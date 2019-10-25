Behind The Idea: Covetrus - A Busted Spin-Off That Offers Tremendous Upside

Optically, this is a growth business that just had a negative four percent top-line quarter. However, if one can look past the noise created by the merger, this is a business that has underlying organic growth in the +2-3% range this year, and in 2020 and beyond, a sales growth profile in the mid to high-single digits with corresponding double-digit EBITDA growth.

While there have been some headwinds in the legacy distribution business, VFC (prescription management software) is still operating on all cylinders with 46% top-line growth (y/y; last Q) and vast white space on international growth opportunities.

Based on the implied valuation for VFC from the merger, the distribution business is being valued substantially below peers (~5X EBITDA), multiples not seen even in the financial crisis.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bullish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

CDM Capital: Let me start by saying Covetrus is one of the more compelling investments I've come across in the past few years. The dislocation is striking given the overall quality of the business.

Covetrus is a newly-created entity through a Reverse Morris Trust ("RMT") transaction from the spin-off of Henry Schein's ((HSIC); 63% ownership) Animal Health distribution business (HSAH) combined with Vets First Choice (VFC; 37%) in a non-taxable spin. Covetrus exhibits many of the typical spin dynamics that investors find in special situations, including a parent spin-off size mismatch, vastly different growth and perceived risk profiles and a reclassification from S&P 500 to the S&P MidCap 400. It is likely that the existing investor base in Henry Schein preferred the more diversified distribution business (dental and animal health) versus the more levered and higher-growth profile of Covetrus, which includes a significant software component. The situation to us has many similarities to Chemours (CC) after the spin-off from DuPont (DD), where the narrative was that the parent company had saddled Chemours with an overwhelming amount of debt. It was clear most investors did not understand the quality of the business or its industry-leading position, as investors voted with their feet and sold the stock down ~80% within seven months, similar to what happened at Covetrus. Just over a year and a half later, the stock rose over fifteen-fold off the lows in early 2016. While we don't necessarily think the short-term upside exists to that degree at Covetrus, we think, in a couple of years, Covetrus could easily be worth 3-5x its current valuation.

For example, if one gives a reasonably conservative valuation for Vets First Choice (growing 46% y/y), at 4x sales, the animal health distribution business is being valued at roughly 4x EBITDA. At 4x EBITDA, that is half the valuation of a lower quality distribution comp, Patterson (PDCO). At no point have any of the distribution peers ever traded at those multiples, not even during the height of the financial crisis.

Since hitting an all-time high of $50 back in February, the stock has essentially been on a straight line down, falling around 78% off its peak. Optically, the most recent quarter looked like a disaster, as pro forma sales were down 4%, but if one adjusts for foreign exchange headwinds, North American and Brexit weakness, and the previously announced customer losses, organic growth in the quarter would have been +2%.

Given the initial hiccups at Covetrus, we think many investors who are not familiar with the long-term story essentially tapped out in the past few months. While management is not innocent, we think many of the issues affecting Covetrus have to do with external forces out of its control. Our view is the sell-off is due to a combination of factors, including: investor base turnover after the HSIC spin-off, index fund selling/repositioning, slowing U.S. Veterinarian visits, Brexit, lack of sell-side coverage, lost customers, complexities/delays with CVET filing its first 10-Q, large FX headwinds, high debt levels post-RMT dividend, noisy financials resulting from one-time integration costs, and heavy merger-related investments. Given some of the positive secular trends in the animal health space, investors had high hopes, with a compelling combination and IPO isolating the faster-growing animal health segment from HSIC. To summarize, management totally underestimated the complexity of all the integration challenges, accounting changes, and one-time costs needed to unify the platform under one entity. All these items in some way have masked what we believe is a great business that has significant long-term competitive advantages over peers, none of which are being valued today.

On a normalization of the operating trends (LSD top-line and HSD EBITDA growth) and 50% of the synergy realizations, we think Covetrus trades in the low $20s. Our more bullish case is if Covetrus can sustain mid-to-high single-digit sales growth in tandem with double-digit EBITDA growth while delevering the balance sheet (capturing > 80% of the synergy target). In this scenario, we believe the shares could trade in the low-to-mid $30s, essentially where the stock traded 6 months ago.

