 international brands and flagship stores and in late-August 2019 with a leasing rate in excess of 95%. K11 ARTUS, a 287-suite luxury hospitality and serviced apartment also commenced operations starting July 2017. New World Development expects Victoria Dockside (excluding luxury hotel Rosewood Hong Kong and residential development Rosewood Residences) to contribute steady rental income of HK$2.0-2.5 billion in three years' time, which would be double the company's FY2019 rental income.

While retail malls in Hong Kong are inevitably affected by ongoing protests and social unrest, New World Development's Victoria Dockside is located in Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon away from Hong Kong Island where the majority of protests are taking place in. The company's other retail malls also cater more to demand from locals rather than tourists.

As per the chart below, Victoria Dockside alone will double New World Development's Hong Kong investment properties GFA by FY2020.

Growth In Hong Kong Investment Properties Gross Floor Area or GFA

Source: New World Development's FY2019 Results Presentation

Looking beyond the near term, New World Development expects to increase its Hong Kong investment properties GFA by more than three times to almost 10 million sq ft by FY2026. Specifically, SKYCITY will be the key driver for New World Development's property investment business between FY2023 and FY2026.

In May 2018, New World Development won the right to develop SKYCITY, a HK$20 billion commercial complex adjacent to the Hong Kong International Airport. SKYCITY with a total GFA of approximately 3.7 million sq ft, comprising retail (2.1 million sq ft), offices (570,000 sq ft), entertainment & dining facilities (570,000 sq ft), transport terminals and 2,800 car parking spaces (530,000 sq ft) will be Hong Kong's largest retail mall. Scheduled for completion in phases between FY2023 and FY2026, SKYCITY will become a major earnings contributor for New World Development in the medium term.

Growth In Mainland Investment Properties GFA

Source: New World Development's FY2019 Results Presentation

New World Development's Mainland China investment properties delivered a strong +26% growth in rental income to HK$1,727.1 million for FY2019. In the near term, new investment properties such as the 146,541 sq m Wuhan Guanggu K11 and a 78,900 sq m development in Ningbo will commence operations in FY2020 and FY2021 respectively. Over the mid-to-long term, the company has a strong pipeline of new investment property completions in China to increase its investment portfolio GFA from approximately 500,000 sq m as of June 30, 2019 to over 1.25 million sq m by FY2025.

Hong Kong Land Bank Replenishment Supported By Farmland Conversion And Redevelopment Of Old Buildings

New World Development's property development business did well in FY2019 and future growth prospects are decent. The Hong Kong property development business grew its operating income by +178% YoY to HK$7,969.6 million for FY2019, and its contracted sales of HK$10.5 billion were ahead of its full-year HK$10 billion target.

New World Development has HK$11.2 billion in yet-to-be recognized attributable income from sales of properties, of which HK$4 billion and HK$6 billion are expected to be booked in FY2020 and FY2021 respectively. This implies significant earnings visibility for the company.

Looking ahead, New World Development's FY2020 contracted sales will be supported by a mega residential development, the Tai Wai Station residential project which has approximately 3,090 residential units, almost 10 times its current 365 residential units available for sale with an attributable value of approximately HK$6 billion as of September 15, 2019. The first phase of the Tai Wai Station residential project is expected to be launched in the second quarter of 2020. The company is guiding for HK$12-15 billion in Hong Kong contracted sales in FY2020, and the first phase of the Tai Wai Station residential project comprising 783 units could easily account for over half of the full-year sales target.

Land bank replenishment is a critical success factor for property developers. New World Development has a land bank with an attributable total GFA of approximately 9.1 million sq ft in Hong Kong available for immediate development, of which approximately 4.2 million sq ft is for property development use as of June 30, 2019. It is not solely dependent on public tenders to source new land bank, but relies on a mix of old building acquisitions and farmland conversions to replenish its land bank. It is especially critical to have alternative land banking channels, as the Hong Kong government plans to allocate a greater proportion of land to public housing.

With respect to acquisition of old buildings, New World Development is constantly on the lookout for new opportunities. In FY2019, it acquired a 90% interest in the State Theater Building, a residential and commercial property located at 277-291 King's Road, located in North Point. This could potentially be equivalent to approximately half a million sq ft of new residential developments when the State Theater Building is redeveloped.

New World Development has farmland in the New Territories with total attributable land area of approximately 16.9 million sq ft pending for land use conversion. At the Hong Kong Chief Executive's 2019 Policy Address a week ago, initiatives to rezone and resume private land for public housing were announced which could help New World Development to unlock the value of its farmland.

