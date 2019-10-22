Kuehne + Nagel International AG's (KHNGF) CEO Detlef Trefzger on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCPK:KHNGF) Q3 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call October 22, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Detlef Trefzger - Chief Executive Officer

Markus Blanka-Graff - Chief Financial Officer

Sivakumar Sathish - Citi

Damian Brewer - RBC

Daniel Roeska - Bernstein

Tobias Sittig - Main First Bank

Christian Obst - Baader-Helvea

Mark McVicar - Barclays

Sam Bland - JPMorgan

Sebastian Vogel - UBS

Andy Chu - Deutsche Bank

At this time, it’s my pleasure to hand over to Dr. Detlef Trefzger, CEO of Kuehne & Nagel. Please go ahead sir.

Detlef Trefzger

Thanks, Andre. Good morning, good day, good afternoon and good evening to all of you and welcome to the Kuehne & Nagel analyst conference call on the nine months 2019 results. We published our results this morning and also the analyst presentation earlier today and as always our CFO, Markus Blanka-Graff, and I will lead you through the presentation and let's get started on Slide 3.

In the first nine months of 2019 this year our results greatly improved and especially in the last quarter. We closed the first nine months with group earnings at CHF 598 million. Our earnings per share growth accelerated and free cash flow improved further. In addition, our conversion rate improved to 14.3% as well. This was due to a strong EBIT development in Seafreight of CHF 357 million in total, which resulted into CHF 33 million above last year's first nine months period, a very satisfactory EBIT in Airfreight of CHF 263 million despite reduced volumes, but a solid performance in quarter 3 with EBIT on previous year's level.

In Overland, the net turnover grew by 2% and strong operational improvement led to an EBIT improvement especially in quarter 3. And also Contrast Logistics improved its EBIT operationally by CHF 7 million excluding the one-off profits from sale of real estate and here we saw the first signs of the restructuring activities and initiatives getting touched.

Let's continue on Slide 4 of the slide deck. Very briefly, despite a challenging market environment and we have spoken about that in detail when we had our analyst meetings the last -- during the last couple of months, we increased net turnover gross profit EBIT and earnings per share, and the figures on Slide 4 speak for themselves I think. I don't need to go into more details at the moment, therefore let's continue on the two network businesses, Seafreight and Airfreight on Slide 5.

Seafreight, our selective growth strategy was a volume growth of +4.3% year-to-date got also traction. We have a very strong focus on customer service as you know and especially for the small and medium-sized enterprises we got a lot of traction with establishing a very unique service proposition for that. Our cargo mix as well as strict cost controls a part of the Kuehne & Nagel's DNA as you all know, plus the small and medium-sized growth with small and medium-sized enterprises drove the conversion rate up in Seafreight.

Airfreight, the Airfreight market continued to be under pressure, especially automotive and the high-tech sector showed significant volume declines, while we were able to grow and saw growth in the Pharma Healthcare as well as the perishables and the time critical sectors. Our organic gross profit development remains robust though and we were able to fight the market conditions quite well.

Let's go through the details of sea and airfreight volume development on Slide 6 of the slide deck. Also in Seafreight, we saw a slight deceleration of the market in quarter 3, not really significant, but not to be not mentioned. Therefore we reduced the guidance slightly to 1% to 2% for the market, but not for Kuehne & Nagel's our growth and our ambition to outperform markets two times as much as market growth remains.

We have seen in the first nine months a growth of 4.3% in Seafreight or year-to-date additional volume in our Seafreight network of 152,000 TEU. Where did the growth come from? Clearly, transatlantic, eastbound, partly westbound, but mainly eastbound, Asia in part, especially from Europe and Asia exports to North America. What we clearly saw to be weaker as a consequence of all those trade wars and noises and discussions and ongoing disputes was the Asia imports from the U.S.

The energy and the projects business as well and reefer and less container load contributed strongly to growth and gross profit development. The Airfreight market contracting for the last nine months or even longer, as you know, the market volume continued to deteriorate and there was no meaningful change in quarter 3 versus quarter 2. Volume pressure is still existent in automotive and high-tech, I mentioned that before, while we see pockets of growth in pharma, aviation, healthcare, and auto ecommerce fulfillment.

The trade lanes where we see relative better volume growth is U.S., North America to Europe and exports from Europe to Asia, but a weaker Asia exports on the Transpac, I mentioned that briefly before.

Let's continue on the unit performance for both business units, Slide 7. We saw in Seafreight and the increased unit profit versus previous year quarter 3 of CHF 95 per TEU versus CHF 92 per TEU. This was driven by our selective growth which I mentioned before. The cargo mix more refined LTL business in our network and a sequential reduction of our costs especially in quarter 3.

Also here as in our business units our costs as productivity programs showed first signs of traction. We have mentioned those programs by the way when we posted our annual results 2018 in our call I think end of February this year and we see now first time in quarter 3 that all those measures that we have initiated and implemented got traction.

We are focusing also in Seafreight on leveraging our IT solutions. We have implemented a couple of platforms, you are aware of those. Automation, and also they have to drive not only volume growth, but also productivity.

As always and Markus will give some more details, but as always, I would like to share our year-to-date variance analysis with you in million Swiss francs. From a gross profit perspective the volume effect in Seafreight contributed to CHF 48 million more. The margin effects contributed to CHF 9 million more year-to-date first nine months. Additional costs through the volume effect contributed to CHF 24 million higher costs in total and EBIT improvement all resulting into and EBIT improvement of CHF 33 million more.

