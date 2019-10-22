CV Sciences: Down But Not Out

We will provide an updated look at the company in this article.

We still believe there is long-term opportunity in the company's shares.

Introduction

We apologize for the mistiming of our articles on CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI). Since the publication of our last article on the company, shares have tanked by 30% and are now trading in the low $2s.

This drop has been attributable mainly to broad concerns about intensifying competition, regulatory issues, and a highly volatile equity price due to low trading volume and the fact that shares trade on the OTC markets. However, we believe the company's fundamentals remain intact and public interest in CBD remains robust.

In hindsight, we failed to understand how volatile the shares of CBD companies like CV Sciences and Charlotte's Web (OTC: CWBHF) can be due to rapidly changing market sentiment and short-term traders in the stock. We will be more cautious in the future with respect to entry points and article publications.

In this article, we will provide an overview of CV Sciences' recent progress and why we remain cautiously optimistic on the company's prospects.

Continued Expansion

Since our last piece on CV Sciences, the company has made additional steps to expand its retail distribution - it announced recently that it has expanded its partnership with the Vitamin Shoppe to 515 stores. This should serve as an excellent opportunity for the company to grow its customer base and introduce its PlusCBD line to a new segment of shoppers.

Management also announced a distribution partnership with Harris Teeter (a regional supermarket chain) through which PlusCBD topical products will be sold at 150 Harris Teeter locations.

We believe that the company's broad distribution network provides it with a first-mover advantage relative to other companies in the CBD space and may serve as an inducement for a potential acquisition in the future by a larger company looking to get involved in the industry.

Overview of Q2 2019 Earnings

Below is a brief overview of CV Sciences' Q2 2019 earnings results:

Revenue increased sequentially by 13% and YoY by 36% to $16.9 million. This marked the 14th straight quarter of sequential sales growth.

Gross margins increased slightly YoY from 70.8% to 70.9%, a positive sign that the company has managed to maintain its pricing power despite an increasingly competitive environment.

Retail distribution increased by 39% YoY to 4,591 stores as of Q2 end (this figure represents the number of retail stores that carry Plus CBD branded products) and has since increased to more than 5,500 stores.

Increased Competition

CEO Joseph Dowling mentioned that there is "significantly increased competition" on the earnings call. This is likely a reference to major cannabis companies getting involved in the CBD industry - for example, Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) recently unveiled plans for a $150 million industrial hemp production facility in New York. In addition, new publicly traded competitors have emerged, such as Dan Bilzerian's Ignite International Brands (BILZF).

While we do consider increased competition to be a point of concern, we do believe that the CBD industry is still in its infancy and will continue to grow rapidly. This means that there will be room for a number of players to expand and flourish.

According to Bethany Gomez, a director at market research firm Brightfield Group, “The CBD market has been growing rapidly, but we will see unprecedented growth in 2019. The bulk of this growth is coming from large retailers like CVS, Walgreens, and Kroger entering the market and providing that availability to consumers.”

Regulatory Concerns

There has been no material updates from the FDA since we wrote our our last article on the company. However, as we have described in previous articles, there are several ways that the FDA could move to regulate CBD:

Option 1: The FDA could impose a strict, hardline approach and prohibit the sale of all CBD products except for FDA-approved drugs such as Epidiolex that are used to treat rare forms of epilepsy. This would occur if the FDA came to regard CBD as a prescription drug that shouldn’t be legal for consumption as a wellness or dietary supplement.

Option 2: The FDA could permit the sale of certain CBD products such as tinctures, capsules, and pet products while prohibiting the sale of CBD-infused foods and beverages.

Option 3: The agency could permit the sale of all CBD products, given that it is generally recognized as safe for human consumption and there is little to no evidence of adverse side effects.

We believe Option 2 is the most likely outcome since the FDA risks public embarrassment and scrutiny if it chooses Option 3 and it is discovered in the future that CBD has certain negative side effects. However, options 1 and 3 cannot be ruled out completely.

Valuation and Price Overview

As you can see from the above chart, shares of CV Sciences trade at a steep discount (on an EV/Sales basis) relative to those of Charlotte's Web, its closest competitor. This is likely because Charlotte's Web is a more well-known company and is currently the industry leader. However, we do believe that this valuation gap is excessive and is bound to narrow in coming months.

CV Sciences is trading at just a 4.2x EV/Sales multiple, which we think is low given that the company is profitable and growing revenues in excess of 30% on a YoY basis.

The above graph shows CV Sciences' stock price over a one-year period. Shares have tanked due to broader weakness across the cannabis industry, fears about competition, and general volatility that comes with investing in stocks that are traded over-the-counter.

However, management did mention on the last earnings call that it is engaging "world class legal counsel" to help the company list its shares on the NASDAQ). However, it appears that the stock price has bottomed out and is starting to bounce back.

Conclusion

While there are certainly a number of risks to investing in a company like CV Sciences, we believe that the company presents a favorable investment opportunity on a risk-reward basis.

Positive factors include continued growth of the CBD industry, rising interest in the compound across different groups (for example, the U.S.A Triathlon has embraced it), and the company's reasonable valuation. We will continue to keep readers updated via articles on the site. Thank you for reading and we welcome all comments and feedback!