The Hong Kong government plans to leverage on the Lands Resumption Ordinance policy to resume approximately 400 ha of private land (20 times the amount of land resumed in the past five years) in the next five years, which includes privately-owned brownfield sites in the New Territories, undeveloped private land zoned for high-density housing developments and urban private land located in certain villages. Land resumption involves the government buying farmland and brownfield sites from private developers and subsequently inviting developers to be involved in land bids and the construction of private and public housing on the sites after rezoning. There is also the new Land Sharing Pilot Scheme expected to be launched next year, which allows developers to apply for higher plot ratios or development density for their land plots, as long as 70% of the additional GFA is allocated to public or subsidized housing.

In Mainland China, New World Development is riding on the Greater Bay Area theme. The blueprint for the Greater Bay Area was unveiled in February 2019, which aims to connect the two Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macao with nine cities in Guangdong (Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Zhongshan, Dongguan, Huizhou, Jiangmen and Zhaoqing) to create a leading world-class city cluster. The Greater Bay Area has a combined population of 71 million and a per capita GDP of $23,000, so housing demand is expected to be strong in this area. New World Development has over half of its Mainland China land bank in the Greater Bay Area or 2.9 million sq m of residential land bank in terms of GFA.

Active Portfolio Management

New World Development has been active in managing its portfolio to realize value for its shareholders, particularly with respect to disposal of non-core assets.

In FY2019, the company divested approximately HK$3.6 billion worth of non-core assets (including those of 61%-owned infrastructure company NWS Holdings Limited). An additional HK$3.2 billion of non-core asset disposals was executed in 1QFY2020 (the third quarter of calendar year 2019), which included the divestment of Changsha La Ville New World at a consideration of RMB2.2 billion and shares in Hong Kong-listed airport operator Beijing Capital International Airport (OTCPK:BJCHF) (OTCPK:BJCHY) [694:HK] for HK$778 million.

New World Development's Non-Core Assets Disposals For FY2019

Source: New World Development's FY2019 Results Presentation

Looking ahead, New World Development has identified a further HK$20 billion of non-core assets which it plans to dispose of in the coming years. It is targeting to achieve non-core asset disposals in the HK$7-8 billion range for FY2020. With a manageable net gearing of 32.1% as of end-June 2019 and cash flow from asset disposals, New World Development should have sufficient firepower to finance future growth.

Valuation

New World Development is trading at a P/B of 0.46 times based on its share price of HK$10.94 as of October 22, 2019.

The company's share price has declined from its year-to-date peak of HK$13.86 on April 8, 2019 to as low as HK$8.98 on August 15, 2019 following protests in Hong Kong which started in July. While New World Development is relatively cheap on an absolute basis trading at less than half times book value, it has traded at lower P/B ratios of 0.25 times in 2016 and 0.20 times in 2012.

New World Development's Historical P/B

Source: Gurufocus

New World Development offers a trailing 4.7% dividend yield and a forward FY2020 distribution yield of 4.8%.

New World Development's Historical Dividend Payment Track Record

Dividend Per Share (HK$) Ex-Date Payment Date 0.370 2019-11-21 2019-12-19 0.140 2019-03-18 2019-04-16 0.340 2018-11-22 2018-12-20 0.140 2018-03-16 2018-05-31 0.330 2017-11-23 2017-12-29 0.130 2017-03-10 2017-05-19 0.310 2016-11-24 2016-12-30 0.130 2016-03-11 2016-05-20 0.300 2015-11-20 2015-12-29 0.120 2015-03-18 2015-05-22 0.300 2014-11-21 2014-12-30 0.113 2014-03-14 2014-05-23 0.282 2013-11-21 2013-12-31 0.113 2013-03-15 2013-05-22 0.264 2012-11-23 2012-12-31 0.094 2012-03-16 2012-05-17 0.264 2011-11-24 2011-12-30 0.085 2011-03-18 2011-05-23

Source: Author

New World Development has shown a willingness to maintain or increase its absolute dividend payout notwithstanding fluctuations in earnings on a year-to-year basis; its annual dividend per share has been growing in absolute terms for the past years.

Variant View

The key risk factors for New World Development are prolonged social unrest and protests in Hong Kong, new housing policies with a negative impact on housing demand, a delay in new investment property completions, a failure to unlock the value of its farmland and portfolio optimization actions that destroy shareholder value (e.g. overpaying for acquisitions, selling valuable assets cheaply etc.).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.