Next Slide, Slide 8, let's go to the unit development in Airfreight and you'll see that the unit margins and profits in airfreight also improved year-over-year. The margins in airfreight improved, so the gross profit per 100 kilo improved by 16% year-over-year with two thirds of this improvement being organic and one third attributable to the Quick acquisition, our time critical business that we acquired end of last year.

The EBIT per 100 kilo improved year-over-year by 10% or CHF 2 per 100 kilo which is directly attributable to the Quick acquisition. And you'll see that the contribution of Quick is accelerating and all the figures that you see are after our intangible amortization of intangibles which we usually apply for acquisitions.

Also here, in Airfreight the year-to-date variance analysis in million Swiss francs if you may, on the gross profit side the volume effect contributed to CHF 57 million less GP in airfreight this year. The margin effect though contributed to CHF 159 million additional GP cost effect of CHF 110 million negatively and an EBIT that was almost flat or CHF -8 million year-to-date in our books. So this is the short overview on sea and airfreight.

Let me continue with our overland business on Slide 9. A very strong performance of the European network continued although also here in Overland we saw certain slowdown or less growth in quarter 3. And the digital platform that we launched in Asia and two markets already in Asia showed traction already in Overland and especially in those markets where our footprint is rather new and unique.

The strong operational performance of and I am moving on to Slide 10 of the slide deck now, the strong operational performance of Overland continued in quarter 3 especially year-over-year. And the question is, why is that happening, as globally the volumes do not grow significantly anymore. And, but gross profit improved due to our improved capacity management. So capacity management is one answer to why are we continuing to be successful, but also the U.S. PLM [ph] business performed very strong why and we have mentioned that already in our last call, intermodal volumes were down by 10% year-over-year in the U.S.

The European groupage and LTL business is resilient at the moment and it performs well and as with all other business units our pharma solutions showed a lot of traction and growth continuously. The overall performance you see on Slide 10 compared in the chart on the bottom of that slide, so CHF 17 million EBIT for quarter 3 generated in quarter 3 versus 14 last year quarter 3 and CHF 7 million in quarter 3 2017. So, a strong and continuous improvement in the operational performance of the Overland business.

I would like to also point out next slide Kuehne & Nagel remains active in bolt-on acquisitions and we very often get questions on acquisitions, but also is active in the M&A market as you all know. A recent example is, the Jöbstl acquisition and I am looking forward to exchanging some details on that acquisition was on Slide 12. Jöbstl is a family owned forwarding business mainly overland business, established 95 years ago in Southern Austria serving the Austrian market or eastern and southern market as well as Eastern Europe with a high cultural fit with Kuehne & Nagel.

We have a continuation of our network expansion in Europe ongoing and Jöbstl is a perfect fit for us. The acquisition became effective in September as you can see and it's mainly international and domestic groupage business that Jöbstl is pursuing and that now will be fully integrated into our own networks. With a revenue of CHF 70 million, approximately 550,000 shipments per year and 180 employees employed in five or six locations in Austria and Slovenia, Jöbstl has been very successful and I heartily welcome all our new colleagues from the Jöbstl Group and look forward to blending strengths and customer proximity especially with small and medium sized customers.

Contract Logistics on Slide 13 and 14, we have mentioned that for the last quarterly revenue calls or analyst calls we focus on restructuring and cost management very strongly, and we also continue to review our real estate portfolio. Having said so, Slide 14, and I mentioned that in the beginning our restructuring of the Contract Logistics portfolio yielded first results. We are really happy to see that in quarter 3 operationally we were able to improve our net profit again in Contract Logistics.

The Contract Logistics restructuring includes the revenue of the entire contract portfolio with a clear focus on scaling high margin solutions, especially those that have cross selling effects or that are of interest for our other business units like pharma, aerospace, ecommerce fulfillment.

The discontinuation of unattractive businesses, especially those which do not fulfill the requirement of being scalable as such which are isolated to certain markets and this discontinuation will eventually result into slower growth of that business unit, we have mentioned that and continued review of our real estate portfolio also an exercise that has been ongoing for a couple of years. And what you can say that we continuously looking to where are locations that we want to continue business with and where are locations that eventually are not needed anymore due to consolidation.

Our contract logistics EBIT improved operationally by CHF 7 million excluding the one-off profits from sale of real estate, and as mentioned slower growth and operational improvements shall continue in the next quarter. So this exercise of restructuring in Contract Logistics will continue. That growth is slowing down. You can see in the table that is shown on slide 14, so while we show a net turnover growth of 5.1% and a gross profit improvement of 4.9% respectively, these figures were 5.7% and 5.2% last quarter, so quarter 2 and 6.7% and 6.8% gross profit growth respectively in quarter 1. So it is a clear slowdown before any effects of currency or acquisitions can be noted while the EBIT is improving operationally to the set level before.

One additional remark on Contract logistics the idle space through all our restructuring activities reduced to a historic low level of 2.8% and we will continue to focus on consolidation, restructuring and ensuring that our -- the space that we provide is fully utilized.

And with this statement on Contract Logistics, I'm happy to hand over to Markus, our CFO who will give you the details on the nine months 2019 results. Markus?

