Youdao: A Risky IPO For China's Online Education Provider

Investment Thesis

Youdao (DAO), the education unit of Chinese Game giant NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) is looking to IPO on the US market and has amended its initial public offering registration. As the education arm of NetEase, we think it is operating in a fast-growing market, yet facing tremendous competition from traditional education service providers. The high costs ratios and low profit margins raised concerns on DAO's operational efficiency, making the company a risky IPO target.

The Company and Its Business

Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, targeting on providing online services centered around content, community, communication, and commerce. Currently, Youdao operates in four major business areas:

1. Online knowledge tools, including its flagship Youdao Dictionary, which is China’s number one language app in terms of MAUs in the first half of 2019. This is what Youdao has differentiated itself from other traditional education players, as an "internet-based" company. These tools, most of which are free, serve as the channel for normal users to know about the company and gain traffic to Youdao's other businesses such as online courses.

2. Online courses, including Youdao Premium Courses, its flagship online course brand, with a strategic focus on K-12 students, as well as NetEase Cloud Classroom and China University MOOC. This sector is by far the largest revenue generator for Youdao, which is also the one that it will the most competition.

3. Interactive learning apps, which serve as the virtual study facility for students and teachers on the platform. By including the features such as sharing through social media (such as Weixin/WeChat), these apps allow users to post their activities with friends and public, which can help increase younger students’ engagement.

4. Smart devices, the hardware arm including Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, and Youdao Pocket Translator. The devices serve to supplement the online knowledge tools and online courses from the company.

Source: DAO's F-1

As we can see, the company has a quite rich business spectrum around (online) educational services. Youdao's net revenues increased by 67.7% from RMB327.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, to RMB548.5 million (US$79.9 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2019. But according to the IPO prospectus, the company still relies primarily on two major revenue sources:

learning services and products , which contribute about 60% of the Net Revenues, and

, which contribute about 60% of the Net Revenues, and online marketing services.

Source: DAO's F-1

For learning services and products, the majority of the net revenues come from online courses, including Youdao Premium Courses, NetEase Cloud Classroom, and China University MOOC. In 2017 and 2018 and the six months ended June 30, 2018, and 2019, the net revenues generated from the online courses accounted for approximately 76.7%, 76.8%, 79.3%, and 72.5%, respectively, of the total net revenues of learning services and products.

For online marketing services, the revenues come from primarily ads. The majority of the revenues in this sector come from advertising solutions based on performance-based pricing. According to the IPO prospectus, in 2017, 2018 and for the six months ended June 30, 2019, 84.4%, 76.9% and 82.3%, respectively, of the net revenues of online marketing services were generated from performance-based advertising services.

The Market

China's private education market has been growing really fast and has huge potential. Leading market players, such as New Oriental (EDU) and TAL Education Group (TAL), have enjoyed the rapid growth of the market and delivered multi-fold share price appreciation over the past few years:

Source: Price Momentum for EDU and TAL

As we have mentioned in the previous article about EDU, the leading players have recovered from the previous regulation shock and were expected to deliver good returns as the market keeps growing.

Youdao, as a pure online educational service provider, is also expected to benefit from the overall market growth. Its main revenue drivers, the premium courses and marketing services, should see nice growth numbers over the next few quarters.

Despite the optimism in the overall market, we do have some concerns regarding the company which makes the IPO risky.

Risk Factor #1: High Cost and Expenses

As an online educational service provider, we would naturally expect the company to have higher operating efficiency, meaning a higher margin as they don't have to worry about some cost items traditional educational companies have, such as rental costs, admin staffing costs, etc.

However, based on their IPO prospectus, DAO's costs of revenue accounted for about 70% of the total revenues, leaving only 30% margin for their business:

Source: DAO's F-1

The other players in the market, though, have shown much better cost-efficiency compared to DAO. For example, TAL and EDU both operate at around 55% margin:

Source: Seeking Alpha

This brings concerns on Youdao, as the other players such as TAL and EDU operate more like traditional "schools" which are more labor and capital intensive and expected a lower margin. For the learning services and products business, the main cost factor is the cost associated with faculties, including the salaries and other benefits paid to instructors, teaching assistants and course development personnel as well as revenue-sharing arrangements. Consider that good instructor is key to the success of its Premium Courses, Youdao will have a long way to go in regards to optimizing the compensation/incentives for instructors to improve its margin.

Other than the cost of revenues, the operating expenses are also high for DAO. As shown in the table above, total operating expenses (including sales&marketing, R&D and General Admin Expenses) account for about 60% of the total net revenue. These added up to the fact that despite the rapid revenue growth, Youdao is still loss-generating:

For the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2019, the company recorded net losses of RMB82.8 million and RMB167.9 million (US$24.5 million), respectively.

We believe that although Youdao may be able to maintain a relatively high growth speed after its IPO, it will be hard for them to turn into profitability in the short term.

Risk Factor #2: Competition from Big Names

Another key risk factor is the competition Youdao will face from other big names on the market. TAL, for example, has established a complete set of online platforms around K-12 education demand, or to put it in their terms, "covers the student lifecycle". Its most recent quarterly earnings show that the online channel has already become the major driver of its growth:

Total Student Enrollments of normal priced long-term course increased by 40.6% year-over-year, mostly driven by positive growth in online enrollments.

Source: TAL ER Slides

Although Youdao comes from the nest of NetEase, one of the most well-known internet game provider in China, we don't think it will have a big lift on Youdao's brand recognition. After all, when it comes to paying for education services, the background of making online games won't help to persuade parents to write a check.

Conclusion

As a short conclusion, we think Youdao is a risky opportunity for China's online education market. We are optimistic about its growth in the coming quarters, but profitability is a real concern. The best entry point would be somewhere around its next earnings release if the company can deliver improved margin/profit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.