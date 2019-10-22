Delta Air Lines: Low P/E Multiples Won't Last - Time To Buy

Delta Air Lines: Investment Thesis

In the short term

Depending on an individual investor's return requirements, Delta is a buy at present. Projected Q4-19 non-GAAP EPS TTM of $7.01 is up by ~25% on the $5.61 for Q4-18. If the P/E multiple applied to that $7.01 increased from the present low 7.77 to just 8.31 (same as end Q3-19) that would result in an increase in the share price from the present $53.83 to more than $58.00. Note for the current quarter the stock goes ex-dividend Oct. 23, 2019.

In the longer term

As per the description below about the business of Delta (DAL) the company is a well-established operator in the airline business sector. Also as described below, the company is continuing to grow revenue and also earnings, despite cost pressures. So I would regard the business of the company as suitable for longer-term investment. As is often the case with a public company and its shares, there's currently a dichotomy between the underlying intrinsic value of the business and the market value of Delta's shares. In this case, based on analysts' EPS growth estimates, the shares are currently below underlying intrinsic fair value. Buying shares at the current share price of $53.83 should provide solid returns over the next two to three years. In the worst-case scenarios developed below using the 1View∞Scenarios dashboard, the indicative average yearly returns are significantly reduced, and in some cases turn negative, particularly for FY2020. For other scenarios, where P/E multiples closer to historical averages are used, the indicative average yearly returns are all in the double digits and as high as 19% to 27%.

Delta shares are a buy at the current share price. Please read on to learn more about the company and how it's managing continuing profitable growth. Following on from that I set out the methods and calculations used to quantify indicative future rates of return for Delta.

About Delta Air Lines

From the Delta FY18 10-K filing,

We are a major passenger airline, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States ("U.S.") and around the world. Through the dedication of our employees, we are committed to providing exceptional customer service through our global route network. Our route network is centered around a system of significant hubs and key markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, São Paulo, Seattle, Seoul-Incheon and Tokyo-Narita. Each of these operations includes flights that gather and distribute traffic from markets in the geographic region surrounding the hub or key market to domestic and international cities and to other hubs or key markets. Our network is supported by a fleet of aircraft that is varied in size and capabilities, giving us flexibility to adjust aircraft to the network. Through our international joint ventures, our alliances with other foreign airlines, our membership in SkyTeam and agreements with multiple domestic regional carriers that operate as Delta Connection, we are able to bring choice to customers worldwide.

Delta Growth

Revenue And EPS Growth Are Outstripping Cost Growth -

The following investor update was released pre-market on Oct. 2, 2019 -

The above is a story of both unit revenue and unit cost growth. The market focused on the unit cost growth and the share price fell by ~5% from a close of $57.01 at close on Oct. 1, 2019, to $54.35 at close on Oct. 2, 2019. I believe this was an over reaction by the market and P/E multiples will recover to higher levels as Delta continues to produce positive revenue growth to offset associated cost increases.

New Growth Initiatives - LATAM Airlines Group

Per SEC Form 8-K Filed Oct. 2, 2019 -

On September 26, 2019, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (“Delta”) entered into a Framework Agreement with LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (“LATAM” and, together with Delta, the “Parties”) related to the formation of a strategic alliance between the two airlines.

Delta Air Lines: Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article, I hope to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly available data.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for Delta shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

Table 1 - Delta: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for Delta were positive for all of nine different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years, and holding to the present. The average yearly rates of return range from 3.7% for investors A and C to 14.8% for investor D. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Oct. 18, 2019. In considering which investor in Table 1 has achieved the best investment returns, we must take into account not only the percentage rate of return but also the "duration" of the investment. Investor D has the highest rate of return at 14.8%, and the investment has been held for a longer period than the average hold time for the nine investors. The combination of high rate of return and long period held has resulted in the investment growing in absolute terms by $1,782 from $3,000 to $4,782. Long duration coupled with high rates of return are very powerful allies for investors.

Delta: Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/cash flow and projected rates of return going out five years. Much of this is automated, but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections.

I will undertake this detail where subscribers have identified promising companies that are under covered by analysts. I also will undertake this detail where I believe analysts covering a stock have missed some important aspect and I believe the market will be surprised come earnings release time. Recent cases where market surprises have been identified can be found in these articles, "RH: Expect A Strong Q1 Beat - Trigger For A Massive Short Squeeze" and "Sleep Number: Expect A Strong Second Quarter EPS Beat And Increased Full-Year Guidance." Now, that takes a lot of effort, with the end result often not clear until after the work is done. Before I get into that level of detail, I'm able to use my high level models to project indicative future rates of return for individual stocks, as explained below. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

Delta: Qualitative Assessment Of Value Grade For Share Investment Decisions

Figure 1 below is based on data from Seeking Alpha PREMIUM.

Figure 1

Data Source: Seeking Alpha PREMIUM Valuation Metrics

As can be seen, Figure 1 is a qualitative assessment of Delta providing an overall value grade of "A-" for share investment at current share price. Seeking Alpha Premium also provides analysts' estimates of EPS for Delta as per Figure 2.1 below.

