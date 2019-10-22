Why You Must Look At Fairly-Valued Johnson & Johnson

I show you why i believe the company is an excellent possibility for placement of capital.

As of Friday's drop, the company is now undervalued. While it's not to be taken as a dogmatic, mathematical must-buy sign, i've initiated a position in the company.

Johnson & Johnson hasn't been priced at "Fair" or below "Fair" value of P/E 15 since 2013.

A company like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is really, almost never at premium-disregarding discounts or fair value. The last time JNJ traded at below 15 times earnings was in fact almost 6 years ago. In order for a monolithic company such as this to face a share price depression like the one we've seen, including a 6% drop on Friday, there needs to be extreme difficulties or perceived risk to the company's short/medium-term profits.

That's what we have now.

Because of this, I've stopped merely being an observer on JNJ for the first time since years back and finally pushed the "purchase" button on the company's common share. A starting position, but nonetheless respectable.

Now let me show you why I did this, as anyone can surely guess the prospect for growth - both dividend and earnings - is modest at best, given the company's established position, relatively low dividend and modest dividend growth over the past decade or so.

Johnson & Johnson - All things medical

Describing a company like Johnson and Johnson in succinct terms is a challenge, but given the richness of information available here, I will do my best.

Founded in 1886, the company, a medical/health conglomerate, is currently active in 3 main areas, which also constitute the company's reportable segments.

The segments are fairly self-explanatory.

In Consumer, we find popular brands such as Tylenol, Zaarbees, Listerine, Neutrogena, Band-Aid, Clean & Clear, and others. The consumer segment is the smallest in terms of sales as a result of company M&A's and recent-decade pharma expansion.

Pharmaceuticals is the company's current main sales engine, almost as large in terms of sales as the other two combined. Here we find popular medications such as Imbruvica, Zytiga, Stelara, Temfya, Velcade, Concerta and many others.

In Medical Devices, the company markets a wide variety of machinery aimed at vision, electrophysiology, Acuvue contact lenses, biosurgery, endocutters, wound closure and energy/power products.

To better illustrate the breadth of company coverage - Johnson and Johnson have many of the world's largest brands in these segments marketed towards consumers, and the sales aren't just NA - but global.

The company's track record in terms of results is beyond impressive. A few highlights below:

35 consecutive years of adj. EPS growth.

56 consecutive years of dividend increases.

8th place globally in terms of R&D expenditures/investing.

7th place on the S&P500 in terms of market capitalization

One of very few companies with an S&P AAA credit rating in terms of its balance sheets.

The company is also the world's largest medical conglomerate. Its subsidiaries number above 250, and the company has active operations in over 60 countries. While the company's return through dividends is excellent, the dividend growth is eclipsed by the sheer return on capital the company can show - almost 20% for the last decade, while managing to generate mid-single-digit sales growth numbers.

It goes without saying that very few businesses ever come close to growing to this size, let alone doing so while maintaining profitability, a rock-solid balance sheet and generating this impressive amount of cash flow.

Part of the reason for this is management's razor-sharp focus on only investing in profitable ventures. The company has a history of divesting underperforming brands or units fairly quickly, instead focusing on products and markets, such as its top brands, which it can dominate. Take Listerine, for instance - a product I use daily.

While in no way a guarantee for unending growth going forward, the company's strategy is on innovating existing products like Listerine (through the now-available tabs). Also, almost a quarter of company sales come from products released over the past 5 years, signaling success in the company's strategy of leveraging older brands for new, innovative products or versions. In addition, the nature of the products involved here means they can be produced at impressively cheap manufacturing cost, providing high-margin cash flow on a yearly basis.

Consumer products aren't the only area where the company impresses. Since 2010, ~14 drugs have been approved which have gone on to generate revenues of upwards of $1B or more annually. Given the extreme costs for getting medications approved, the company's track record here is, once again, beyond impressive. This has also contributed to the explosive growth of the pharmaceutical segments, with several drugs generating more than $4B worth of revenue each, per year - Darzalex, Stelara, Imbruvica, and Xarelto to name a few.

There's little to suggest that the company has changed or will change the winning strategy in its R&D and drug business. R&D spending continues to be very high, especially compared to peers and the market. This contributor considers it likely that we're to see future growth in the pharma segment.

This company is no stranger to M&A's either - be they bolt-on smaller ones, or transformative larger ones. While not everything has been successful, the company does deserve faith for its historic track record of capital allocation.

So - really a quick and dirty introduction to Johnson & Johnson as a company. They're a medical conglomerate active in 3 business segments - and each segment has profitable products.

Let's look at recent financials of this company.

Finances

The last results coming in was 3Q19 - and the results are unsurprisingly good, despite overall headwinds and macro.

Managing a 1.9% increase in worldwide sales isn't a small thing, especially not with today's macro and overall economic climate. Neither is a 25.7% increase in diluted EPS. The reasons for what can be characterized as outperformance on the company's part came from two sources - growth in pharmacy and medical devices.