Markus Blanka-Graff

Thank you, Detlef and welcome ladies and gentlemen also from my side. I am on Page #15 of the presentation and everybody who has been participating on the call knows that is one of my preferred pages. I am glad that we see in Q3 2019 the first time what I call some leverage of the operation, some leverage effect positively and I think we have seen a turning point in the group conversion rate.

So we can say and how we continue to see that through the quarters to come, that we are on our way to the 16% conversion rates that we have been targeting and still target for the year 2022. And as we have heard from the analysts the markets were not heavily supportive in the third quarter. However, our results have greatly improved. So, as you can see from our disclosures in the information deck, there is one-off gain of real estate to the amount of CHF $22 million within the numbers.

And usually we have not disclosed any one-off item for the simple reason because we are of the opinion that reshaping of footprint that predominantly is being used for Contract Logistics is something that is pertaining to an ongoing business development. So hence you will find and you have found also there are quite regularly items like those in the P&L. And at the same time, which was a positive effect on the real estate side, we also have to consider that the nine months result contained negative impact from an exchange rate to the amount of around CHF 21 million on the EDT line.

Again, we never mention that specifically whenever point out to numbers just to show you that we have to live with exchange rate as much as we have to manage our footprint within the real estate actively. Coincidentally, if you like, these numbers are very close to each other. So however we look into one-off or not one-offs, the fact remains I think the third quarter has been a self-helped through cost control very little support from the market, result that have marched a turning point in our journey towards the 2016 [ph] target.

And on the back of that, let's go forward to the Page #16, balance sheet two items that I point out regularly impact of IFRS 16, so right of use assets and long-term lease liabilities, and current lease liabilities, we have added around CHF 1.7 billion onto the balance sheet which is now standing at the total value of the balance sheet of around CHF 10 billion.

At the same time, I want to talk about two pages from now about the cash flow development which obviously has not only high interest from the outside world, but also high interest from ourselves managing working capital as much as managing free cash flow.

Page #17 on the impact of IFRS 16, no changes to the numbers that we have been publishing in the past with one exception you will see on the right side of the slide, you will see the SG&A expenses had been previously slightly estimated below the number that we are seeing now, we are now seeing around CHF 490 million to CHF 510 million and that before a little bit lower on an EBIT and profit before tax. So EBITDA level there is no change, the brackets we have now a bit made smaller because obviously we know better now what's going to be the estimated outcome for 2019. You see there we have a negative impact from the IFRS 16 adoption in the year 2019 at EBIT level between minus CHF 5 million and CHF 10 million and that is clearly true of above majority in Contract Logistics.

Tangible common equity, something I as you know, I like to look at because for me it is one of the indicators how equity develops against potential goodwill or against goodwill and what is the residual value to it. And I would expect with the enlarged balance sheet, let's not forget the December 31 is still the balance sheet that is without the adoption of IFRS 16. So we would expect tangible common equity ratio at year-end above 10%, so around CHF 1.2 billion.

Cash and cash equivalents and I think also in our morning factsheet we have pointed out that free cash flow have greatly improved compared to last year. I only want to point out, three drivers if you like, two that are marked here on the Slide # 18, we have a high operational cash flow, so yes because we are making more profit, and we have the bigger part to it, the working capital improvement of around CHF 250 million.

And since I know in our conversations around the Contract Logistics restructuring and reshaping business, I want to point out that at the current stage, in Q3 or until Q3 2019, there has only been very little impact yet on the cash flow from our changes in the Contract Logistics area. That is still from a cash flow perspective, that is still going to come into next 18 months so that we will see than an additional positive impact.

Free cash flow development, Page #19, I think the graph is self-explanatory. We do have very good free cash flow development since beginnings if you like Q1. I'm very glad that there is a sustainable improvement from the working capital management and we will see being asked that that question already once or twice today and a couple of times also in the second quarter, how the trajectory of that line is going to be and it is very clear the fourth quarter always has been cash generating and I see no reason why that wouldn’t be the case. So I think we can comfortably expect that there is dividend coverage out of the free cash flow 2019.

Working capital, Page #20. A couple of details around what I have been mentioning already. So we are running comfortably in our 4.1 or in our self set let's say corridor between 3.5% and 4.5% working capital intensity, 4.1% is the current situation. Quite remarkable if you compare it to December year end close position which is normally quite favorable position that also during the year we can reach that level.

Return on capital employed, Page #21. Let's remind ourselves we have here two graphs, the top graph is excluding the acquisition impact, the lower one is including the acquisition impact. Also you have to still as Detlef has alluded to, you have to consolidate it as per the 10th September 2019. So coming across with the balance sheet, but not coming across with a lot of P&L as of yet, so you see the difference between these two lines is making that impact.

Looking forward, in the fourth quarter of 2019, we will still have that GAAP in the way we disclose these two numbers when we start and into the first quarter 2020 and going forward obviously this acquisition impact, at least for Quick and Sincero will start to fade away.

And financial targets, again looking at conversion rate, we are now at the level of 13.3% on a year-to-date basis for the group in the quarter, we have achieved 14.3% conversion rate, so when we look into the run rate of that KPI, I think we should be looking forward at something above what is the current year-to-date number. And assumptions for our targets, again only as a reminder for modeling, the long-term impact until 2022,we always said conversion rate target is based on a business unit mix that had been in effect 2016, because you know that the, both business units Overland and Contract Logistics would be diluting the conversion rate if they were to grow exponentially.

