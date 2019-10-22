Revisiting My Articles On The Alternative Finance Industry - 5 Years Later

In looking back at these articles, it is interesting to see what trends turned out as expected, and what didn't.

Five years ago, I wrote a series of Seeking Alpha articles about the alternative finance industry, which provides financial services to customers who have trouble accessing them from traditional sources. This series was inspired by Gary Rivlin's book about the industry, Broke, USA. In those articles, I considered topics relevant to an investor in the industry, such as competition, regulation, and future growth.

Much has changed in the industry since then. Some products, such as payday lending, have become less popular, while others have grown. The regulatory climate has changed. Thus, I wanted to revisit my original articles to see if their conclusions were born out by subsequent events.

Competitive Advantages - Return on Investment

What first inspired me to look at the alternative finance industry's investment possibilities were the industry's many competitive advantages. In my first article, I first focused on the industry's return on investment.

When I read Broke, USA, one thing I found striking was the industry's high returns on investment. The high rates of return earned by industry pioneers fueled their expansion across the U.S. Thus, this is the first topic I want to look at in seeing how the industry has changed in the past five years.

Since 2014, it has become more difficult to find data about returns for payday lenders, a major part of the industry. Back then, it was still possible to use data for Advance America, one of the largest payday lending chains, which had gone private only a couple of years before. Similarly, DFC Global was bought out in June 2014, while another pure-play payday lender, QC Holdings, delisted at the beginning of 2016. Indeed, today, there are no publicly traded companies whose main business is physical payday loan stores.

However, we can look at pawn operator FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS), which also makes short term "consumer loans," many of which are similar to payday loans. Here are the returns on assets and equity for FirstCash: Source: TIKR

FirstCash, Inc.'s returns on investment have declined noticeably in the past several years. EZCorp (EZPW), another pawn operator, has seen a similar decline: Source: TIKR

This decline in returns has affected more than just the pawn industry. Installment lender World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) saw similar declines over the past few years:

Source: TIKR

Another company worth considering is CURO Group Holdings, Inc (CURO). CURO Group earns about half of its revenues by providing loans-including payday loans-in stores, and the other half by offering loans online. Unlike the other companies mentioned above, CURO Group just had its IPO at the end of 2017, which means data on the company is limited, but we can look at its past four years:

2015 2016 2017 2018 Assets $666.0M $780.8M $859.7M $938.7M Net Income $17.8M $65.4M $49.2M -$22.1M Return on Assets 2.67% 8.38% 5.72% -2.35%

The company's 2018 results were affected by a one-time issue involving its U.K. operations, as well as losses on the extinguishment of its debt. If we add the $130 million associated with those items back to the company's net income and remove the associated tax benefits, the company's results would have been similar to those of 2016.

CURO Group's results fit with those of the other companies shown. It appears that the "new normal" for alternative finance companies' return on assets is the mid to high single digits, down from the double digit returns of 5-10 years ago. More research needs to be done, but there does seem to be evidence of a decline in returns in the past five years.

Competitive Advantages - Pricing Power

One possible cause of such a decline is a reduction in the industry's pricing power. In Broke, USA, several alternative finance executives described how they could charge essentially arbitrary prices on their products. This was because alternative finance customers are largely price-insensitive, meaning that they care much more about getting money right away than about how much they'll pay for it.

Though the alternative finance customer remains the same, there is evidence that the industry's pricing power is eroding. The revenues FirstCash, Inc earns from short term consumer loans is here: Source: FirstCash, Inc. 2018 10-K

To earn about $56.2 million in revenue in 2018, FirstCash, Inc. invested about $22.6 million in loan assets. This includes both $16.8 million in loans on its balance sheet and $5.8 million in off-balance sheet loans guaranteed for third-party lenders. Thus, the company earned a gross interest rate of about 249% on its consumer loans in 2018.

2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 Gross Consumer Loans $16.8M $25.3M $31.4M $1.2M $1.3M Off-Balance Sheet Consumer Loan Guarantees $5.8M $9.3M $12.1M $7.0M $10.9M Total Consumer Loans $22.6M $34.6M $43.5M $8.2M $12.2M Consumer Loan Revenues $56.2M $77.0M $43.9M $27.8M $36.7M Gross Interest Rate (Revenues divided by Total Loans) 249% 223% 100% 343% 301%

FirstCash, Inc.'s 2016 results are distorted by its acquisition of Cash America International in that year. That said, there is some evidence of a decline in interest rates, and thus pricing power. We can take a similar look at World Acceptance Corporation:

2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 Gross Loans receivable $1,127M $1,004M $943M $1,147M $1,174M $1,151M Interest and Fee Income $469M $436M $428M $453M $472M $524M Interest Rate (Interest and Fee Income divided by Gross Loans receivable) 41.6% 43.4% 45.4% 39.4% 40.2% 45.5%

World Acceptance Corporation's rates don't seem to have declined significantly in the past few years. The company itself argues that pricing pressure is not a significant factor in competition within their business:

Source: World Acceptance Corporation 2019 10-K

Thus, a deeper look into the industry's pricing power is needed, since while there is some evidence of declining pricing power in the industry, the evidence is not conclusive.