Consumer wasn't out or poor either - but positive numbers here weren't a particular result of fantastic sales increases or top-line growth, but rather continued cost-optimizations and efficiency measures. Again, this isn't to say that the segment didn't perform well - company products have continued strength - but nothing as performing as well as in Pharma and medical devices.

The strong trends weren't contained to one particular geography either - nearly all geographies showed improvements here, even Asia.

Overall, the latest quarter was another strong addition for the company's already-impressive track record of growth quarters. Nor is the expected growth in any way over. The company has medications, devices and new innovations and strong collaborations lined up going forward.

Guiding for 2019, JNJ has increased guidance to 4.5-5% operational sales increase, and an adjusted EPS (op) of $8.84-$8.89/share, representing an about 8-8.7% growth for the company. This is also in line with the EPS growth that analysts expect out of JNJ for the fiscal.

Financially, JNJ isn't that impressive anymore when it comes to the growth of the company dividend. Over the past 5 years, growth has averaged 6% per year. As the payout ratio has climbed from the low 30's to the high 40's in terms of operating earnings, the company has become more careful with their increases - a tendency that can be seen rather clearly when looking at the 20 year history as well.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

This translates to a lowered expectation of dividend growth going forward from this point - or at least something to take into consideration when/if investing in the company.

Other than dividend growth, company numbers are very promising. Sales FCF, EPS, growth, all of it shows the typical stair-step tendencies in the positive direction that we like to see. JNJ has also been an active buyer of its own stock, reducing shares outstanding to 2.7B from ~2.8B in 2009.

Operating and FCF margins show a very strong trend, with well-above 20% on both metrics. Perhaps the most impressive portion is the fact that JNJ, until 2016, sported a net debt/EBITDA of 0X. Today, that number is 0.66X, but it still remains among the lowest in the industry and goes a long way to explain the company's credit rating. Interest coverage, as a result, is at ridiculous levels of almost 32X. The company has tens of billions in available credit/capital at cheap costs, should it require it.

The combination of favorable tendencies in every sales/profit related metric combined with the extremely favorable debt situation makes it easy to understand both why the company has tendencies of market premiums, and why it to many, is a dividend "darling".

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

This is also reflected in its dividend safety score in third party sites, such as SimplySafeDividends, where JNJ has the honor of being one of very few companies with a >98-rating of dividend safety. Among companies who have JNJ's rating, are companies like Visa (V), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY). Insofar as this service goes, no company has a perfect rating of 100, but only about 35-40 extreme-quality companies have a score of 99. Again, nothing is a perfect safety or security, but the indications across all sources here are very clear.

Risks

Naturally, there are reasons for JNJ's latest valuation drop - and here are a few.

Recent recalls of Baby Powder after trace amounts of asbestos was found - something which JNJ has been accused of before, with battles still ongoing and have been ongoing for years.

Currently, there are over 10 000 talcum powder cases pending/processing and the obvious fear is (and has been) that if JNJ is forced to pay, it would influence the company's ability to pay its dividend as well as its growth. Many commenters on SA also echo similar fears. It's, of course, a possibility.

However, one would be remiss if not pointing out that:

FDA studies have conclusively shown that JNJ - or any competitors - products do not contain any detectable levels of the stuff.

The claim of specific ovarian cancer linked to exposure to talcum powder is not backed up by scientific evidence - it has no basis with any scientific proof.

In the light of such heavy evidence to the contrary (or lack of evidence, however you want to characterize it), JNJ is winning appeal after appeal for any case the company is bringing to an appeals court. Courts across the USA are citing a lack of scientific evidence when overturning these cases.

While the incidents of ovarian cancer are of course horrible, it seems very unlikely that courts are simply going to disregard the lack of scientific basis available today.

I wouldn't go so far as to discount this risk entirely, but I believe it can be safely considered smaller than many would claim. Even if JNJ was exposed to some liability, the numbers considered in a realistic scenario rise to a settlement of about 11.7B (going by Wells Fargo numbers on historical/highest per-case-settlements). 11.7B isn't even 10% of the company's market capitalization at this time. If the company for some reason would be required to draw on $11.7B, it could do so. It could even do so while maintaining its conservative, sub-50% payout ratio dividend.

As such, this risk is a managable one.

Second, Opioids.

It can't have gone past anyone that we're in the midst of a number of Opioid lawsuits, due to drug overdoses seen over the past two decades as a result of increased prescriptions of OxyContin, Vicodin, and others. The relevant courts are trying to answer a simple question - who is responsible for what has become a devastating health crisis? While the question may be simple, answers are obviously not.

JNJ is one of the companies that are often put into focus here. The blame levied at JNJ is creating a large supply of easy-access opioid medications, which are costing states and federal government tens of billions of dollars.

