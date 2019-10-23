REM And REML: Unloved Sector With Big Yields Up To 17.6%

Co-produced with Trapping Value and PendragonY

Introduction

Mortgage REITs have given investors a hard time of late. The sector has been rife with dividend cuts and dwindling book values. Investors have been fleeing the sector in droves and the revulsion is palpable. But that stampede has also created a nice opportunity. We look today at two large-payout mortgage REIT ETFs and explain why investors should be looking to add these here. Income investors have a great opportunity!

Business Model & Recent Struggles

Mortgage REITs help provide essential liquidity for the real estate market by investing in residential and commercial mortgages, as well as residential mortgage-backed securities or RMBS and commercial mortgage-backed securities or CMBS. While traditional equity REITs (aka property REITs or eREITs) invest in actual real estate, mortgage REITs provide the backbone financing directly or indirectly to those investments. The business model can be summed in two phrases. Borrow Short. Lend Long.

That means that mortgage REITs borrow at the short end of the curve via floating rates tied to LIBOR or similar benchmarks and lend at the long end of the curve. That has not worked out very well for them recently as the yield curve has flattened.

In that aspect Mortgage REITs sensitivity to the yield curve steepness or "spread" is very similar to that of banks and other financial institutions. We have seen all the big banks complain about falling net interest margins as well. But their diversification into non-interest sensitive segments has buttressed their earnings. Another factor that has helped them is that they have been able to buy back substantial amounts of stock. As mortgage REITs pay out almost all their earnings, buybacks for the most part are not feasible. So while financial sector ETFs (XLF) have produced decent price gains, mortgage REIT ETFs have lagged rather noticeably.

But that is just half the story. As mentioned, mortgage REITs do pay out massive dividends and when looked at from that perspective, the story is a bit different. REM doled out close $3.70 in dividends in the last 12 months, giving it a 9% yield on current price.

The total return gap is hence significantly smaller. This has at least partially compensated investors for being involved with this sector.

Darkest before dawn

While the longer end treasuries had been rallying for some time, we believe the final parabolic move was driven by some interesting macro factors. There were two prime reasons that played upon each other leading to a cascading impact.

First, as the trade war rhetoric ramped up, China devalued its currency repeatedly to counteract the tariff pressures. In fact it was able to completely offset the first round of tariffs just based on changing its exchange rate.

Why is that important? Well China uses a peg to fix the currency against the US dollar and it can devalue the currency mainly by buying US dollars with Chinese Yuan. It then holds those US dollars predominantly in the form of longer term Treasuries. So to devalue, it sells the Chinese Yuan, buys US dollars and then uses those US dollars to buy US Treasury bonds and notes. That is why the Chinese Yuan move in 2019 lines up so well with iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bonds ETF (TLT).

The end of the trade war will work wonders for the Chinese Yuan exchange rate though as China will likely re-peg its currency higher (lower Chinese Yuan to USD rate). It will also sell Treasury Bonds in the process. This will in turn force longer term rates up and open up daylight between the short and long end of the market.

The second factor that played a very big role in creating this problem was the way mortgage REITs play the market. Mortgage REITs use significant leverage and hedge their book values against big moves. One of the hedges frequently used is a long position in the Treasury bond market. This hedge is "added to" during sudden violent moves in the Treasury market due to a phenomenon known as convexity hedging.

Analysts and traders are blaming an increasingly familiar culprit for last week's plunge in bond yields -- and they're asking if it's just the beginning. At issue is the relationship between bond yields and the impact of their decline on different portfolios. For large investors who hold mortgages, like money managers and banks, a drop in rates means the duration of these portfolios tends to fall since mortgages have negative convexity. This leaves the holders scrambling to compensate by adding duration to their holdings in a phenomenon known as "convexity hedging."

The combination of these events drove the epic bond rally we saw. Other factors jumped in as well as investors love chasing yesterday's news. Money has been pouring into all sorts of bond funds creating an epic demand at peak valuations. Below we show the flow for just one sector. The last time we saw such a big inflow into Municipal bonds was in 2009.