Competitive Advantages - Growth

Another topic examined in my first article about Broke, USA was the possibility of growth. I described how the larger companies in the industry might grow by taking market share from their smaller competitors, perhaps by offering a greater variety of products. I also described the possibility of international growth.

In the past five years, the alternative finance industry has had mixed results in trying to grow internationally. FirstCash, Inc., which earned a little over 30% of its revenues in Latin America in 2018, grew its Latin American revenues from $325 million in 2014 to $557 million in 2018. This increase was in part because it acquired 211 stores in Latin America in that period, about 15% of the company's 1379 Latin American stores in 2018. That said, even a 15% reduction of 2018 Latin American revenues would still be $473 million, a 46% rise in revenues in 5 years.

In contrast to FirstCash Inc.'s success growing abroad, there have been notable failures. The company whose growth prospects I focused most heavily on in my first Broke, USA article was DFC Global, which sought growth across Europe at the time:

Source: 2014 Q1 DFC Global Corp. Presentation

In the five years since then, those growth aspirations have disappeared. Money Mart Financial Services, the successor to DFC Global, now only operates in the U.S. and Canada, and appears to have no interest in growing elsewhere.

Thus, it seems that for the U.S. alternative finance industry, international growth has not been the path to easy success predicted by some entrepreneurs in Broke, USA. The other growth frontier implied by the book was that companies might grow by diversifying their product lines and thus taking market share away from pure plays.

Though this sort of growth has unquestionably occurred in the past five years, it is hard to tell if this has happened among the publicly traded alternative finance companies. However, there is evidence that it has not.

Of the brick and mortar alternative finance companies that were publicly traded in 2014, FirstCash, Inc. and EZCorp were two of the largest. I argued in my last article about Broke, USA that they companies like them-large operators in the historically strong pawn industry-were "uniquely situated to diversify and dominate the alternative finance space." My prediction does not seem to have come true.

Neither company has grown much in the U.S. in the past five years. FirstCash's U.S. same-store sales were little better than flat, while EZCorp's U.S. net revenues actually fell from $484 million in the fiscal year ended September 2014 to $379 million the fiscal year ended September 2018. (This comparison is not perfect because EZCorp combined Canadian revenues with U.S. revenues in its 2014 annual report, but given that only 5% of those stores were Canadian, the overall point holds.)

Diversification, too, has not occurred to the extent I described in my article. Of the companies I have mentioned so far in this article, FirstCash, Inc. is the only one which was somewhat diversified in the U.S. in 2014. As mentioned earlier, along with offering pawn services, the company also made-and still makes-small consumer loans. This line of business, however, has not grown in the past 5 years, remaining between 4 to 6% of the company's revenues. Indeed, most of the industry's publicly traded companies, including not only those I've mentioned, but others such as subprime auto lender Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) and installment lender Regional Management Corporation (RM), have remained focused on one line of business, foregoing any possibility of growth through diversification.

That's not to say that some growth and diversification have not occurred in the industry. CURO Group Holdings has nearly tripled its quarterly revenues between the first quarter of 2016 and the last quarter of 2018. It has done so by diversifying its products to reflect changing consumer preferences: CURO Group Holdings Presentation at the February 2019 20th Annual Financial Services Forum

Similarly, a June 2018 Bloomberg News article described how lender Enova International Inc. (ENVA) has "made a big effort over the last five years to diversify [their] business" into more popular products such as installment loans. In doing so, the company's revenues rose by over 34% between 2014 and 2018.

Thus, the alternative finance industry's ability to grow through diversification has proved mixed over the past five years. It certainly has not been as inevitable as it seemed in 2014, any more than the industry's returns on investment and pricing power have been unshakeable.

Competition

A major theme of my articles five years ago was the threat of competition. I felt that if there was one factor which would blunt the industry's competitive advantages, it would be competition by new entrants, particularly Internet lenders.

As with the other topics we've looked at, it is hard to draw definitive conclusions about competition's impact on the industry in the past five years. For example, FirstCash, Inc. does discuss competition's effect on its business:

FirstCash, Inc. 2018 10-K

However, though the company describes how it faces "significant competition" in its primary business of pawn lending, the company doesn't indicate how this competition has impacted the business, beyond basics such as encouraging the company to create attractive storefronts and offer competitive loan amounts for pawned goods.