If we talk about stable macroeconomic environment, whatever that means in our new world, if you like, I don't know what stable means anymore, but at least without any huge disruption, and we would not have considered acquisitions into this target.

I think when we look at CapEx that is the last topic that we usually talk about also in the Q&A section. You will see here now currently at CHF 250 million CHF 246 million CapEx. So we would expect at year-end the CHF 280 million to CHF 300 million mark to be there, which is not significantly reduced yet compared to last year because the reshaping of Contract Logistics has really not taken a lot of effect on the CapEx side.

And outlook, we have seen couple of, I know it's already around today, you have all seen that in Seafreight we have reduced the market outlook for 2019 from around 2% to 1% to 2% and we still remain confident that we can outperform that market by a factor or two. Also in the third quarter, if I may just give that little detail, also in the third quarter, we have added 49,000 TEU to our volume which was even 13,000 TEU more than in the second quarter 2019. So despite the fact that there is a slowdown there is still an ability of the organization to gain market share.

Airfreight, also on this side we have taken down a little bit of market outlook just to reflect the development in the third quarter that we have seen to minus 5 to minus 6% and to be perfectly honest in a market that is going backwards to the extent that we are expecting right now, I think we are probably somewhere in line with market, which we can manage.

Overland and Contract Logistics, they are both in more domestic market conditions. We both see the market at around 2% to 3% whereby in Overland our aim is clearly to outperform the market and in Contract Logistics, due to the reshaping of the organization as a net impact will be in line with markets and focus on the growth areas that we have selected.

And before I hand over to the operator Andre, I would like to point out that we have now published stat-book for the statistical values that you can download from our homepage. I think that should most likely make some of the, in modeling a little bit easier for you and also look into some of the historic data.

And with that more technical comment, I would like to hand back to Andre and open the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from the line of Sivakumar Sathish from Citi. Please go ahead.

Sivakumar Sathish

Hi, thanks for taking my questions, I have two. Firstly on the improvement in working capital, out of the CHF 250 million improvement we have seen in 2019 versus 2018, it will be helpful if you could give me the split or the mix effect due to the scaled down in Contract Logistics, what is the decline in volumes in Airfreight and the measures that you have taken, like getting better terms with your suppliers?

And secondly, what is your optimal net debt-to-EBITDA ratio prior to any major acquisitions that you would like to target?

Detlef Trefzger

Okay, Sathish sorry that that I tried to interrupt you in that question. I think in all fairness, this is the level of detail that we can discuss offline.

Sivakumar Sathish

Okay. Got it.

Detlef Trefzger

Okay? Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Damian Brewer from RBC. Please go ahead.

Damian Brewer

Hello everybody. Thanks for taking the question. Two questions from me. First of all, Contract Logistics, given you mentioned that just 2.8% title space in the business at the moment. Could you give us an update on sort of what the surplus real estate potential of that business is?

And then secondly, and it probably ties into it, of the contract mix at the end of Q3, what proportion was sort of either nil or minimal contribution and therefore potentially would release further real estate in future. Just trying to get on the feeling of how much capital could flow into the business in cash as real estate comes out.

And then secondly on the air business, clearly, you can't say for Q4, but are you seeing any signs from your customers that the continued decline in that market to come to an end, or does it seem given the forward looking or limited forward-looking nature of that business there is no end in sight to the decline

Detlef Trefzger

Right, Damian, Detlef speaking. Let me answer your Contract Logistics questions first. The review of the real estate portfolio is almost independent of the restructuring and operational review of all the contracts in our portfolio. We regularly look for what is the real estate we need to have in our network in order to stay close to market to customers and to fulfill the growth ambition that we still have in Contract Logistics.

This review to come back to your question, is not related to lower margin business. So these are two separate sectors. We optimize the real estate portfolio under real estate conditions. We partly lease back if we need the site for another couple of years, but we want to free up our assets on the balance sheet for real estate that is not mission critical or important for our future development in Contract Logistics. The review is normal as Markus has said, and we will see those disposals happening in the next quarters as well.

I think I made a statement that by summer next year maybe the majority of all those real estate portfolio adjustments should have been done, but you will always find a site or location that doesn't need to continue as owned real estate in our portfolio.

Secondly, the contribution of the -- or the mix of the lower versus higher margin business is something we usually do not disclose and I will not disclose it now, but it's -- we know all our contracts, we know exactly the contractual terms. We know the margin. We know a scope creep effect. We know what requirements customers have, how we can scale solution with that customer and we are in open dialogues with those customers.

And when it comes to renewal we would usually either ask for price adjustments to show a minimum margin that we are looking at or for a discontinuation, but in a spirit of open communication and understanding of each other's position. So that would be my review here. And obviously, it's not the majority of the contracts, but there are still contracts in our portfolio that do not meet our future requirements of a high-end fully integrated Contract Logistics contract portfolio.

Airfreight our outlook, yes. The question is, how big is your glass bowl versus my glass bowl and can we find a mutual understanding. At the moment, I would say the decline will not stop this year and neither the next two quarters or the first two quarters in 2020. So there is no major change at the moment.

So I would assume that next year we might have a flat market versus 2019, while the current trend in Airfreight is not really changing. So we would need some impulse and some momentum generated from GDP development rate growth again that would ask for a higher proportion of Airfreight, which is more costly as you know, so that is my reading.