Both the 10-year Treasury rate and the 10-2 spread exploded violently higher as the last bull was sucked in back then.

We believe we are setting up for something very similar here and mortgage REITs will be the big beneficiary as spreads open up and prepayments grind to a halt. Further 1-2 cuts on the short end of the curve will also help steepen the curve and reduce funding costs for these REITs.

A deeper look into one ETF

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. REITs that hold U.S. residential and commercial mortgages.

It has done this tracking rather well and the difference can be attributed just to its fees.

The fund is moderately liquid and has a trading volume of about 336,000 shares a day. As with all other ETFs, it also trades rather close to its NAV most of the time.

The fund holds the well known mortgage REITs like Annaly Capital Management REIT Inc. (NLY), AGNC Investment REIT Corp (AGNC) and others in the same proportion as the index.

While we have buy recommendations on quite a few of the mortgage REITs and in some cases even their preferred shares, investors looking for a one stop shop to get exposure to this sector should look to buy this.

The fund does own some REITs in other sectors, but those are a small fraction of the total.

Overall, we think this is one of the best bets for the next year as trade war rhetoric dies and the yield curve becomes steeper.

Do you feel the Need for Speed?

While REM gives the exposure we need for the mortgage sector, investors also have the opportunity today to buy a leveraged fund in the sector. With valuations and sentiment exceptionally depressed, we think a bet here could pay off handsomely. Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML), is an exchange traded note that is a liability of Credit Suisse (CS). The notes leverage up the returns of REM.

Just like REM, REML pays a variable dividend based on (2X of) what the underlying holdings generate. But REML pays monthly and this leads to big payouts in January, April, July and October. The bulk of the mortgage REITs pay their quarterly dividends in these months. The rest of the months catch the monthly and special payouts. Currently REML is on track to yield 17.4% but we would note that the mortgage REITs could have further cuts reducing this a bit.

For REML we would also like to point out that leverage carries significant risks and this is adding leverage on a sector that normally is not shy about using it to the hilt. In addition the note is different than an ETF and is a liability of Credit Suisse and as such extreme events related to Credit Suisse bank's viability could put pressure on its pricing and cause it stray from its NAV. While we think this is a remote chance, it is a risk factor that needs mentioning.

REML tracks the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index which is identical to what REM tracks.

The other two 2X leveraged notes in this sector, ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) & ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL) track a different index, MVIS US Mortgage REITs Index which was created in 2011 and excludes some of the smaller REITs in the sector. REML has 35 holdings vs 25 for MORL and MRRL. The total return for the two tracks very closely and we have opted for REML for the slightly higher diversification. MRRL is a good choice for investors as well. We would avoid MORL on account of its chronic premium to NAV.

One advantage that REML has over MORL & MRRL, is that the latter two have an "automatic acceleration" feature whereby MORL and MRRL can be automatically redeemed if they fall under $5.00 per note or 60% lower than its price based on the monthly valuation day. REML does not have this "automatic acceleration feature." Should this acceleration feature get triggered, MORL & MRRL will liquidate the fund and return the money to shareholders. Another advantage of REML is that some brokers will allow investing in REML but not in MORL & MRRL, most likely due to the acceleration feature.

Investors purchasing this should watch the indicative value (^REML-IV) which is available from this link. Ideally you do not want to pay a premium above that value.

Conclusion

We are being offered big yields here to buy mortgage REITs, especially in a time of sub 2% 10-year Treasury note rates. While we expect the 10-year Treasury rates to move higher, it will actually only help the mortgage REITs as the underlying value and fundamentals of this sector will improve when that happens. REM is an easy pick here for wide diversification and exposure to the sector. REML is also one for which we can make a case as the very large yields actually work to reduce your basis (As long as you do not DRIP) substantially rather quickly. But it is a 2X fund and exposure should be limited for such instruments. Both are well priced for the next leg up and investors needing mortgage REIT exposure should consider one or both of these.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REM, REML. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.