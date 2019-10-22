This Hated Market Refuses To Stay Down, We're Back At +3,000! The Charts Predict Breakout

It's not Schadenfreude but Netflix dropped ten points on positive news from Disney. The stock is being re-rated and has lower to go.

The earnings news today buttresses the notion that we are nowhere near recession. Also that McDonald's is a buy in the face of this earnings report. The chart says so.

We need to keep the stock market's resilience to bad news as a feature of trading. Ask yourself whenever there is bad news; is this worse than a trade war?

Trader Truism: there is no such thing as a "Triple Top"

This is not a law of physics and, of course, you can find plenty of examples of an index hitting a high multiple times and then rolling over. The point is, this is a rule of thumb, the more times market participants contend with an overhead resistance level, especially when it is this close in succession, the greater chance we are breaking out. Why do I focus on breakouts?

Well, the greatest opportunity for alpha logically should happen when we are at a new top and going higher. I can't remember a rally that was more hated. Frankly, I got a case of "the yips" myself earlier this month with the poor PMI manufacturing, services, and retail numbers. Yet, here we are, one day's rally from a new top on the S&P 500.

Here is another trader truism "Price is Truth", the stock market is the greatest crowd-sourced wisdom in the world - over time. Yes, the market can act crazy day-to-day, but nearly without exception over weeks and months, the market gets it ahead of everyone else. We have had so much thrown at us, China trade, Brexit, global slowdown with Germany and much of Europe functionally in recession, and China even though they say they are still growing at 6%, we KNOW that is total BS. In fact, I would bet they are not growing much faster than we are especially if you factor in inflation. Also, how about the craziness over the inverted yield curve, and that the 10-year was going to go below 1% if not into negative rates. Remember all the merchants of doom? Why is negativity important to keep track of?

Well, first of all, we have to give note to the resiliency of the market. In other words, the next time something happens that sounds terrible, we can ask ourselves, is that worse than a global trade war or a global recession?

Almost all of the bad stuff I listed is already starting to be in the rear mirror. German Business Expectations have turned positive for the first time in 5 years which gives Europe a brighter outlook than the present. If Europe turns, that will be additive to our business cycle. Industrial doing better; yield-curve issue gone; the Dax, the German stock index, at 52-week high; Brexit looking better; euro autos doing better. China confirms that they are working on the phase 1 agreement and that BOTH sides are acting in good faith. Have you heard Trump bad-mouthing China? Nope.

Okay, so the world is a better place, but everyone still hates the market, so why would the market go higher if everyone still expects that a recession is coming? It's not, but there are plenty of naysayers, many of them are reading this piece right now. If there are plenty of people out of the market, why is that a good thing?

My final trading truism of this morning: "The Stock Market Climbs a Wall of Worry". The point is, if everyone loves the stock market, then everyone would be invested; if everyone is invested, where would the incremental dollar come from to bid the market higher?

Don't believe the breakout is coming? Charting helps, let's look at the SPY as a representative of the S&P 500 Index:

Source: tradingview.com

You have a nearly 11-month rise of higher lows, with a lot of drops to be sure, but look at that upward line. Then in the last 3 months, we have had these two segments of extreme volatility before we returned to the 3,000 level. Very often you will have a rapid up and down phase before a decided turn in prices. This is logical, and the bulls and bears are in contention and each has a valid argument. Eventually, it resolved, and in this case, the visual shows a resolution to the upside. We have a very well defined "Cup and Handle" formation. The 3 blue dashes are showing the 3 tops that are coming closer together.

The earnings reports this morning also give cause for optimism

Revenue growth for large businesses is looking mighty fine. You can't fake revenue, look at Procter & Gamble (PG) up almost 4% right now. Look at the diverse range of positive surprises with companies that reported today, even Harley-Davidson (HOG) surprised to the upside with better revenue. All this in the teeth of the supersized dollar. United Technologies' (NYSE:UTX) revenue and profits boost full-year profit and revenue. P&G Beauty jumped 10%. This tells me that large company innovation is working and that means investment in R&D will grow going forward.

If you didn't buy BA yesterday, there is still time

I am officially pounding the table on Boeing (BA); the Euro FAA is talking about letting the Max fly in January. They didn't talk about blocking it. The FAA here in the US will likely let the Max fly this quarter. The low for BA yesterday was a bit below $325, now it is trading 10 points higher in the pre-market.

BA reports tomorrow; it would be prudent not to jump in with both feet, but if you bought 1/5th at $350, and another at $330 or below, hang tight. If you waited, you may want to at least start with 1/5th or 2/5ths today. To me that $325-ish level is a strong support level, so even if BA disappoints, I speculate that $325 should hold. If it doesn't, you still have 3/5ths more of your commitment to accumulate some more shares. I still believe we will approach $390 before the end of the year and probably sooner. At this level, that is a very nice return on a big cap stock.