What happens then in 2021 and following years we will see too early to say, but I would like to remind all of us once more, last year 2018 was an exceptional year. We saw growth in our network of 20 and more percent organically, which is also not normal. Remember when we had calls in '16-'17 we discussed 2% growth of the market and 4%, 5% for Kuehne & Nagel as being the normal situation. So obviously markets have to rebalance again and that is for sure also a reflection of all the trade discussions and trade noises that are ongoing.

Damian Brewer

Okay, thank you. And can I just…

Detlef Trefzger

And I hope that, Damian I hope that answers your question.

Damian Brewer

Almost, just…

Detlef Trefzger

[Indiscernible]

Damian Brewer

I have another question, on the contract…

Detlef Trefzger

We know you are Damian.

Damian Brewer

True, true. On your way Markus was talking about the kind of margins you'd like to get from where you are now. You know one consider trying back sold it and it suggests somewhere between sort of 10% to 20% of Contract Logistics is either low or minimal contribution. Would you push back against that estimates or just choose not to comment on it?

Detlef Trefzger

No, I would rather choose not to comment on this, but it's for sure a figure that is rather, yes, it's a, -- I would not comment on it. I stop here.

Damian Brewer

All right, thanks very much.

Detlef Trefzger

Because each and every comment would give you…

Damian Brewer

Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Daniel Roeska from Bernstein Research. Please go ahead.

Daniel Roeska

Thanks very much. Gentlemen, good afternoon. Maybe first of all, looking at the softer outlook for growth, is there an opportunity to reduce some OpEx by taking out overhead organizational layers in the regions and if you're considering any kind of changes in your layers or the way you organize the business, could you share some details and targets around this?

Secondly, some comments around what you're seeing in the market, given the consolidation in the market, kind of, how do you see the risks, the balance of risk and opportunity given the recent merger and how you're -- how competitors are behaving towards winter and maybe also if there is a difference between the behavior on sea and on air?

And then thirdly, a longer-term question probably for Markus, because if you are reducing your Contract Logistics exposure right now, isn't there potential to think about the different ROCE targets in 22, given that you kind of already hinted on the slide that it's a constant business mix for the target slide you have. So if you're changing the Contract Logistics business to being a slightly smaller portion of the group would that consequently imply that there is upside to the ROCE targets? Thanks.

Detlef Trefzger

Right. So Daniel, let me answer the organizational question which is really interesting, because we always review our organization set up. And as we have said, I think in the quarter one call or when we posted our annual results 2018, we clearly stated, we will review the set up not only of regions, but also countries, as we have added more than 30,000 jobs, including temporary labor through the organization over the last five years. So we want to reduce administration and layers wherever and wherever possible in order to ease up decision taking.

But that is not reflecting a macroeconomic environment, that's part of the Kuehne & Nagel continuous fitness program to have an organization as lean as possible with the metrics we operate in very successfully.

Risks and opportunities, there are always risks and opportunities at the moment. I would say at the moment. I wouldn't see any specific behavior of competitors that would lead me to any statement to be honest. We concentrate on our customers, we concentrate on winning that business that is of interest to us, especially with those customers in those industries that are up trading or that are successful in their respective space and with regards to recent mergers I mean, the markets are extremely fragmented.

Our market share is only 2.5% and we are second-largest player in the industry. So there is enough room for us to grow. And as we have said many times, especially in the small and medium sized sector and enterprise, we raise not against the major [indiscernible] or logistics companies, but more against local heroes or specialists, the trade game specialists. And here we are successful because our technology, our connectivity seems to offer benefits to our customers. And there is also a question for you.

Markus Blanka-Graff

Yes, I think, Daniel from a target perspective yes, you're right, when proportionately Contract Logistics, which take a smaller part in the entire pie of the business unit mix the targets would move upwards. And however, I think on the target 2022 when we look at what restructuring of the business unit means, reshaping means, we have not said we step away from Contract Logistics. We have never and that was never the intention to do that. This is an integral part of our business. It is about doing the right things, right.

And in that context when you look into, we are basically in 90 days in 2020 and until everything is being done, we are probably at the back end of 2021. So, yes, there might be a minimal impact towards that overall group conversion rate target, but it would be fair to assume if we were to give another to five years target from 2022 let's say until 2027, I think you're absolutely on the right side to expect a higher conversion rate.

Daniel Roeska

Thanks. Could I kind of try and get another answer out of Detlef for the first question, because you said you are always looking at things, which of course is well warranted, but are there any specific decisions you'd call out that we could expect to have some impact or is this more of going in business as usual in terms of your organizational review or have there been any kind of conclusions from that so far?

Detlef Trefzger

No Daniel, no specific decisions that need to be mentioned here, but the overall productivity improvement and less SGA costs within the overall cost pattern is what you should expect relative to GP development or turnover development and that is what we are looking at.

Daniel Roeska

Great, very clear. Thanks very much.

Detlef Trefzger

You're welcome.

The next question comes from the line of Tobias Sittig from Main First. Please go ahead.

Tobias Sittig

Yes, good afternoon and thank you for taking my questions, three from me please. Firstly on the cost and productivity development on the Seafreight side it's quite unusual to see you basically reducing operating costs quarter-over-quarter from Q2 to Q3 in the peak season quarter. So maybe can you elaborate, whether you did any particular cost reduction measures or what drove the productivity gains that we see when we compare Q3 to Q2 there?

