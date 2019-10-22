Lufthansa's Confrontational Strategy In Dealing With Union Is Shortsighted And Could Backfire

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCQX:DLAKF;OTCQX:DLAKY) currently has to deal with striking cabin personnel. Last week this already lead to some disruptions to the inner German flight schedule. As of now all strikes happened at the Eurowings, Germanwings, Lufthansa Cityline and Sunexpress airlines. Strikes at the core Lufthansa airline itself have been called of after an wage increase of 2 percent (exceeding the 1.8 percent increase that had been demanded). Still the trade union UFO - short for Unabhängige Flugbegleiter Organisation (= independent organization of flight attendants) - which initiated the strike explicitly leaves the possibility of strike measures at the core airline open.

The company itself is of the opinion that the strikes are illegal. In recent month the company's approach towards the union has grown increasingly confrontational. Most importantly, Lufthansa - albeit so far unsuccessfully - claims that UFO does not meet the requirements to have the status as a trade union.

The company even fired UFO leader Nicoley Baublies. The legal reason is reported to have been his work as a consultant for the union without the employer's permission. Baublies already announced his intention to file suit against the measure. Even if the termination should be legally justified, it almost certainly must be understood as a provocation by the union.

I am of course not advocating for the company to simply succumb to the unions' every demand. Yet I believe that an escalation of the dispute is unnecessary and potentially risky for the company. Below I will explain my thinking in more detail.

The Legal Side

First one should take a look at the courtroom battle that Lufthansa is fighting against the union. I will not go to deep into the legal details, but the primary dispute between the company and UFO is the question whether the union is a legally suitable partner in negotiations. This would depend on the status of UFO as a trade union under German law.

A lawsuit filed by Lufthansa was dismissed by the court of first instance. The Hessian Landesarbeitsgericht (state labor court) will now have to rule on the matter. First hearings are scheduled for early 2020. That means that the matter is likely to remain in question for several month. Yet this evidently does not stop UFO, which sees its position affirmed by lower court rulings, from issuing strike calls.

The Confrontational Approach Polarizes

Neither does Lufthansa give up any ground. The company explicitly warns its employees of partaking in any strikes threatening legal actions. The union promptly decried this as intimidation tactics. In any case the dispute grows increasingly polarized. Incidents like the invitation of UFO's deputy leader Daniel Flohr for a meeting with superiors which - coincidentally or not - was scheduled at the same time as the official announcement of a strike (which hence had to be postponed several hours) surely do not help either.

Such hardball tactics may increase union members dedication rather than discourage them. It might even lead to solidarity among non-members. Given that UFO is weakened financially following internal power struggles it might be better to rather wait than risking this. Chances are that a growing number of cabin personnel would overtime decide to have competing union Verdi representing them. However, once alienated employees will be hard to win back for the company.

Lufthansa's Reliability Is An Important Asset

I see yet another reason why such an approach is not necessarily warranted for the company. Lufthansa is simply in no position to compete on price alone. And that is not routed in personnel cost alone. In fact staff expense (in total, not just cabin personnel) accounts for only about a quarter of operating expenses across the group (€4.34 billion of staff expenses at operating expenses of €17 billion for the first half). For the passenger airline activities alone it is even less; about 20 percent network airlines (€2 billion staff expenses at operating expenses of €10 billion for the first half) and 13.4 percent for Eurowings (€304 million staff expenses at operating expenses of €2.27 billion for the first half), which is notably even less than Ryanair's 14.6 percent as of fiscal 2019.

Personnel cost is one factor but there are others too. One is the diverse fleet mix. For example EasyJet plc's (OTCPK:EJTTF;OTCQX:ESYJY) entire fleet comprises of Airbus SE (OTCPK:EADSF;OTCPK:EADSY) single aisle family jets. Ryanair Holdings Plc (RYAAY) even relies exclusively on a single model, Boeing's (BA) 737-800. Lufthansa and its various subsidiaries on the other hand use a diverse mix of different models.

One of the biggest strength of the company - especially of the core brand - is its reputation as a very reliable operator. There are certainly more luxurious competitors, so are there cheaper ones. Yet Lufthansa enjoys a sterling reputation especially among business travelers. And those are the most profitable customers.

Ongoing strikes and disruptions in the flight schedule might impair that reputation, especially if strikes where to affect the core brand as well. If possible, that risk should be avoided. Unnecessary provocations are the opposite of that.

Conclusion

All in all, I think that Lufthansa should opt for a less confrontational approach regarding the UFO union. Instead of risking a surge in solidarity for striking members, the company could simply wait for the union's inner struggle to weaken it further, ultimately pushing more and more cabin personnel towards Verdi.

The direct cost of a strike is not easily calculated as it depends on how many -and which kinds of flights - have to be canceled. Strikes in 2016 which led to a total of 4,581 cancellations had a negative effect of about 100 million according to Lufthansa. Yet I believe that the repetitional risk would be greater in the long run.

The chance of accelerating the already started demise of UFO is not worth to take the financial and reputational risks that a confrontational approach brings with it.

