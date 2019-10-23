DGLD - A New Product That Is Cryptogold

The digital currency markets started slowly in around 2010 when the price of Bitcoin was six cents. When I first heard about the cryptocurrency, it seemed like little more than a video game with a payoff, which I thought was a novel idea.

Computer savvy people began mining for Bitcoin. Those who took the game seriously made fortunes. An investment in computer hardware and power costs paid off in spades for devotees who collected Bitcoin tokens. In 2017, the price rose to a high of over $20,000. As the price rose, market participants took notice. The world of digital currencies went from a hobby to a daily front-page business news story in 2017.

I have had two issues with the asset class that grew to over $800 billion in 2017. First, the concept of currencies that transcend borders run contrary to all government’s desire to control the money supply. Second, storage in computer wallets that are subject to hacking or in the esoteric world of storage clouds does not provide the type of security that makes me comfortable.

Last week, a consortium of a digital currency issuer and manager, a digital asset company, and a gold dealer and refiner introduced DGLD, a digital gold token.

The Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (GLTR) holds all of its net assets in a diversified basket of precious metals, including gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. It may not be long before a product like GLTR becomes a crypto token.

Blockchain is the diamond within digital currencies

Blockchain is digital pieces of information, the blocks, stored in a public database, the chain. Without going into too much detail, the technology has applications across many businesses and other parts of life. Blockchain creates the opportunity to compile a permanent record of ownership and transactions via technology. The inventor of Bitcoin created the blockchain, which is a revolutionary accounting method with a myriad of applications.

Blockchain is a novel approach to recording transactions. Bitcoin is a digital currency that gave birth to the blockchain, and it has experienced massive price variance over recent years.

Bitcoin has been volatile

Hindsight is twenty-twenty. An investment in Bitcoin at six cents per token in 2010 was something one could only dream about a few years ago. At that time, the first miners had their computers extracting the coins in what seemed to be a game. By 2013, the price had appreciated to over $100 per token.

As the chart shows, Bitcoin took off to the upside. In late 2013, the price rose to just short of $1000. After a correction that took the price of the cryptocurrency back to a low at just under $225 in 2015, the real appreciation took place. In 2017, Bitcoin traded to a high at over $20,000. When the CME and CBOE introduced futures contracts on Bitcoin, it gave the asset class an additional boost of respectability.

The weekly chart shows that the high in Bitcoin came during the week of December 2018 when the price touched $20,030 per token. At the peak, the market cap of the cryptocurrency asset class exceeded $800 billion. The price of Bitcoin corrected to a low at around $3120 in late 2018. So far, in 2019, the price range has been from $3300 to $13,915.

The success of Bitcoin gave birth to thousands of other digital currency tokens. As of October 22, 2019, there were about 3000 tokens, and the price was just over the $8200 per token level. To say that the price of Bitcoin and the other digital currencies are volatile would be an understatement.

We learned a lesson from Libra

Bitcoin and the other members of the digital currency asset class transcend borders and operate in the world the technological cloud. The regulators and governments have two fundamental problems with the asset class; control and custody.

Governments control the money supply. Cryptocurrencies belong to no specific country, government, central bank, monetary authority, or supranational financial institution. They fly above the radar of traditional currency instruments. The widespread adoption of digital currencies that are not government-issued would prevent countries from controlling the means of exchange.

The second issue that has stood in front of efforts to introduce ETFs and other products that replicate the price action in a variety of digital currencies, including Bitcoin, has been storage. Since they are esoteric instruments that sit in computer wallets, custody issues have been a major stumbling block for the tokens. Computer hackers from countries like North Korea and Russia have found ways to steal coins via their hacking operations.

When Facebook announced they put together a consortium of members to introduce a new digital currency they called Libra, members of the US Congress took exception. The social media giant has already run into antitrust and privacy issues with the US government. Facebook’s plans to roll out a digital currency instrument that could revolutionize payments and receipts were more than government officials and regulators were ready to tolerate. The US government and most other nations around the world are not prepared to allow a new system of money to replace the traditional currency instruments that they can control. One asset where the price is beyond the government's control is gold.

DGLD combines the new with the old

Bitcoin and digital currencies are unique assets. They have been around for around a decade. Gold is the oldest and most respected hard asset in the world. The yellow metal has been around for thousands of years. The new DGLD product marries the old with the new.

Gold is a means of exchange. The IMF classifies gold as a foreign exchange asset. Central banks around the world hold gold as an integral part of their currency reserves. On October 14, two leading companies in the digital world and an international gold dealer and refiner announced the rollout of the new DGLD product. Coinshares, Blockchain, and MKS Switzerland SA formed a consortium for DGLD, which is a network for digital gold secured by the Bitcoin blockchain. A description of the product is available via this link.

Ownership of a DGLD token in a computer wallet provides a title to gold and has the potential to change the digital currency asset class. While owners of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, or the thousands of other tokens have title to the tokens, DGLD translates to a long position in the yellow metal.

GLTR would make an excellent digital product

It may be just a matter of time before the consortium that rolled out DGLD this month introduces tokens representing other hard assets.

One of my favorite diversified precious metals ETF products is the Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF. The fund summary for GLTR states:

The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium in the proportions held by the Trust, less the expenses of the Trust operations. The Shares are designed for investors who want a cost-effective and convenient way to invest in a basket of Bullion with minimal credit risk. Source: Yahoo Finance

The top holdings of GLTR include:

GLTR has net assets of $442.49 million, trades an average of 28,204 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.60%.

The introduction of DGLD could lead to other tokens that provide the owner with long positions in silver, palladium, platinum, and a host of other commodities and assets. GLTR is a diversified precious metals basket that could be the perfect candidate for a precious metals token.

Time will tell if DGLD takes off and attracts the interest necessary to make it a liquid product for traders and investors. The marriage of gold, digital currencies, and blockchain is the next step in a burgeoning asset class that could lead to a slew of new and exciting products over the coming months and years.