Secondly, on the real estate disposals, could you give us a little bit more granularity on the timeline and magnitude of the disposals that you're planning for the next couple of quarters and how that will impact 2020 and when that will have ended?

And thirdly, just a technicality, on the Overland side, you have, you report 6% growth in turnover, but only minus 1% in net turnover. It was the other way around in Q2, can you just explain what's driving the different pattern there? Thank you.

Detlef Trefzger

Okay, hi Tobias. Let me answer your OpEx cost per TEU question. And I think I mentioned that when I went through Slide 7 I think it was, it is a mix of cost activities, it's a mix of productivity gains also so platforms. We have customers that have on-boarded with us on a platform directly and do business transactions semi-automated, so to say already and it's a mix of a business growth in less container load, as well as in reefer which structurally have different cost patterns as such.

So, I would say, all these together relates to that effect that you see in the Slide 7 was CHF 211 per TEU shift. Our operating systems in Airfreight are new. In Seafreight, we are still preparing for the rollout of Sealock [ph] which will start in a year or eight months from now as you know. So these productivity gains have not yet been incorporated. But that is what we are driving with our new operating systems that year for productivity wins in the way we operate our business.

Your second question on real estate, on average I would say we own less than 10%, I think it's 8.5 or so if I'm not mistaken, of our, of the real estate we operate or that we make use of and out of this we constantly review locations.

So there is no plan to reduce by X percent or something at the moment. There is only, there are locations that we have identified that do not fit to our future growth ambition, especially sector growth versus location. So sector meaning, you know we grow fast in e-commerce fulfillment and pharma chain solutions, also in Contract Logistics.

So we are very interested in pharma side, we are interested in e-commerce fulfillment side as well as semi-automated side. While the classical pallet, in-pallet outside, and forgive me for that wording, it's not really strategic for us anymore and therefore we look at those sites. If you can make a good deal and can sell it for a decent price we will do so.

Tobias Sittig

Well, I think there was a larger portfolio of assets that you now consider to divest over the next 12 to 18 months, that's not the case.

Detlef Trefzger

Absolutely no. We look at the whole portfolio, whether it's large or small depends on market conditions and opportunities. But we look at the entire real estate portfolio at the moment.

Tobias Sittig

Okay.

Markus Blanka-Graff

Tobias and the last question of the Overland, the answer is very benign. It has nothing to do, don't read anything into it. Let me put it that way. There is, it is like more or less customs clearance obviously particulars [ph], that is the difference between turnover and net turnover. I wouldn't, there is no pattern nothing to interpret on this one.

It's purely, let's say, if there is more or less customers clearance. The turnover development obviously has two effects. On the one side, there is margins, on the other side, there is, sorry there is rate, on the other side there is volume and we have obviously differentiates what is, the development in Europe versus the U.S. So that is from a turnover development that is explainable. The customs duties piece of it is really a more like customer-driven rather than from our side, managed number.

Tobias Sittig

Okay, thanks.

The next question comes from the line of Christian Obst from Baader Bank. Please go ahead.

Christian Obst

Yes, hello, and thank you. First of all, coming back to the working capital, given that's a very good development you have shown in Q3, is there any chance that you can read some kind of working capital intensity below 4 going forward and that you must lower maybe your range there as you are walking to free more capital going forward and working on that?

Second one, is this the main reason, can you give us the main reason how you gain Seafreight volume, is it price, is it quality and is the average margin of the new business you are generating, is that above the average level? And would you exclude any new contract below that level or how is the policy there? And do you see any special developments for the current Christmas season, is there some kind of special building up or reducing of talks? Thank you.

Markus Blanka-Graff

All right, Christian. Let me take the question on working capital. Yes, working capital is a delicate matter if you like, because working capital is also a function of business growth. So yes, we can drive working capital below 4%. Our range is between 3.5% and 4%, but I would not make that as a singular target. I don't want to say yes, we want to go to 3% working capital or 2.5% working capital, because it kind of suffocates the development opportunity of the business.

So 3.5% to 4.5% was our target that works in combination with the growth ambitions that the company has and the fluctuations that are from volume and rate growth because you know when rates go down, obviously the functions work to the extent of working capital intensity is impacted also by a three-month rolling turnover number, right.

So, I would think, at the current stage I would feel comfortable that we are somewhere right in the middle or maybe, and forgive me that I'm not going to estimate right now on the 0.1 percentage, but in the 4%, maybe a bit below range at the year-end, but we would like to keep our capabilities to grow in the markets as well through taking on additional volume.

Detlef Trefzger

Right, then the other two questions, Christian, that was the Christmas seasonal peak season. First of all, at the moment and that's true for Sea as well as Airfreight, there is no peak season to be seen that we need to speak about. Yes we see a seasonal pattern and we always see a seasonal pattern in September, October and November, but nothing that would allude to any special hint or re-market at the moment.

The way we gain business, you asked for Seafreight, but I would like to answer in general first and then for Seafreight, specifically, if you allow. We gain business, because our solutions are superior. Our quality of executing the business is seen as a benefit for our customers. We never win business purely on price and that has not been our style and it's not the style of our market approach.

In Seafreight, the margin has not changed. So what we win is in line with the margins that you have seen, especially as we are focusing on small and medium-sized enterprise and continue to focus on those. Delivering then on those businesses that we have won, that's the key to success and that is our customer excellence programs that have been implemented and they showed traction.

