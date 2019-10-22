By The Book V.01: Dividend Power Stocks For October

YCharts states it selects stocks daily based on the Dividend Power screen. The list has one caveat: "what worked in the past is never guaranteed to work in the future."

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Dividend Power dogs showed 11.47% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all 10. Little low-priced dogs ruled this October Dividend Power pack.

Top 30 of 35 Dividend Power stocks tracked by YCharts showed dividends >3.77% as of 10/18/19. Top ten ranged between 13.62%-53.68% by yield and ranged between 42.86%-59.61% by broker price-target-upsides.

The Dividend Power Ranking is based on earnings yield, the higher the better to signify a low valuation. This is the perfect complement to the dog strategy chasing highest yields.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimated 51.71% To 105.57% Net Gains For 10 Top Dividend Power Dogs By October 2020

Five of 10 top Dividend Power stocks by yield were among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for the Dividend Power folio dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1k0 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. 10 probable profit-generating trades projected to October 18, 2020 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (TGS) was projected to net $1,075.75, based on the median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 12% less than the market as a whole.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) was projected to net $725.70, based on the median of target price estimates from 15 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 19% more than the market as a whole.

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) was projected to net $574.48, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 5% less than the market as a whole.

Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) was projected to net $572.21, based on the median of target price estimates from six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 43% less than the market as a whole.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) was projected to net $548.73, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for OMP.

Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) was projected to net $542.60, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 24% more than the market as a whole.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) netted $529.69 based on the median of estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 9% more than the market as a whole.

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) was projected to net $527.33, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 13% more than the market as a whole.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) was projected to net $517.11 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from five brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 81% over the market as a whole.

CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) was projected to net $456.65, based on the median of target estimates from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 2% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 60.7% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 10% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

The Dividend Power Selections For October 2019

How did this collection of 35 Dividend Powerdogs come to be?

The ranking was created by YCharts which found that one of the simplest strategies has also proven to be one of the most effective. This strategy defines a universe of stocks based on earnings yield, with higher earnings yield considered better, because it signifies a low valuation.

Then, YCharts sorts the universe of stocks by their dividend yield, picking the top 35. The result is a portfolio that does a relatively good job weathering downturns, while still catching much upward motion during bull markets.

Put simply, this is a YCharts strategy for bottom picking. (Maybe it is bottom feeding?)

35 Dividend Power Selections By Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

35 Dividend Power Selections By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): 10 Top Dividend Power Stocks By Yield

Top 10 Dividend Power stocks selected 10/18/19 by yield represented two of 11 Morningstar sectors.

Top dog by yield was one of seven energy sector representatives, Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA [1]. The other six energy dogs placed second, third, sixth, and eighth to tenth: BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) [2], Antero Midstream Corp. (AM) [3], Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) [6], Vermilion Energy Inc. [8], Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) [9], and NGL Energy Partners LP [10].

The remaining three Basic Materials dividend power stocks placed fourth, fifth and seventh by yield, they were CONSOL Coal Resources LP [4], Alliance Resource Partners LP [5], and Mesabi Trust (MSB) [7], to complete the dividend power selected top 10 dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top 10 October Dividend Power Dogs Showed 41.55%-59.43% Upsides And (32) One -8.4% Downsider Emerged

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 11.47% Advantage For Five Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dividend Power Stocks To 2020

10 top Dividend Power dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top 10 Dividend Power dogs of 10/18/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented two of 11 Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted Five Lowest-Priced Of The Top 10 Highest-Yield Dividend Power Dogs (32) Delivering 49.72% Vs. (33) 44.6% Net Gains by All 10 Come October 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5k invested as $1k in each of the Dividend Power kennel dogs by dividend yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 11.47% more gain than $5k invested as $.5k in all 10. The second lowest priced selection, Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 107.57%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Dividend Powerdogs as of October 18 were: Antero Midstream Corp., Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA, NGL Energy Partners LP, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, and CONSOL Coal Resources LP, with prices ranging from $7.29 to $12.48.

Five higher-priced Dividend Power dogs as of October 18 were: Green Plains Partners LP, Alliance Resource Partners LP, Vermilion Energy Inc., Sprague Resources LP, and Mesabi Trust, whose prices ranged from $13.50 to $23.42.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Power Book stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

