The 10-year forward P/E and the virtual PEG, my own valuation methods, also show that Square is at least fairly valued, as one of the few high-growth stocks in this market.

Traditional ratios such as P/E or P/B shouldn't be applied to Square since it is still in high-growth modus.

I got a lot of questions after my last article. A lot of them were about the valuation of the stock.

Introduction

I don't have the habit of writing too many articles about the same stock over a short period of time. If you are a long-term investor, nothing much changes over the course of a week. But while an article that I wrote about Square (SQ) was only published last week, I felt the urge to write another article about the same stock. The reason is my wonderful readers.

If you have read any article of my hand before (thanks!), you will know that I always interact a lot with my readers in the comment section. I feel as if it's equally important as the article itself. Readers point out mistakes (not too often, I hope), ask critical questions (I love them) or have a completely opposite point of view. When I write, I feel as if the readers and I learn alongside each other. After all, by organizing my thoughts into a text, the pros and cons of a certain investment become clearer to me too.

After my last article about Square, there were some very interesting comments and questions again. Most were about the valuation of Square. Therefore, I decided to write another article in which this is the main point.

The valuation of Square

To say the least, Square's valuation ignites heated debates between bulls and bears. The bears call it grossly overvalued or something of that sort. Bulls call it seriously undervalued and try to convince others that it is extremely cheap.

One of the reasons for this debate is the fact that everybody looks at different metrics. Of course, on paper, with traditional metrics, Square looks very expensive. It has a negative ttm P/E ratio and a forward P/E of 55, according to finviz.com. A P/S ratio of 6.87 is not extremely cheap as well, although it looks better than the double-digit P/S ratios of SaaS companies and the P/S of 17.66 for Mastercard (MA) and 17.36 for Visa (V), for example. There will also be investors who point to the high P/B ratio of 22.5.

But there are numerous other valuation methods. A conservative one is future cash flow. Simplywall.st shows Square as about fairly valued using its future cash flow:

I have already talked about the operating cash flow in my last article about Square. I already showed this graph:

Data by YCharts

It shows that Square's operating cash flow has reaccelerated. But I wanted to show you this FAST graph too:

For those reading this on a small screen: the OCF is expected to grow by 50.5% over the five years. To make sure you understand this completely: the growth numbers until 2022 (63%, 28% and 26%) are the estimates of the analysts. I have added numbers that slow down (23% and 21%). This graph shows a potential return of 255% based on OCF or a CAGR of 27.58%. If you think this is impossible (and I know some bears will), this is the graph of Amazon (AMZN) over the last 10 years:

You can see that the stock price (the black line) follows the growth on the orange line almost precisely.

This is Visa's chart:

Again you see that the stock price follows OCF.

We could go on and on, but I think you get the point. Again, here too, OCF is not perfect. But it gives an indication that Square is not that overvalued as some claim. To the contrary.

The 10-year forward P/E and the virtual PEG

For growth stocks, I also like to use my own methods, though: the 10-year forward P/E and the virtual PEG. I first introduced the concept for a valuation of Shopify (SHOP) at $141. Everyone was shouting back then that the stock was overvalued, but in my analysis, I showed that the stock was just fairly priced or even undervalued. If you look at the stock price since that valuation, less than a year ago, you see that the market seemed to agree:

Data by YCharts

Last month, I took the same criteria, the 10-year forward P/E and the virtual PEG to assess Shopify again. I came to the conclusion that it was overvalued then. I don't believe in the accuracy of any valuation method, but the 10-year forward P/E and the virtual PEG at least give you an idea. I don't mind if there is some overvaluation, but when it becomes extreme, I trim my position. I almost never sell completely, since I could be wrong. You never know for sure what the market will do.

Let's do the exercise with the 10-year forward P/E and the virtual PEG for Square.

Square's revenue is projected to be $6.82B by 2024. With the great results from Cash App, I think this is rather conservative, but let's keep the number. For 10 years, you have to have five more years of revenue growth, of course. Let's assume in those years, Square's revenue grows by 20%.

That would come in at $16.97B in revenue. PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), a company somewhat similar to Square, but much more mature, has a gross margin of 45% and a profit margin of 15.40%. Let's assume that in a decade's time, Square has the same profit margin of 15.40% on its revenue (which is conservative too, imo). That would mean $2.61B in profits. There are 430M shares outstanding right now. Let's assume a dilution of 25%. Then there would be 537.5M shares outstanding. If we divide $2.61B by 537.5M, we get an EPS of $4.86. With a stock price of $60.38 (at the moment of writing), we get a 10-year forward P/E of 60.38/4.86, which equals 12.42. This is not expensive, although it might seem so. Just for the sake of comparison, these are the 10-year forward P/Es of some other well-known companies:

Company 10-year forward P/E Coca-Cola (KO) 14.23 McDonald's (MCD) 14.12 Proctor & Gamble (PG) 14.73 Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) 13.21 Salesforce (CRM) 10.35 Adobe (ADBE) 14.89 ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) 10.23

(Compiled by the author)

So this valuation too suggests that Square is fairly valued or slightly undervalued. Again, this is no precise math, but people who are shouting that Square is overvalued just look at the wrong metrics, in my opinion. As I stated in my last article about Square, operational cash flow or OCF is a better metric to value growth stocks. That OCF showed that Square's valuation was not out of whack and the 10-year forward P/E valuation just seems to confirm that. We'll look at the virtual PEG of Square to see if that also confirms that the current price reflects Square's fair value.

For the virtual PEG, we take the final net profit margin and apply it to the revenue projection of 2020. In Square's case that is 15.4% applied to $3.033B. That would add up to $467M in profits. With the current 413M shares, that would be EPS of $1.13. With a stock price of $60.30, this would mean a P/E ratio of 53.36. With an expected EPS growth of 44.6% for the next five years, this comes down to a 'virtual PEG' of 1.19. Again, this shows that Square is fairly valued or slightly undervalued.

Conclusion

It's always easy to shout that a certain stock is overvalued or undervalued. But it's important to look at the right numbers and evaluate a growth stock, which grows at an incredible pace, with criteria suitable for growth stocks, not for value stocks. I have shown that my PEG5 system works very well for the mature, stable stocks of the Dow Jones. But it wouldn't work for Square or other high-growth companies. Besides the OCF, you can also use my 10-year forward P/E and virtual PEG systems and you come to the same conclusion each time: Square is more or less fairly valued. In this heated market, it is one of the few hyper-growth stocks that are fairly valued.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQ, CRM, AMZN, MA, V, CRM, ADBE, SHOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.