So from that point of view, I would say we win business at decent margins comparable to the figures that you have seen and then retain that business and evolve with the customers further. That is true for all business units, Sea, Airfreight and also Overland, so the network businesses.

In Airfreight, we have not lost major business. I would also like to point out in the past quarters, but we have customers that are down-trading, given their market has changed or their customers' demand has changed. So therefore we are quite confident that our market approach and the way we position our solutions and our network competence in the market is successful and it depends on the overall development of the customers of our customers, whether the growth is then, 2, 3, 4, 6, 8 or 10 or whatever percent.

Christian Obst

Okay. One additional question on SG&A expenses, so we have seen an ongoing downward trend through the three quarters now are all coming from 360-345 and now 362, is there some kind of a natural end where we -- where this decline will or must stop more or less, or are you able to lower these costs further going down?

Markus Blanka-Graff

We aim at lowering those costs further down. We have mentioned our operating systems and eventually with eTouch the incremental cost for a shipment through an additional shipment in our system will be, and I'm not exaggerating, close to zero. So from that point of view we aim at driving those costs down. When will that happen and is that really then for the mass of the shipments becoming reality, we will see.

Christian Obst

Because it is an interesting development. Is it more or less 20 million per quarter now coming down?

Detlef Trefzger

Christian that's the figure that's the fact, and you said, we focus on optimizing both, the market side, with volume growth asset and optimizing costs and not only this year, we do this for years and it takes time to show the effect in the P&L. So you see the first effects of all our programs now in the P&L.

Christian Obst

Okay, thank you very much.

Detlef Trefzger

Thanks.

The next question comes from the line of Mark McVicar from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Mark McVicar

Hello, good afternoon, everybody. Two sort of follow up questions really, first of all within the 16% conversion ratio target for 2022, do you have in your mind that there will be any significant contribution from property disposal proceeds at that point or really the main bulk of the restructuring has been done by then, so we should think of that as an absolutely clean number clean target?

Detlef Trefzger

I would like to answer directly. That has nothing to do with our one-off gains from real estate disposal or other restructuring effects. Our target is, in the mix I think we mentioned this a couple of times of our 2017 business unit contribution and that is the basis for our 16% conversion rate.

Mark McVicar

Okay, thank you. And then, one followup on working capital, just apart from the short-term maths, you seem more comfortable with the working capital pressures out there than you probably did 12 months ago or 18 months ago. I mean, do you think that some of the pressure on debtor days and things like that has eased a bit from the customer side or is it just that you got better at managing it and getting paid on time?

Markus Blanka-Graff

I think the working capital as you know there is always two sides, you know there is a customer side and also the supplier side. I think we have been starting quite a while ago when we took about a couple of years actually to set up various supply chain finance programs or the like. And I think that has taken on more and more volume and also significant volume.

I think the management or the improvement on the working capital is far more driven from that side. And also, and I guess that is an industry topic, accuracy of billing, you usually don't talk about it, but accuracy of billing is something that can be a very low number or very high number. The effect of not having a good accuracy of billing is that customers are rightfully and are disputing invoices and extending by such obviously some of the cash inflow and I'm not saying payment terms. It's just cash inflow because of the dispute.

So we have worked on these two ends basically where we said billing accuracy has improved, the first time right, if you like, bill, and hence the payment terms can be honored as the customer would like to honor them obviously when the invoice is correct. And on the other side, it's more of the payable side.

Mark McVicar

Okay, that's great, thank you guys very much.

The next question comes from the line of Sam Bland from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Sam Bland

I've got two questions please. First one is on Airfreight volumes which for the year is a whole you're targeting with growth in line with the market. But I guess in Q3 organically volumes in Airfreight are probably down 9% or so. What - do you think that 9% down was in line with the market or was it weaker and if so, might it get better in future periods?

And second question is just on the initial feedback and thoughts on the AirLock [ph] rollout actually how has it been received by employees? Is the rollout been smooth, is it doing what it is expected to do? Thanks.

Detlef Trefzger

Sure. Let me answer the two questions. First of all, the AirLock [ph] rollout went according to plan. We have thousands of employees trained. The system is up and running and now and I think we mentioned that in our last quarterly call as well and now it is on us to drive productivity again. As always, when you have a new system, it takes time to surf through that system more or less blindly and have all those forecasts and tools and macros and so on available to ease up the processes. But that's working well and I think that was the right path forward and I'm looking forward to see AirLock [ph] being part of our overall automation and productivity improvements in the years to come.

The Airfreight growth, yes, we for sure have been more exposed with automotive and high-tech than maybe the market. What we believe that with our growth it is still ongoing growth in the pharma sector, in the e-commerce fulfillment sector, partly in the aerospace sector that will counterbalance. Therefore our ambition or our estimate for this year in total is that we will shrink the volume in Airfreight, in line with market.

We will see whether we are able to achieve that target when we comment on the full year 2019 results on February 27. So at the moment, I will say it's possible and our biggest fallout so to say is automotive, as we had very special high density, high weight transports, axles for example, dash boards last year in our network and those have virtually gone.

Sam Bland

Okay, understood. Thank you.

Detlef Trefzger

You're welcome.

The next question comes from the line of Sebastian Vogel from UBS. Please go ahead.

Sebastian Vogel

Hello, good afternoon. Can you hear me?

Detlef Trefzger

We hear you well.