Figure 2.1 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

I incorporate analysts' EPS estimates from both SA Premium and from Zacks Research into the averages I adopt for EPS estimates. There always are issues with using analysts' quarterly and yearly EPS estimates together. Not all analysts provide quarterly estimates, so the number of analysts will be different for quarters and year. This is part of the reason the quarterly estimates seldom add up to the yearly estimates. Another reason is the analyst providing the "high" estimate for a given year might also not be the analyst with the highest estimate for each and every quarter of that year. Accordingly, I give priority to the yearly EPS averages and prorate the quarterly EPS estimates to ensure they add to the yearly total. This massaging might seem pedantic, but the differences between quarters and years can be large and the process is automated. Following Delta's revised guidance for Q4, analysts' consensus estimates were revised as follows:

Figure 2.2 Analysts Consensus Estimates Pre And Post Q3 Earnings Release

Delta beat analysts' Q3 consensus EPS by $0.06, but provided guidance for Q4 2019 below analysts' consensus estimates. This has caused analysts' consensus estimates to be revised downwards, not only for FY 2019 but also for FY2020 to FY2022. These reductions in forward estimates, reflected in Fig. 2.1 above, have had minimal impact on share price ($53.92 immediately pre Q3 earnings and currently $53.83).

As for the value grading per Figure 1, EPS and EPS growth estimates are qualitative in nature and do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for Delta. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. The forward EPS estimates indicate growth of 25% for 2019 over 2018. Based on analysts' consensus estimates, growth in EPS in 2020 is estimated to be relatively flat, followed by a return to stronger growth in 2021 and 2022. It should be understood, in quantifying the short form estimated rates of return below, I'm relying purely on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS.

Delta: Quantitative Assessment Of Value For Investment

Before developing my own detailed estimates of future earnings, cash flows, etc., for a given company, I can quantify the range of potential rates of return utilizing analysts' estimates of EPS available from Seeking Alpha Premium, Zacks Research through Nasdaq, and other qualitative data per Figures 1, 2 and 3 above. Table 2 below shows my 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard developed for this purpose, and in this case, I use the dashboard to quantify potential rates of return from an investment in Delta at current share price.

Table 2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard DAL Projected Rates Of Return

Note: Analysts' estimates only available to end of FY 2022.

Table 2 shows buying at the current share price would provide indicative rates of return of ~5% to 11% for exits at end of all years FY 2020 to FY 2022. These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus estimates per Fig. 2 above, and a constant P/E ratio of 7.77. The P/E of 7.77 is based on Delta's current P/E ratio of 7.77 (share price $53.83 divided by Q3-19 non-GAAP TTM EPS of $6.93 per Fig.2.1 above). This is 9.03 below the sector non-GAAP TTM median P/E of 16.80 per Figure 1 above. Note that share price at end of FY 2019 is projected to increase to $54.48, an annualized increase of 8.1% (constant P/E ratio 7.77 multiplied by Q4 2019 TTM projected EPS of $7.01 per Fig. 2 above).

The Dashboard will hopefully seem less daunting if I walk you through it from top to bottom.

Analyst Estimates non-GAAP EPS TTM - The EPS amounts come straight from Figure 2 above.

P/E Ratio Non-GAAP EPS TTM basis - Through end of FY 2019, the P/E ratios are calculated by dividing actual/projected share price by actual/projected EPS. For FY2020 to FY2022, the P/E ratio is input through the assumptions section further down in Table 2.

Share price at buy date/end date - The buy date share price is the share price at which you are targeting to buy the shares. It's either the current share price or the lower entry share price you are targeting per the assumptions further down in Table 2. The end share price is the calculated share price at the end of the period you are planning to hold your investment.

Dividend increases included in the base projections are my estimates of a $0.045 per share quarterly dividend increase occurring in the third quarter of each year, following the recent historical pattern.

Rate of Return (NYSE:IRR) - This is the projected rate of return you will achieve based on the assumptions that have been input. The rates of return calculated here are calculated on the same basis as the actual rates of return per Table 1 above.

Current share price - This is a direct input that can be changed from day to day as the share price changes.

Change start share price - This allows changes to the starting buy share price if the current share price does not indicate a satisfactory rate of return for your requirements. Particularly with a ticker showing a degree of volatility, there can be opportunities to buy at a lower share price than the current share price. This function allows to determine in advance at what share price you would find the indicative rate of return attractive (see also worked example further below).

Current QTR dividend eligibility - By putting in both the targeted buy date and the ex-dividend date (for dividend paying stocks), the current quarter's dividend will be included or excluded from return calculations. Note, in the current quarter, Delta's stock goes ex-dividend on Oct. 23, 2019.

Share price over current price/previous quarter - This allows to project a higher or lower share price at end of or during Q4-19 by adjusting share prices by a percentage up or down. In Table 2 above, I have input assumptions that share price will increase by ~1% by end of Q4.

P/E ratio (adjusted non-GAAP EPS basis) - Rather than modeling share price changes by a percentage increase or decrease, share prices for FY 2020 to FY2022 are projected on the basis of multiplying assumed P/E Ratio by Analysts' EPS estimates for each year. The P/E Ratio assumption for FY 2020 to FY2022 is assumed to remain at the current level of 7.77.