I think the drop in Mickie D's is overblown, McDonald's is a buy

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) had US same-store sales of 4.8% instead of 5.1%; the shortfall is a nothing burger. Global same-store sales up 5.9% on global comps, that's not too shabby and beat expectations. MCD right now generates 2.2% in dividend. If you are a long-term investor looking for a way to participate in a reaccelerated global economy, MCD could be a good vehicle for that since global sales surprised to the upside.

The chart foretold a drop way ahead of time. It also shows that the selling is about over. See below...

Source: tradingview.com

Right now, MCD is trading right above very strong support at this $200 level, see the lower red line. It might be wise to wait another day or so to see if this $200 holds, but this "head and shoulders" has already formed and the right shoulder has already rolled to the extent that $200 should hold and create an opportunity for a bounce. MCD is a buy. I am not sure it's a trade for fast money, but if you are more of a patient speculator, I think MCD should go back to new highs.

Why? Well, they tossed their ad agency, the genius that thought up the tag line: "I'm lovin' it", I didn't love it, did you? Also, the competitors had a lot of one-time promotions like Popeyes "running out" of their premium chicken sandwich, or Burger King "Impossible Whopper", MCD is coming out with their Beyond Burger and also a veggie "Chicken" product. The point is, MCD will bounce back with better marketing and better execution.

This is not Schadenfreude but Netflix is down another +10 points this morning

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is now down 50 points from its aftermarket high of $320 Wednesday night. If you take it from the open about $309, we are 40 points below. I got a lot of guff from commentators regarding my call to sell. Unfortunately, I see further downside any time Disney (DIS) or HBO, or Prime has good media news. If you tell me that I have said Disney is a different product and that they can coexist with NFLX and even thrive, I would heartedly agree.

We are unfortunately in a different process right now. Netflix subscriber growth has been challenged, and that means that the price has to be re-rated. I won't go into defending my complete argument and I have shown that I am willing to examine myself when I am wrong. This time, we have very stark evidence that my analysis was correct. My only regret is that some readers who looked at the wiseacre comments might have been persuaded to stay in NFLX, and that saddens me.

When a high-flyer shows cracks in its business model, the market then shoots first and asks questions later. If you go back to last Thursday's article, the chart shows an additional 20 points of downside from here. DIS announced a Disney+ bundling deal with Verizon (VZ), it also released the next Star Wars trailer and the Mandalorian was released. That was all that was needed to jam NFLX down more than 10 points. Is that fair? Nope. Will there be a time that NFLX stops going down? Yep, when there is another headline that puts forward good news from Disney or HBO and NFLX doesn't go down.

At this point, you have to do some hard thinking on whether you are going to stay in NFLX. You have to hope that "The Irishman" is an unbelievable hit. I hope it is, but hope is not a strategy. You could sell calls to generate revenue and bide your time.

Analyst Corner

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura and Instinet from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, 27.6% upside.

My Take: DBX is on my Small Business Heroes list. DBX has a freemium go-to market strategy. This is great for the SME world, as a business grows they need more functionality and become paying customers. DBX is more than storage, they are a document collaboration tool. This type of capability is key to allowing small businesses to have the productivity of huge corporations. We should keep an eye on this name and see if there are other confirmations of growth for DBX before we buy.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating.

My Take: PLAN beat on earnings and revenue last report, and yet it is down by 30% from its highs. PLAN is part of my social-net enabled enterprise application list. It resides with other potentially disruptive names like Slack (WORK) and Smartsheet (SMAR). I am inclined to get behind this upgrade. I think this could be a very interesting speculation, and if the cloud tech names have bottomed, this name should outperform as Evercore says.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating.

My Take: Let the analyst say it for me:

"We may be a bit early on this call but believe that the long-term risk/reward at current levels is attractive for one of the best [software-as-a-service] franchises in the software universe," he wrote. In particular, he said that expectations for Workday's financials product are now at a more reasonable level that reflects the time it will take for businesses to migrate to cloud-based financial systems.

I am not sure that WDAY has finished going down. In my charting yesterday, it looked like WDAY was still vulnerable, down 10-15-20 points to the downside. I also said that if Azure and AWS prove to be still growing strong in tomorrow's earnings reports, WDAY and all the cloud services and applications names should shine

So the trade today is Buy BA and MCD. NFLX was a sell when I called it on Thursday, now you probably should hold it. I am questioning whether to buy PG. You should hold it if you are an investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.