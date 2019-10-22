Micron: DRAM Technology Leadership As Samsung And SK Hynix Push Out EUV

Micron's 1z nm DRAM already is technologically advanced, and are two quarters ahead of Samsung and one year ahead of SK Hynix.

My analysis suggests Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are two of the companies pushing our EUV for their memory business.

ASML reported that four EUV lithography systems will be pushed out from shipping in 4Q 2019.

ASML (ASML) announced Q3 earnings on Oct. 16. During the conference call, CEO Peter Wennink reported that four EUV lithography systems were being pushed out from 2019 to 2020. He explained that “we experienced a few weeks delay on certain modules that are part of the final configuration of the C (model 3400C)."

That’s all well and good (except for ASML which will defer revenues of $4.5 - $5 billion), but an important question is what companies won’t be getting an EUV in 2019. An even more important question once the first is answered is whether the push out will be a detriment or benefit.

Push outs of semiconductor equipment are common in the industry and ASML itself was impacted in 2018 when GlobalFoundries cancelled two EUV lithography systems when it put its 7nm FinFET program on hold. I discussed this in a Sept. 5, 2018, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Watch For EUV Lithography Equipment Pushouts, Revenue Misses For ASML.”

Still Problems Sourcing EUV Resist

The Korea-Japan conflict shows no signs of coming to an end. A seminar hosted by the Korea Economic Institute and the Korea International Trade Association in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 16, focused on the impact of the Korea-Japan conflict on global trade and economy.

I first reported that the Japan-Korea embargo prohibited the sale of EUV resist when all reporting merely used the word photoresist, in a July 15, 2019, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Sorry, But Japan's Material Embargo Won't Help Micron Technology.” I noted that the embargo would not impact the memory divisions of Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and HK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL), and that these Korean companies would find alternative sources of the three chemicals on the embargo list.

Sure enough, Samsung has been able to come up with alternatives, one after the other. They received EUV photoresist from RMQC, which is a joint corporation established by JSR from Japan and IMEC from Belgium, to fill any shortage. This is for Samsung’s foundry business, not memory business. Yet we don't know if there's excess resist for Samsung's memory business and nor do we know SK Hynix's alternative EUV resist source for its foundry business.

Financial Woes at Samsung and SK Hynix

Chip oversupply is leaving Samsung Electronics pondering as to when to launch new plants. Samsung is in quandary over when to start the operation of semiconductor plants under construction at Xian, Shaanxi Province in China and at Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province in Korea and which semiconductor items to produce in these new plants.

Shown in Chart 1 are DRAM revenues for the three major DRAM companies. Revenues for Q3 and Q4 are estimates, according to our report entitled "Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips." Revenues in 2019 for Samsung Electronics, although estimated to increase QoQ in 3Q 2019, will be down 43.0% YoY. Revenues for SK Hynix will be down 48.6% YoY.

Likewise, Samsung’s NAND revenues are forecast to drop 40% YoY in 3Q 2019 while SK Hynix’ revenues will drop 40.2% YoY.

In other words, the DRAM and NAND revenue drop by Samsung and SK Hynix, coupled with decreased ASPs and high memory overhang, places these companies in a poor financial situation to purchase EUV lithography at $1.25 billion each, and then spending more to implement the new technology.

Chart 1

Samsung’s foundry business also is not strong. Table 1 shows the Top 10 semiconductor foundries by revenue for Q1 and Q2 2019. Samsung’s foundry, in second place, registered flat sales between Q1 and Q2, and is facing strong competition.

Overall, Samsung’s semiconductor business for 2019 is forecast to drop 25% YoY in 2019 and SK Hynix is forecast to drop 40% YoY in 2019.

Micron’s DUV Lithography Strategy

On Micron’s (MU) Q4 FY2019, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra reported:

“In fiscal 2019, our DRAM cost per bit declines led the industry and exceeded our internal plans, despite the headwinds from our announced reduction in wafer starts. In the fiscal fourth quarter, we began mass production and volume shipments of the industry’s first 1Z products, giving Micron feature size leadership for DRAM. We are also making good progress migrating more of our production to leading-edge nodes. While we entered fiscal 2019 with more than half of our bit production on 20 nanometer or older nodes, we ended the fiscal year with approximately three-quarters on 1X and beyond, with a meaningful portion on 1Y.”

