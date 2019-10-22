Hold On To Biogen For Further Upside

Introduction

In March 2019, Biogen (BIIB) announced that it was discontinuing development of its potential blockbuster drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease. In response, the market chopped off more than a quarter of its value. I published an article then, saying the setback was a buying opportunity, with 20% upside for the stock. Since then, the company has come out with good results, aided by cost cuts and share buybacks. The stock, however, flatlined at the $220-240 level. Then, on Oct 22, 2019, the company dropped a bombshell. It said that it would submit the “discontinued” drug for FDA approval as a new analysis showed that it was actually effective! Is this an opportunity to sell the stock because it is up 25%, or a chance to buy it at a lower price than it was earlier in the year? I will argue that this is not the time to sell as there is further upside in the stock.

Scenario analysis and recommendation

Aided by good operational performance and opportunistic buybacks, earnings estimates for this year are 15% higher than they were at the beginning of the year. The company is expected to earn $33 per share this year on a pro-forma basis excluding mainly amortization of intangibles. Even with a 50% chance of approval, there is substantial pipeline value. A 10x multiple would be more than reasonable, giving a target price of $330 for the shares. This is not much higher than the $320 the stock traded at in the first quarter of the year. Approval for the new drug (aducanumab) is not guaranteed, but it looks like it does have a good chance since it satisfies a large unmet need. There are 50 million people affected by the disease globally.

Therefore, I believe there is a 15-20% upside in the current stock price of around $280. Actual approval and successful commercialization of the drug should drive the stock price above the $400 level it touched in 2015 when investors were excited about the drug’s prospects. If the drug is denied approval, I believe the stock will come back down to 7x EPS or around $230. Thus, I see the risk-reward as favorable for owning a company that could have what Jim Cramer calls the biggest drug ever. A holder of the stock can make use of the elevated volatility to lower risk by selling the $320 strike calls. The January expiration will fetch you more than $10, offsetting any stock decline before then. The flip side is that you would give up any upside above the strike price.

While the company’s surprise u-turn is a positive for investors, it does raise questions about the company’s processes and competence of its people. It would be valid to ask why the company did not perform a thorough analysis before deciding to discontinue development, hurting investors who were betting on the drug.

Risks

The big risk here is that aducanumab fails to win approval, and the company spends more money on its development in vain.

The company faces a patent decision on one of its other drugs (Tecfidera) next year, which could make it face generic competition earlier than expected. Its drug Spinraza is expected to face pressure from a newly launched treatment from Novartis.

Pharma companies have a habit of overpaying for acquisitions with uncertain prospects, and Biogen could do the same.