Other outcomes for shareholders show the proceeds projected to be received from the investment, and projected share price growth rates and dividend yields flowing from the input assumptions.

Delta: Targeting A Satisfactory (To You) Return On Investment

The problem with waiting until shares are cheap to buy is they may have become cheap because the outlook for the stock and its earnings has worsened. But there can be a considerable volatility in the price of shares with no discernible change in outlook, as shown in Figures 3.1 and 3.2 below.

Figure 3.1 Delta Versus S&P 500 Index - 1 Year To Date

One year ago, Delta's shares were trading around the same level as today. The S&P 500 is trading today ~2986, up ~7% on a year ago. In between the two have not tracked closely, as shown in Fig. 3.2 below.

Figure 3.2 Delta Vs. S&P 500 Index - Aug. 1 To Date

Figure 3.2 shows the S&P 500 was ~2950 at beginning of August and is currently ~2986 level. Over the same period, Delta's share price has fallen from above $60 to the current level to ~$54, similar to its level 12 months ago. This change in market sentiment toward Delta stock appears to be driven by fears of cost increases affecting the bottom line. From SA News report on Oct. 1:

Airline stocks are down on macroeconomic concerns and with Delta Air Lines lifting its cost outlook for Q3 and the full year... The airline points to employee wage increases and elevated maintenance costs as factors in the revised CASM guidance.

The above report seems to have ignored the part of the guidance referring to a 2.5% increase in unit revenues and concentrated on a 2.5% increase in unit non-fuel costs (see actual guidance here). With this dip in the share price, now may be a good point in time to target a purchase of Delta shares.

Using the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, I'm able to see the effect on projected rates of return of targeting to buy Delta shares at the current price, but with the P/E ratio progressively increasing to the five-year historical average of 9.92 per Fig. 3 above.

Delta: A Less Pessimistic Outlook

TABLE 3 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Delta Projected Rates Of Return

In Table 2, buying at the current share price of $53.83 and assuming a constant P/E of 7.77 would give indicative average yearly rates of return of ~5% to 11% for years FY2020 to FY2022. Table 3 shows by buying at the same price but assuming a constant P/E of 9.92 (five-year historical average) the indicative average yearly rates of return increase to ~19% to 27% for years FY2020 to FY2022.

Timing Stocks Vs. Timing The Market

Targeting to buy stocks at a favorable entry price is quite different and should not be confused with timing the market. Timing the market requires you to increase or decrease the total value of your portfolio of stocks depending on the direction you perceive the market is heading. Regardless where the market is heading, individual share prices fluctuate independent of market movement.

Whether building or re-weighting a portfolio, targeting favorable prices for share additions does not require periods of not buying at all. With 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards set up for each of the stocks in your portfolio, it's possible to select for additional purchases those stocks in your portfolio that presently have the most favorable indicative future return at current or targeted share prices.

Now appears to be a good time to add to or initiate a purchase of Delta shares. But let's check downside risk with some stress testing.

Delta: Rate Of Return Projections - Consensus, High, And Low - Stress Test

Table 4 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Delta Projected Rates Of Return

Comments on Table 4 -

A range of estimates included - In Table 4 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates.

- In Table 4 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates. Consensus High and Low EPS cases - The scenario is for buying at the current price of $53.81 but with the P/E ratio for FY2020 to FY2022 reduced to 7.0. The 7.0 is arrived at by discounting the current P/E ratio of 7.77 by 10%, for the purposes of stress testing the investment. For the consensus case, the lower multiple results in projected rates of return of negative (2.88)% for FY2020, a positive 2.86% for FY2021, and a positive 8.43% for FY2022. The high case shows returns of 4.74%, 10.19%, and 10.87%, respectively, for FY2020, FY2021 and FY2022. The low case shows negative returns for both FY 2020 and FY2021, but turns positive in FY2022.

Delta: Limitations Of This Short Form Analysis

The short form analysis carried out above relies heavily on analysts' estimates of future adjusted non-GAAP EPS for Delta going out three to four years. Having said that, there are a considerable number of analysts (see Fig. 2 above) providing estimates for Delta, so the consensus estimates are broadly based. The number of analysts covering the stock reduces in the outer years so reliability of estimates will reduce for those years. For small-cap stocks of interest but with limited analyst coverage, I find it useful to produce own detailed estimates. This can reveal opportunities not necessarily captured in analysts' consensus estimates. I do not expect that's likely in the case of reasonably well-covered stocks such as Delta.

Delta: Conclusions

Depending on individual investor's return requirements, Delta is a buy at present. Projected Q4-19 non-GAAP EPS TTM of $7.01 is up by ~25% on the $5.61 for Q4-18. If the P/E multiple applied to that $7.01 increased from the present 7.77 to just 8.31 (same as end Q3-19) that would result in an increase in the share price from the present $53.83 to more than $58.00. Note for the current quarter the stock goes ex-dividend Oct. 23, 2019.