The company does note the effect of online lending on its much smaller consumer lending business, and how that competition has led it to de-emphasize that product:

FirstCash, Inc. 2018 10-K

If we look at the publicly traded online alternative finance lenders' annual reports, we do see evidence that competition is fierce in the unsecured lending space:

Elevate Credit, Inc. 2018 10-K

Elevate Credit (ELVT) goes into great detail into its competitive advantages, which largely revolve around technological innovation; the above is just an excerpt of their capabilities. They also discuss at length the competitive environment that necessitates this innovation:

Elevate Credit, Inc. 2018 10-K

What's particularly interesting is that Elevate Credit heavily emphasizes the way the company competes based on price. When I discussed my final thoughts on Broke, USA, I noted how odd it was that none of the major publicly traded alternative finance operators was using risk-based pricing to try to be a low-cost provider. Since then, Elevate Credit has arguably been trying to compete against traditional alternative finance lenders by doing just that. In doing so, they have nearly halved their average interest rates: Elevate Credit, Inc. 2018 10-K

Enova International, Inc. also goes into detail on the technology they use to compete against more traditional lenders:

Enova Credit, Inc. 2018 10-K

CURO Group Holdings also discussed similar themes in the 2017 10-K. Interestingly, they were the only company in the industry to describe changing their product mix to gain a competitive advantage:

CURO Group Holdings, Inc. 2017 10-K

Clearly, competition has remained a major factor in the past 5 years. This competition seems to affect the unsecured lending part of the industry, particularly the higher interest part, particularly hard. The online lenders that have become publicly traded in that time period, which all lend at higher (triple digit) APRs, all report stiff competition and the need to use technology to overcome rivals. In doing so, there is some evidence that such companies are using this technology to drive down interest rates, and in doing so, possibly affecting the whole industry's pricing power.

In contrast, the pawn industry seems less affected by competition, or at least, less concerned by the need to change business practices to respond to it. In some ways, this is unsurprising. In my article about competition, I described the robustness of the pawn industry. It makes sense that pawnbroking wouldn't be as easily disrupted by the Internet, since the basic premise of pawn loans is that borrowers physically bring collateral to a store. That said, there is evidence that pawnbrokers are facing headwinds as well, perhaps from Internet companies that don't need collateral to lend money:

Center for Financial Services Innovation 2017 Financially Underserved Market Size Study

Pawn lending volumes fell 12.5% between 2015 and 2016, which implies that the pawn industry isn't as robust as one might think. Though I haven't found evidence of continued decline on that scale in the following years, this does seem like a trend worth investigation.

Thus, with competition as with every other aspect of the alternative finance industry, it is hard to draw definite conclusions. Competition is central to every segment of the industry, but it affects some segments more than others. That said, even parts of the industry that seem more shielded from competition, such as pawn lending, are still facing headwinds.

Regulation and Misconduct

If there is one part of the alternative finance industry where expectations have changed most since 2014, it is in the area of regulation.

The 2016 U.S. election caused major changes to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and its plans to regulate the industry. In February 2019, the CFPB proposed to not implement a rule that would have required payday lenders to evaluate borrowers' "Ability To Repay", or ATR. The Bureau also proposed delaying a rule that would have limited the ability of lenders-including both payday and installment lenders-to make multiple attempts to withdraw funds from borrowers' accounts. Both rules were initially proposed by the CFPB before the 2016 election.

CURO Group described in detail in its 2018 10-K how these rules would have affected its payday and installment lending businesses. In their words, the ATR rule "could have an adverse impact on…[their] business."

CURO Group Holdings, Inc. 2018 10-K

Interestingly, they were more positive about the second rule, stating that new tools and a different approach to present payments would "mitigate the impact of the Payment Provisions" (the new rule).

CURO Group Holdings, Inc. 2018 10-K

This fits with one conclusion of my article about regulation in the industry, that the industry is often able to innovate through attempts to regulate it. That said, they do still note that the implementation of this rule regarding payment withdrawals "could have a material adverse effect on [their] results of operations."

Thus, the current administration's less restrictive attitude has clearly made things easier for the industry.

That said, given the nature of the alternative finance business, companies still run the risk of being accused of misconduct. Even as CURO Group dodged the risk of new CFPB rules this year, it had to shut down its U.K. business due to increasing legal claims related to "certain of its regulatory obligations to consumers, including in respect of affordability, creditworthiness assessment and responsible lending." In doing so, the company closed a business initially acquired for $80.9 million.

Though CURO's U.K. troubles occurred in a different regulatory jurisdiction, they remind the investor that regulatory risk is a major part of investing in the industry. As I discussed in my article about misconduct in the industry, industry employees are often incentivized to provide alternative finance products to people who shouldn't receive those products. This increases the risk of misconduct, and corresponding regulatory action. Finally, of course, with the upcoming election, there is the possibility of yet another major shift in the political environment. Such a shift would, of course, dramatically change the industry's regulatory environment yet again.

Conclusions

In looking back at my articles about the alternative finance industry, I am reminded that it is hard to predict the future. Aspects of the industry I thought were highly likely to continue, such as the industry's pricing power and high returns on investment, have proven shakier than expected. Conversely, even though competition is probably what's eroding these seemingly sure things, it is hard to tell from reading companies' filings how precisely competition will affect the industry's future.

Something else writing this article has reminded me of is that understanding a business, much less an industry, requires much deep investigation. When I first began this article, I thought it would be easy to describe how things have changed in the past 5 years. However, the simple summaries I expected to write were much less simple than expected, as my investigations turned up many more questions than answers. I look forward to potentially answering some of these questions in future articles.

Disclaimer: The content here is not meant as investment advice. Do not rely on it in making an investment decision. Do your own research. The content here reflects only the author's opinions. Those opinions might be wrong. This content is meant solely for the entertainment of the reader and its author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.