SA: Can you discuss the limitations of quants/algos as it relates to value investing - what are they really good (and not so good) at compared to a human PM? It seems they would not be able to put this story together as you have given the number of moving parts, temporary headwinds, etc.

CDM: Quant investing/trading typically avoid securities that lack liquidity, transparent financials, and appropriate size - all of which are characteristics present in spin-offs.

Thus, spin-offs are typically fertile ground for fundamental investors due to temporary imbalances in supply and demand of the shares of the spun-off unit, with supply exceeding demand. Furthermore, a lack of sell-side coverage commonly dampens the understanding of the new entity thus creating even more confusion from investors. Additionally, there are frequently one-time costs, such as integration or separation expenses associated with the spun-off unit that creates short-term noise in the financials. Thus, investors frequently overreact to any hint of variability in the results even if these temporary fluctuations normalize over time.

Typically new spin-offs aren't picked up by quants for some time as the financial trends are not in place to get a multi-year estimate of profit and sales growth trajectory. Given that pro-forma adjustments are needed and disclosure changes can make the analysis from parent to spin convoluted. On top of this, a complex spin such as Covetrus' RMT transaction with so many moving pieces is even more difficult due to the merger creating noise around the financials. From a quant perspective, it would be quite difficult to reconcile the multitude of one-time items in both Q1 and Q2. Optically, from the point of view of a quant fund, this is a growth company that has a declining top-line profile. While that could not be further from the truth if you make adjustments for all these one-off items. Given that spin-offs have so many unique attributes that need to be analyzed individually, this makes special situations as one of the few areas in the investing universe that is still fruitful for fundamental analysts.

SA: In general, do you think investors undervalue (and therefore create mispricings in) distribution businesses because they think they are only (using your words) "moving items from location A to location B" when in reality it's a lot more complicated than that?

CDM: When I first mention an animal health distribution business most people immediately think it is an antiquated and basic business, something similar to delivering Coca-Cola or Frito-Lay snacks. When in reality it is highly complex both in scope and scale, much like the human health care market.

When looking at the vet practitioner market I continue to be amazed at the depth of care at a vet clinic/hospital. Vet clinics and hospitals perform an array of services that would be the equivalent of roughly 5-10 specialty offices in a human healthcare market setting. For instance, many vets have in-house laboratory testing, full dental, radiology, diagnostics (ultrasounds, electrocardiograms), basic and specialized surgeries, overnight care, boarding facilities, fully stocked pharmacy, etc. Given the operational complexity at the practice level, distributors are dealing with an exponential amount of SKUs per practice relative to a single human healthcare practice. These items can range from basic items like gauzes and syringes to laser surgery equipment and chemotherapy drugs. Every year there are hundreds of new products hitting the market and it's the sales team's job to educate and update the vets on best practices.

SA: Can you discuss the value in looking to the bond market to validate a thesis as this seems like a valuable, if underutilized, part of the due diligence process?

CDM: Bond investors are usually quite skilled at assessing the probability of getting repaid, their foremost concern is not capital appreciation, but rather the return of capital and a decent IRR. Thus, I've developed it into one of my checklists when looking at various levered businesses. Given how the 1st liens are trading in the secondary market it is reassuring that there has been an inverse correlation with the stock price. Typically when one sees a 10%+ yield to maturity on short-dated financing it is pretty clear that there is a high degree of insolvency risk. While clearly, indications from the bond market are not a be-all end-all, this is really just another item that hints at a mispricing.

While I don't want to put too much emphasis on the bond market validating the thesis, I think Covetrus is a situation where you certainly need to assess the leverage levels and triangulate how capable they are of managing over 5x leverage. It obviously depends on the type of business being analyzed as well, a commodity business with over 5x leverage is vastly different than a stable distribution business with a long history of profitability and cash generation. On top of this Covetrus has a half a billion in excess working capital which gives them some cushion while integrating. If the 1st liens were trading at 75 cents on the dollar it would give me a clue that perhaps I'm missing something. Certainly debt paydown is an important financial KPI to keep track of over the next 18 months as the thesis plays out. We think they should be able to delever about one turn in the next 18 months through a combination of synergy capture, organic EBITDA growth, and debt paydown.

Thanks to CDM Capital for the interview.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: CDM Capital is long CVET.