Industrials Are Still Worth Avoiding

The headwinds from the policy volatility could likely be around as long as the current policy makers are at the helm.

The fragility of these supply chains is dragging on firms across Industrials and is best avoided for the time being.

The volatility of tariff policies between the US and China is causing significant headaches for many firms.

If you spend your whole life waiting for the storm, you'll never enjoy the sunshine. - Morris West

As mentioned in the Lead-Lag report, industrials have been suffering from the contraction of global trade for almost two years.

The volatility of tariff policies between the US and China is causing significant headaches for many firms. Raising prices on intermediate products and supplies from China is a major problem. Many companies have been outsourcing those materials for decades.

The push for international supply chains and just-in-time inventory have long been a boon for operating margins. The cost of these changes becomes apparent in market conditions like these, however. It has seemed reasonable to assume that trading wouldn't break down between the two largest economies in the world, but here we are.

The fragility of these supply chains is dragging on firms across the industry and is best avoided for the time being. The sector has recovered from the depths of 2018 and seen some positive news, but those trade talks could turn sour again at any time. The headwinds from the policy volatility could likely be around as long as the current policy makers are at the helm.

Some companies are facing their own specific issues on top of the negative trends. GM is still in the midst of a nearly month-long labor strike that has halted production. They haven't even been able to start building the new mid-engined Corvette because the halt started before they finished the production run of the outgoing model (C7 Corvette Production Can't Finish Until the UAW Strike Ends). Boeing's (NYSE:BA) issues hardly need to be revisited here. Energy firms that bet big on shale on suffering from falling prices and slowing well production. (US Shale Production Is Set For A Steep Decline | OilPrice.com).

The trade issues with China are creating an opportunity, however. Many companies concerned about the political risks have begun looking for new trading partners. So far, Vietnam might be the biggest winner in the conflict.

According to the US Census Bureau, this summer saw a sharp increase in US trading with Vietnam (Foreign Trade). Even if the US and China are able to normalize trade agreements in the near future, many firms will be concerned about being exposed to the same risk in the future. The silver lining of the entire trade war may be that it highlights to companies that diversification is still a great risk management tool. ETFs that track Vietnam are an option if you are looking to take advantage of the current tensions. Van Eck's Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) has the most concentrated exposure to the country.

In addition to Vietnam, other developing nations are drawing increased interest from companies looking to tap into low-cost labor resources. After long being the top choice for offshore development, China's growth might be taking its toll. Serious income growth in the country means it may be harder to compete with other regional rivals. By 2013, China's average income was 6 times what it was at the start of the new millennium (China Household Income per Capita).

These costs are causing even China to start looking outside its own borders. Chinese investment in Africa has been growing for several years. The future of growth from international trade will require flexibility and resiliency. Changing geopolitical structures mean established trade patterns can't be relied on forever. Those who can adapt will leave behind those too rigid to keep up.

