Wells Fargo Has A New Leader

For example, one does not usually start a "turnaround" with an organization earning a return on equity of 10 percent or more.

Wells Fargo has the foundation to return to being one of the most admired banks around but it must clean up its regulatory and operating act.

Wells Fargo Co. has a new 'top gun", one who served Jamie Dimon at JPMorgan, Chase, and one who has a good record of "shaking up the status quo."

Well, a new leader is taking over at Wells Fargo Co. (NYSE: WFC) next Monday.

Readers of my articles know that new executives coming in to run a turnaround situation intrigue me.

Latest on my list has been Larry Culp, who, one year ago, took over the reins of General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE). This year has not been one of the brightest for Mr. Culp and for General Electric.

So, here we go.

Charles Scharf has impeccable credentials. He has previously run Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE: BK) and Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) and performed well.

Further credentials I particularly like is that he worked, for years, as a deputy to Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan, Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM). Rachel Louise Ensign, of the Wall Street Journal, writes, he “brings a career spend shaking up the status quo….”

Wells Fargo needs a little “shaking up” of “the status quo.”

And, so the new saga begins.

Although Mr. Scharf, who is “more reserved” than Mr. Dimon, has said that, “before making any big decisions” that he would need to “get to know the bank better.”

But, Todd Maclin, who worked with Mr. Scharf at JPMorgan, states that Mr. Scharf “will get to the issues very quickly” and “will make changes quickly.”

His record shows that Mr. Scharf does not dawdle.

Mr. Scharf comes to a bank that, once upon a time, had a pristine reputation. The bank was very well thought of.

And, Wells Fargo came out of the Great Recession performing much better than most of the other Big Banks in the United States.

In 2012, the bank was earning a return on equity of just under 12.0 percent, far above what most of the largest banks were earning. In 2013 and 2014, the ROE’s were 12.5 percent and 12.0 percent before dropping back to 11.2 percent in 2015.

Then the crisis hit the bank. The fake-account scandal hit in 2016. ROE’s have been around 10.0 percent since then, only bouncing up a little in the third quarter of 2019.

The price of Wells Fargo stock since the scandal hit has been relatively flat while the KBW Nasdaq bank index is up by more than 40 percent over the same period.

The scandal disrupted things, but the bank has been under a lot of problems with the regulators since then. All the troubles and bad press the company has received has further contributed to a slowdown or actual decline in bank business.

Mr. Scharf must change the culture of the bank

“We didn’t always live up to our own standards and have not moved quickly enough to address our shortcomings.” This Mr. Scharf wrote in a memo to employees.

“We have the foundation to again be the most respected bank in the US and the world,” he added.

The priority is resolving the regulatory problems, then the focus can be shifted onto operating issues. After all, the bank is still producing a return on equity in excess of 10.0 percent, the rough estimate of the cost of capital for the largest commercial banks.

The lender has no shortage of regulatory issues, as the bank has “recently had hundreds of private regulatory warnings….” These are issues that require immediate attention.

But, the other concerns cannot be put off for long.

The bank is losing deposits in many areas. Bank lending is not that strong and with slowing economic growth could get worse.

Mr. Scharf is going to need to address revenue streams and work on controlling costs.

Yes, this is a full blown turnaround that must be accompanied by a critical change in the corporate culture, which must begin at the very top.

I believe that Wells Fargo is well worth watching as an investment opportunity. It has have a strong and storied past and its still is performing at a level many other commercial banks in the industry would be envious of.

Mr. Scharf, as I mentioned above, has excellent credentials.

Let’s watch. I think this is going to be a very interesting situation.