I must admit, I don't quite fully understand the logic behind the claims against the company here - but being far removed from the crisis, that is sure to influence my perspective on the matter.

Facts - first, JNJ, compared to other operators such as Purdue Pharma, has a relatively minor role to play in what they are being accused of. As far as I can tell, JNJ's only products here are Duragesic, which is a fentanyl patch. Others may correct me here, but I find no substantial evidence that Duragesic was ever a widely abused medication. Additionally, JNJ has taken steps to distance themselves from the Opioids, including divesting Nucynta, its painkiller medication, as early as 2015.

JNJ, being the massive company that it is, is, of course, involved not only in the production of the finished product but raw materials/ingredients for other companies as well. One attorney general blames JNJ for this allegedly enabling the selling of these drugs, but this sort of argumentation seems downright ridiculous to me.

Fertilizer can obviously be used to make bombs, but we've yet to see a company selling fertilizer being accused of enabling terrorism. Otherwise, we in Scandinavia might want to accuse Yara ASA (OTCPK:YARIY) for enabling Breivik's terrorist acts.

Regardless, it does seem that JNJ indeed believes that the company will be made somewhat responsible for this. The latest news is that the company is prepared to contribute $4B in the large settlement currently going on (Source).

What I find useful in assessing risk here is throwing a variety of hypothetical financial missiles at the company's balance sheet to see how it would fare. We've already discussed that JNJ lacks virtually any debt, and its AAA-credit rating gives it easy access to plenty of low-interest capital. It holds over $15B on its balance sheet, and its annual generation of FCF is almost $10B after paying the company's dividend.

As such, even the agreed-upon payment of $4B may be considered a very minor footnote in the company's long-term financial record, and if this is indeed what is decided (which, by the way, I consider to be too much given JNJ's comparative role in the crisis), it won't affect anything medium- or long-term.

Regardless of eventual turnout, I find it extremely doubtful to believe that JNJ can be made liable for more than the almost $10B of annual FCF it generates less dividends. Even if it is, however, the company's ability to pay dividends would hardly be hindered due to its extremely solid balance sheet.

As such, both risks are, to my mind, very manageable.

Valuation

So what has caused me to finally buy my first position in the company?

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Mostly this. I've been watching the company for a long time, and while I don't like to put a sort of "it's this price, or I'm not buying", it did take me until the company's share price crossed the "magical" line of below 15 times earnings until I felt like buying in.

Averaging ~7.1% earnings growth per annum over the past 10 years means the company, like reported, is excellent at what it does given its history and operations.

One could argue that we should respect the company's market-assigned premium as well. It's a fair point - and I'll look at both cases.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Trading at fair value going forward, ~10% annual rates of returns would be possible at this time investing in JNJ. If we look at the market-assigned premium valuation and consider it "fair", this potential annual return jumps to almost 14%. Either way, we have a potential for 10-14% annual rates of return from the world's largest medical conglomerate.

Add to this that analysts consider the company so easy to forecast, that they've never missed the mark once in 10 years, going by a 10% margin of error.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Valuation spread over the past 20 years has been rather low. JNJ has never traded above 20 times earnings, nor ever under 10 times earnings - not even during the recession of 2009. It's a stable company with low volatility in its share price.

The company's current 6-8% EPS growth prospects, as such, have the potential of granting investors between 9.88%-13.9% CAGR returns over the next few years, expecting valuations between 15-17 times earnings to be sort of the norm here.

For the company we're talking about here - that's as good as a "BUY" signal from lesser companies.

Thesis

My thesis on Johnson & Johnson isn't something I consider complicated.

This historically market-premium valued company at market fair value or below is likely to deliver at least market-equal or slightly market-beating returns while delivering you nearly untold-of safety against the potential downside for your investment.

As an international dividend investor, I also need to take FX into account. The current relative weakness of the SEK means that I'm sizing ALL USD investments accordingly. If we were at a more appealing FX, I would be pumping capital into the stock at this point. Instead, I'm taking a more careful bite, allocating about 0.3% portfolio allocation to the company.

This company is never meant to deliver explosive growth or the likes of 30-40% potential rates of return. Its risk profile is not meant for it. This is a "true" alternative to a savings account to me - about 3% worth of interest/dividends, with the potential for capital appreciation and interest growth in the form of dividend increases.

It's an extremely important part of my portfolio and the part/s that I consider most likely to outlast me.

Below fair value-valuations of JNJ are not something to be ignored. I am now a "BUY" on JNJ, with a Bullish rating going forward. My hope is for further perceived market weakness, which would make me purchase more.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

A valuation of <15 times earnings for Johnson & Johnson is rare enough to in itself be a justification for a "BUY". Given the company's stellar key indices and safeties, I consider the company very appealing at this price and believe that any investor interested in DGI should watch this company's valuation very closely.

