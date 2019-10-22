Pagerduty: The Only Bull Case Scenario

Overview

Pagerduty (PD) went public with a valuation of ~$1.9 billion in April 2019. The company’s vision is to be a one-stop cloud solution for all digital operation needs for modern IT people. As such, its target market includes the likes of software developers, development operations (DevOps), and other related IT individuals. The company has had a great run in its FY 2020 fiscal year with two consecutive earnings and EPS beat so far. It also recently reached a ~$117.8 million revenue in FY 2019 last year and has posted a 46% YoY growth in revenue as of Q2 2020.

While all things seem to have been going according to plan for Pagerduty, its shares were down by -6.8% post its Q2 earnings call. To us, the correction provides a buying opportunity, in which we base our bull scenario more on the fact that Pagerduty can potentially be a strategic takeover target by larger cloud players than its market potential.

Core businesses: On-call and incident management

Pagerduty started in 2009 as a cloud on-call management platform. Software developers and IT professionals use Pagerduty to schedule and automate on-call rotations and assignments in case of outages. As of today, though, Pagerduty has expanded its capabilities to other adjacent areas to digital operations.

As an on-call management platform, Pagerduty cloud product integrates with an existing IT system where it can send real-time alerts to the responsible IT team when outages or similar critical failures occur. With the increasing layer of complexities that today’s technology stacks face, orchestration among IT team members to troubleshoot the right issues with the right team becomes an increasingly critical problem.

Along the way, Pagerduty became very successful in solving such orchestration problem that it expanded to other areas by upselling other products and expanding the use cases. The company also has traditionally relied on a self-serve sales model to achieve a viral adoption for its other products within its existing customer base. Today, Pagerduty has over 12,000 customers using its platform for use cases such as DevOps, Security, IT Operations, and IoT (Internet of Things).

Downside risk and opportunity space

There are a few inherent risks associated with Pagerduty. The key ones, however, are the increasing competition and the low entry barrier.

On the competition front, Pagerduty competes with OpsGenie and VictorOps, which were already acquired by Atlassian (TEAM) and Splunk (SPLK) respectively. Since Atlassian and Splunk also develop products for the same audiences Pagerduty plans to target in the future, then the acquisitions pose a potential problem. As a provider of IT helpdesk, project management, security and enterprise planning products, we see how Atlassian can limit the upside growth opportunities for Pagerduty’s expansion into Support, Business, or Security segments. Splunk, on the other hand, is a more fierce competitor since it will limit Pagerduty’s expansion base towards primarily its install base.

Aside from external competition from the likes of Atlassian and Splunk, Pagerduty’s products also compete with alternative in-house IT solutions developed by its potential clients. Typically these are greenfield clients with no prior exposure to third-party on-call or other digital operations management products. Though many cloud software players from various sectors also face the similar challenges in greenfield opportunities, we believe that there is a relatively lower entry barrier to internally develop and release on-call and incident management products than, for instance, a CRM product. In that sense, we found that Pagerduty’s value proposition will also increasingly be less defensible as digital operation trends pick up.

Takeover angle and valuation

In the end, our observation has revealed that the ceiling might not be as high as what Pagerduty expected. The only bull case we see in the company is that of a strategic takeover from the likes of Zendesk (ZEN), ServiceNow (NOW), or Cisco (CSCO). Looking at the orchestration opportunity space that Pagerduty addresses, we feel that there is a strong alignment with either IT/customer support or APM (Application Performance Monitoring) space. We believe that Pagerduty saw this alignment opportunity ahead of its IPO by appointing Zendesk’s CFO, Elena Gomez, to its Board of Directors.

Looking at the past acquisitions of VictorOps and OpsGenie for $120 million and $395 million by Splunk and Atlassian consecutively, Pagerduty’s TTM EV (Enterprise Value) of ~$1.6 billion means the price tag will be at least roughly 4 - 13 times more than the past valuations. We also believe that any potential takeover of Pagerduty will be done at a higher revenue multiple than the past acquisitions.

The higher premium would come from the access that Pagerduty provides to a more complete cloud digital operations ecosystem than what either VictorOps or OpsGenie does. With ~$142.73 TTM revenue, Pagerduty trades at ~11.2 TTM EV/Revenue. Considering the ~47% YoY growth as of Q2, the price seems fair at the moment, though still a little bit on the high side. As a comparison, New Relic (NEWR) trades at 6.2 TTM EV/Revenue with ~33.6% YoY growth. Conclusively, with such valuation outlook and limited upsides, we also reaffirm that there is only one bull case scenario for Pagerduty.

