New York Mortgage Trust: Another mREIT's Preferred Stock IPO Yielding 8%

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Preferred Stock issued by New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by New York Mortgage Trust - the prospectus.

For a total of 6M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $150M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. 7.875% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: NYMTM) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 7.875% before 01/15/2025 and then switches to paying a floating rate dividend at a rate of the three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 6.429%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating, pays quarterly dividends and is callable as of 01/15/2025. Currently, the new issue trades close to its par value at a price of $24.96 and has a Current Yield of 7.89% and YTC of 8.00%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" Current Yield and YTC would be sitting at 6.57% and 6.67%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

The Company

NYMT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related assets and financial assets. Our objective is to manage a portfolio of investments that will deliver stable distributions to our stockholders over diverse economic conditions. We intend to achieve this objective through a combination of net interest margin and net realized capital gains from our investment portfolio. Our portfolio includes certain credit sensitive assets and investments sourced from distressed markets in recent years that create the potential for capital gains, as well as more traditional types of mortgage-related investments that generate interest income. We have endeavored to build in recent years a diversified investment portfolio that includes elements of interest rate and credit risk, as we believe a portfolio diversified among interest rate and credit risks are best suited to delivering stable cash flows over various economic cycles. Under our investment strategy, our targeted assets currently include residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential loans, multi-family CMBS and preferred equity and joint venture equity investments in, and mezzanine loans to, owners of multi-family properties. Subject to maintaining our qualification as a REIT, we also may opportunistically acquire and manage various other types of mortgage-related and financial assets that we believe will compensate us appropriately for the risks associated with them, including, without limitation, non-Agency RMBS (which may include IOs and POs), collateralized mortgage obligations and securities issued by newly originated residential securitizations, including credit sensitive securities from these securitizations. We internally manage a certain portion of our portfolio, including Agency ARMs, fixed-rate Agency RMBS, non-Agency RMBS, residential securitized loans, second mortgage loans, multi-family CMBS and preferred equity and joint venture equity investments in, and mezzanine loans to, owners of multi-family properties. In addition, as part of our investment strategy, we also contract with certain external investment managers to manage specific asset types targeted by us. We are a party to separate investment management agreements with Headlands Asset Management, LLC. Headlands provides investment management services with respect to our investments in certain distressed residential mortgage loans. We have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a result, we generally will not be subject to federal income tax on the taxable income that we distribute to our stockholders.

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, NYMT:

The company distribution stays unchanged since 2017 and it is paying a $0.20 quarterly dividend ($0.80 on a yearly basis). With a market price of $6.10, the current yield of NYMT is at 13.11%. As an absolute value, this means it will pay a $187M in dividends. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued series E preferred stock) of the company is around $35.53M.

In addition, NYMT has a market capitalization of around $1.58B and is one of the relatively smaller 'Residential REITs' (according to FINVIZ.com).

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.'s capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in June 2019. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

As of Q2, NYMT had a total debt of $16.61B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series E preferred shares rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred shares of the company, which have a market cap of $305M.

The New York Mortgage Trust Family

NYMT has 3 more outstanding preferred stocks:

New York Mortgage Trust. Inc. 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYMTN)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. 7.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYMTO)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. 7.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYMTP)

One of the rest of the company preferred stocks, like the new IPO, which is a fixed-to-floating issue (NYMTN) and two are fixed-rate preferreds (NYMTO & NYMTP).

