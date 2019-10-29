Top 3 Mega Trends That Will Shape Real Estate Markets

source

In September, I had the pleasure to attend the RETHINK REAL ESTATE CONFERENCE in Madrid, Spain. It is one of the leading real estate investment conferences in Europe – bringing together REIT executives and other private equity leaders to discuss future trends and opportunities in real estate markets.

Our objective at High Yield Landlord is to expand our coverage of International REIT opportunities and so this conference was essential for us. It allowed us to meet with REIT management teams from France, Spain, Germany, Singapore, South Africa, the UAE, Israel, and many other foreign countries. We got to discuss the latest opportunities with local investors; but most importantly, we received an insider outlook into the mega trends that will shape investment returns across various property sectors in the future.

Below we discuss three of these mega-trends and how they apply to your real estate investment strategy.

source

#1- Mega Trend: Urbanization

Urbanization is nothing new to real estate investors. It is however interesting to see that it remains a major point of conversation year after year at real estate conferences. The mantra “location, location, location” is alive and REITs are proudly show-casing how “urban” their portfolios have become to enjoy stronger long term appreciation.

Several speakers at the conference explain that rural areas are set for further population decreases (and depreciation) – whereas larger cities are set for rapid growth (and appreciation). People want to live in cities, and for increasingly many, this is not enough as they want to be as close to the city centers as possible. It is expected that there will be up to 50 mega-cities in the future and identifying these growing markets is what will separate winners from losers.

To give you an extreme example of what this means, consider Lagos, Nigeria – which is the fastest growing city in the world. Fortune calls it the “Big Apple of Africa”. In the 1970s it had a measly 2 million people, but today it boasts 16 million people with a growth rate of 85 new Lagosians per hour.

Find out where the people are going and buy the land before they get there. – William Penn Adair

Total world population is growing at a fast pace and expected to reach 9.55 billion by 2050. This represents a close to 30% increase from today's 7.4 billion.

Source: Worldometers

The chart above illustrates how the world population has changed throughout history. What I find fascinating is that the world population has only started to post fast growth during the last two centuries. According to these estimates, we have not been properly growing for a long period yet, and the real growth is still be ahead of us.

We were only 2.7 Billion in 1955. Today, we are 7.4 Billion, and by 2050, we are expected to approach the 10 Billion mark. The potential impact on values of urban properties in growing markets is substantial. But total demographic growth of a country is arguably less important than where the population is moving. Many developed nations experience today stagnating population growth, and yet, some markets are seeing booming property prices due to internal migration within countries.

Finally, you will also see more densification of cities in the future. Hong Kong, New York, and London are great illustration of what’s to come. Just imagine if you had bought prime locations early on before land values skyrocketed in these markets. Well it is not too late. According to many speakers, urbanization is far from being over and cities will keep getting more and more expensive over time.

#2- Mega Trend: Digitization

Technology is reshaping properties and how we use them. Most property sectors are impacted by the rise of digitization with new competitors are emerging.

Retail is impacted by the rise of Amazon (AMZN).

Offices by co-working giant WeWork (WE) and remote working.

Hotels by Airbnb (AIRB)…

source

We live today in the “sharing economy”. We may not need so many hotels in the future. We may not need so many office buildings or malls either.

This is especially true in secondary markets with poor locations that experience stagnating to declining demographics.

It reinforces the argument to invest in urban centers that are rapidly growing as it gives property investors a “moat” in their location. As an example, a mall may lose in appeal due to the growth of e-commerce – but if the property is in a desirable location – it can always repurpose space into other uses. On the other hand, if the property was in a more rural area, it may become obsolete over time.

Many speakers also note that some property sectors are much better insulated from technology than others. Net lease, storage, residential and industrial are among the most resilient to technological changes. As an example, the need for apartments in desirable urban locations will only keep on rising.

#3- Mega Trend: Value-Add is Key

We live in a low interest rate world and it is very possible that it remains so for a long time. The implication here for property investors is that cap rates are also exceptionally low and simply buying stabilized properties is not enough to generate attractive returns.

REITs (VNQ) explain that they have switched the office tie and suits to construction helmets to create value. Many REITs are becoming developers of new properties, undertaking densification projects and/or redeveloping distressed properties to boost returns in 2019.

source

Gone are the days in which you could buy a property, just rent it out, and earn a double-digit annual return with little to no efforts. Today, investors are becoming more and more active and sophisticated. Competition is fierce. And “creating” value is key to earning the returns that may have been the norm in the past.

Implications for Real Estate Investors

There are three main implications here for real estate investors:

(1) Urbanization: Favor urban properties in in-fill locations with limited supply growth potential – but significant long-term demand growth drivers. This may seem obvious to many, but not all investors understand that it is preferable to buy a property is a great location at a reasonable price than buying a poorly located property at a great price. Exceptions exist of course, but all else held equal, you should always aim for the urban locations. They win in the long run.

(2) Digitalization: Favor technology-resilient properties such as urban apartments, storage facilities or even hospitals. Offices, poorly located retail centers, and hotels are at the greatest risk in the long run. If you target such riskier properties, it helps to be in high-growth urban locations.

(3) Value Add: Unless you have significant resources, expertise, capital and time – you are likely better off letting professionals do the investing for you. Investing in real estate is ever more competitive and strategies that worked 20 years ago are long gone. Today, investors need to be more active to generate attractive returns. It is preferable to invest in a professional managed REIT than to try to become a part-time landlord on your own.

Bottom Line: Urban Technology-Resilient REITs Are The Way to Go

Bought at the right price, these will provide the greatest bang for your buck in the long run. They sit at the intersection of all three mega-trends and will provide sustainable income and superior long term appreciation.

There are over 200 REITs today to chose from ranging from all property types, locations, and strategies. At High Yield Landlord, we have built a portfolio of predominantly urban and technology-resilient REITs that we expect to greatly outperform over the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.