Sebastian Vogel

Perfect. I've got three questions. The first one would be on Contract Logistics. We have seen the growth rates were coming down. However, for 2020 do you foresee that also moving into negative territory and do you expect some restructuring costs arising from that one?

And the other one would be on in Airfreight and Seafreight, how much did lower shipping rates help you in the quarter 3? And the last one is, if you can remind me on the FX and M&A impact on net forwarding revenues in air and the FX impact on net forwarding revenues in sea that would be appreciated?

Detlef Trefzger

Right. So sea and air growth, at the moment our organic growth is assumed to be on market. I do not expect any negative growth at all. And with the reduced growth, I'm quite confident we are able to reshape our Contract Logistics portfolio. Air and Sea, lower shipping rates, no. I think there is no effect from that side. We have -- the rates have no support and it doesn't really help us at all.

It's more how our different trade lanes developing, how is -- or where is growth and where do we see flat market developments also in Seafreight, and that is what we are focusing on. There is no head or tailwind from the shipping rates at the moment. And the trend as you know is that we, the rates will increase by the end of quarter 4 in preparation of the IMO 2020 additional cost for sulfur.

Markus Blanka-Graff

All right and I think the last question was on currency impact in Sea and Air. We have roughly 4% in Sea and 2% in Air. If you want to have an exact split what is acquisition, what is FX or other than that, I think Chris is more than happy to help you offline.

Sebastian Vogel

That would be perfect. Yes, I just have one followup, because I wasn't getting the answer. With regard to the costs on Contract Logistics, do you foresee some restructuring costs coming up this whole restructuring exercise?

Detlef Trefzger

No, all the restructuring costs, all those costs are part of our P&L. You have seen them already, so to say in the figures that we have displayed and there is no major restructuring costs to be expected in quarter 4 or next year's quarters. It will always be part of our P&L. I mean, and to come back to your shipping rates topic, our strategy is not to sell rates, our strategy is to sell solutions. And with solutions like time critical shipments with our friends from Quick and with solutions for the different industries, we are very successful in the market and we continue to grow with customers that are upgrading in their respective business units.

Sebastian Vogel

Many thanks.

Detlef Trefzger

You're welcome. So last question?

Sorry, we have a followup question from Christian Obst from Baader Bank. Please go ahead.

Christian Obst

Yes, thank you very much. Just a small followup, you mentioned some special sectors and the solutions you are providing of course and the decline in auto and tech and better in pharma, e-Commerce, all the quarters before you heavily mentioned the perishables and to increase the network there. Can you give us current status of this business and what do you expect going into 2020 from the perishables business? Thank you.

Detlef Trefzger

So Christian, perishables are resilient to economic cycles usually or to the major extent and we expect, and we have made some acquisitions as well, smaller ones. We expect the perishable sector to continue to grow. And we expect a strong year 2020 with regards to perishables. Our strategy is focusing on KN FreshChain which is incorporating our perishable business and we are market leader here and as a market leader we continue to grow that business.

Christian Obst

Okay. There is no pressure on growth or margin in this business?

Detlef Trefzger

There is no pressure on growth, but, and I think we mentioned that in, during the analyst conference, we are also selective in our growth. Even the growth you show is already the result of being selective with where our markets, where our solutions and where our industries or sectors where we want to grow in and we where are those that we find not so attractive at the moment.

Christian Obst

Okay, thank you for taking the last question.

Detlef Trefzger

Sure, you're welcome.

The next question comes from the line of Andy Chu from DB. Please go ahead.

Andy Chu

Yes, good afternoon, I have two questions please. Is it possible for you to give an outlook maybe for Sea for the Sea market for next year? I think you gave a sort of pretty good answer in terms of looking to the next sort of six months, for the remainder of this year and into next year talking about a sort of flat Sea market. I mean, clearly the sort of break, there's been a break down in terms of the sort of multiplier two real GDP growth given the volatility in the market, but is it your expectation that the Sea market sort of returns to a little bit better growth and sort of 1% to 2% for next year?

And then on your acquisition in Austria, and I know it is pretty small, but just in terms of a contribution, what sort of margin should we be thinking about for that business, is it sort of 2%, 3% be sort of good starting point for that acquisition? Thanks so much.

Detlef Trefzger

Right. Andy, let me answer your Seafreight or the market outlook. There is no reason not to believe that the GDP growth being in line with volume growth in the market, one to one, as we know at the moment, should change next year. So from that point of view, GDP growth will be more or less the volume growth expectation for the Seafreight market in 2020, but it might be different for trade lanes. And the trade lanes have shown a different development already during the last years or this year and that will be ongoing on our point of view in 2020 as well.

M&A acquisition and Austria, I think it's really a small piece assume the same average margin that we show in the Overland business per se in Europe or per se. And there is nothing specific neither above or below our average margin. They are focused on small and medium-sized customers for 95 years as I mentioned. It is our focus as well and from that point of view, I would say we are happy with Jöbstl acquisition and you should not see any deviation from that.

So, and I thank you all for participating in our call on the quarter 3 and year-to-date, January to September results of Kuehne & Nagel International, and we look forward to talking to all of you in between the next couple of months during our road shows and analyst meetings, but also more important when we comment on our and publishing comment on our 2019, full-year results, which will happen on February, 27, 2020. And in the meantime, take care and look forward to talk to you again. Bye-bye.