Besides, they are fixed-rated, "P" is also callable from a couple of months now "O's" call date occurs in April, next year. Generally, the two are trading a little above par value at a current yield of 7.62% and 7.79%, respectively. As for NYMTN, after being fixed-to-floating security, it is the closest preferred stock from the peer group like the newly issued Series E. Some more information about NYMTN can be found in the following chart:

NYMTN pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 8.00% before 10/15/2027 and then switches to a floating dividend at a rate of the three-month LIBOR plus 5.695%. It is also not rated and is callable as of 10/15/2027. With the current price of $25.06, "N" has a Current Yield of 7.98% and Yield-to-Call of 8.01%. If we compare it to the Current Yield of 7.89% and YTC of 8.00% of "M", there isn't any significant divergence therein and it seems the new IPO is fairly priced in regards to the company's issues. The more notable difference between the two fixed-to-floaters is with respect to their floating element. "M" is giving 0.73% higher spread above the three-month LIBOR in almost 3 years earlier than "M". Assuming the current rate of the 3-month LIBOR of 1.93%, the eventual nominal rate of NYMTM will be 8.35%. Nevertheless, it is quite hypothetical, while the only sure thing is that NYMTN has 3 years more of call protection.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between the NYMT's other preferred stocks and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF). It is clearly expressed the close correlation between the preferreds and the ETF during the recession in late last year and the categorical outperformance thereafter.

All REIT Preferred Stocks

You can see in the section below, a comparison between all fixed-to-floating preferred stocks with a par value of $25, issued by a REIT company. It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

The higher the Current Yield, the better the security. With its 7.89%, NYMTM is located at the top as only three securities have slightly higher returns - XAN.PC, CHMI.PB, and NYMTN.

After, except for the new IPO, all securities are trading above their par value, their Current yield is, in fact, their Yield-to-Best. That's why the best way to compare the group is by their Yield-to-Worst (equal to their Yield-to-Call). This is a much more plausible Yield curve.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Here is the full list:

mREITs

The next chart displays all preferred stocks issued by mREITs by their percentage of Par value and Current Yield.

Fixed-to-Floating Preferred Stocks

This section contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed-to-floating dividend rate and have a par value of $25. For a better view, JE.PA is excluded because of its 25% Yield-to-Call.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Special Optional Redemption

Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control, we may, at our option, upon not less than 30 nor more than 60 days' notice and subject to certain procedural requirements, redeem the Series E Preferred Stock, in whole or in part, within 120 days after the first date on which such Change of Control occurred, for cash at a redemption price of $25.00 per share, plus any accumulated and unpaid dividends thereon (whether or not authorized or declared) to, but excluding, the date fixed for redemption, without interest. If, prior to the Change of Control Conversion Date (as defined herein), we have provided notice of our election to redeem some or all of the shares of Series E Preferred Stock (whether pursuant to our optional redemption right described above or this special optional redemption right), the holders of Series E Preferred Stock will not have the conversion right described below under "-Conversion Rights" with respect to the shares of Series E Preferred Stock called for redemption.

Source: 424B5 Filing by of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc

Use of Proceeds

We estimate that the net proceeds of this offering will be approximately $144.9 million (or approximately $166.7 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full), in each case, after deducting the estimated offering expenses of approximately $350,000 payable by us. We expect to use the net proceeds of this offering for general business purposes, which may include, among other things, acquiring our targeted assets, including both single-family residential and multi-family credit investments, and various other types of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets that we may target from time to time and general working capital purposes.

Source: 424B5 Filing by of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc

Addition to the iShares Preferred And Income Securities Index

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $150M, NYMTM is a potential addition to the iShares Preferred And Income Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. If so, it will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about the last year's rally in the fixed income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600 million used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every preferred stock or baby bond that is listed on the stock exchange. As such, NYMYM is no exception, and we share the homework we do with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

As a mREIT, the company is highly leveraged, having 11x times more debt than equity. However, as you can see in the Capital Structure section, 95% of NYMT's debt is invested in mortgage loans. Moreover, it also a good sign to see the company paying almost 6x times for dividend expensed on its common stock than it currently needs for its preferred stocks, which, in turn, are senior to the company's equity.

As for the returns, NYMTM has almost the same yields as the other F2F preferred stock in the family, NYMTN, but the "N" has three years more to its call date. The newly issued Series E preferred stock, in turn, has a higher allowance over the three-month LIBOR. With respect to the sector and the other mREITs' preferred stocks, as I've already mentioned, together with NYMTN, the new issue has one of the highest Yield-to-Call and Current Yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.