On Aug. 15, 2019, the company announced advancements in DRAM scaling, making Micron the first memory company to begin mass production of 16Gb DDR4 products using 1z nm process technology.

Shown in Table 2 is a DRAM roadmap illustrating Micron’s phenomenal transition to 1z nm. Based on this roadmap, Micron is two quarters ahead of Samsung on 1z nm and one year ahead of SK Hynix. Based on its aggressive transitions, I estimate that MU will reach the 1α nm node in 2021.

Following the 1z nm node, Micron plans to start using its α nm manufacturing technology, which is currently being tweaked for higher yields, meaning that it's in its later stages of development.

SK Hynix has recently developed 1z nm 16Gb DDR4 DRAM. The company indicated the productivity of its new 1z nm DRAM has improved by about 27% compared to the previous generation, 1y nm. Producing the chip also does not require EUV lithography, the company said. SK Hynix expects to kick off mass production of its new 1z nm 16Gb DDR4 chips in 2020.

At its May 2019 Analyst and Investor Presentation, Micron reported an aggressive roadmap when it comes to fabrication processes. Chart 2 illustrates MU’s competitive position on 1z nm DRAM, where I expect Samsung is shown in purple and SK Hynix in green.

Chart 2

Chart 2 illustrates Micron’s lithography strategy. The company is utilizing double patterning DUV lithography at 1x nm, which it expects to continue to use through 1β nm and then transition to quad patterning. Micron’s DUV approach is 3X cheaper with double patterning than EUV, and 40% cheaper than EUV double patterning.

Chart 3

Chart 4 further illustrates Micron’s assertiveness that DUV (immersion) is more cost effective than EUV.

Chart 4

An estimated cost basis is shown in Chart 5 from ASML, and of course wants to sell EUV systems. The costs to a DRAM fab are significant. EUV systems priced at about $1.25 billion and are 2X more expensive than DUV. For a DRAM with only a few layers using EUV, a large fab can cost $12 billion for EUB systems alone.

Chart5

Investor Takeaway

I anticipate that Micron is two quarters ahead of Samsung on 1z nm and one year ahead of SK Hynix. Based on its aggressive transitions, I estimate that MU will reach the 1α nm node in 2021.

MU stated in the above referenced press release of Aug. 15, which I concur:

“Micron’s 1z nm 16Gb DDR4 product delivers substantially higher bit density, as well as significant performance enhancements and lower cost compared to the previous generation 1Y nm node. It also reinforces Micron’s continued progress in delivering improvements in relative performance and power consumption for compute DRAM (DDR4), mobile DRAM (LPDDR4) and graphics DRAM (GDDR6) product lines. The optimized balance between power and performance will be a key differentiator for applications including, among others, artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, 5G, mobile devices, graphics, gaming, network infrastructure and servers.”

This will be a significant advantage in 2020 for the company as 5G ramps in China, since MU has the greatest exposure of memory in China than competitors. Micron generated 57% of its sales from China in 2018. 5G leader Huawei accounted for 13% of Micron's total sales in the first half of 2019.

ASML reported four EUV lithography system pushouts from 2019 into 2020. My analysis shows that two of these were earmarked for Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

Micron has continued to use DUV lithography through the 1z nm node, and with the push outs of EUV systems, Samsung and SK Hynix also will go into production on 1z nm in 2020. Micron announced in August 2019 it's already in production of this node.

The slowdown in DRAM and NAND sales throughout 2019 has resulted in significant capex spend reductions by memory companies. I anticipate that capex spend in 2020 will drop another 5% in 2020.

This bodes poorly for ASML. The two push outs for EUV systems means a loss of $2.5 billion in revenues in Q4 2019. With all three companies making 1z nm using installed DUV lithography systems, ASML will need to wait until all three companies move to the 1α nm node, which is not before 2021.

