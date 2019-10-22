Philip Morris: Any Pullback Should Help Light Up Your Portfolio

We last got very bullish when the stock dropped to nearly $70 a few weeks ago following the vaping hysteria in the United States.

Do you own Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) stock? Well, you probably should. We last got very bullish when the stock dropped to nearly $70 a few weeks ago following the vaping hysteria in the United States. We own a sizable long-term position but also make frequent swing trades in this name. We got a boost from a called off merger with Altria (MO), and the stock has now sharply rebounded to above $80 once again. We believe the stock is a strong buy in the $70s, so have it on your list for the next pullback. Performance remains strong and we want you in the name. The dividend remains strong, the company is performing very well in an anti-tobacco company environment, and both traders and investors alike are set to win. We want to discuss why we believe performance justifies owning a stock like this. What is more, if you believe the economy is shaky, well this is one you want to own because it is a defensive high-yielding name. Let us examine the name and evaluate recent performance to understand where the company stands with its traditional tobacco versus heated products, and of course, the safety of the bountiful dividend. Further, we will discuss our expectations for the remainder of the year.

The transition continues

Make no mistake the market did not like the uncertainty around the future of many tobacco companies. Specifically for Philip Morris there were questions regarding whether heated tobacco products would work as substitutes for traditional cigarettes, and whether a merger with Altria would be a benefit. Both of these concerns, in our opinion, have been alleviated. The latter has been called off, and the former concern has dissipated given operational results. There remain shipment volume concerns with traditional cigarettes and the impact of public health intervention. With Philip Morris operating internationally, however, we expect traditional tobacco to hold up a bit better compared to Altria. In addition, there is less vaping exposure. That said, we noted on our last trade that the decline of traditional cigarette sales seemed to be slowing, which was a positive sign. With earnings out, we think the stock is a buy as it is moving from a cigarette company to a tobacco products type company. Our outlook is for continued strength to end the year and into 2020. Let us discuss why we see the name as one to own.

Sales rise once again

To remind you, a few years ago the stock sold off from well over $100 because revenues were facing pressure, and uncertainty was abound. That has reversed of late as we have seen sales stabilize for the most part. There is positive momentum for both the traditional combustible tobacco and the company's smoke-free product portfolios, both of which drove total volume higher in Q3. In Q3, total revenues rose:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Overall, revenues were $7.64 billion, up 1.9% from a year ago. Volumes drove a lot of this growth.

Cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume were down by 2.1% overall. Once again, traditional cigarette volume fell, as expected. The shipment data for traditional cigarettes is clearly showing the downfall:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

While this is concerning, of course, it appears the pace of declines is slowing a bit, at least when we consider data from other quarters too. The trend does remain negative. We will closely be watching this trend into 2020. It is our belief that the trend continues lower but will start to stabilize as new inroads are made into developing nations, while industrialized nations see higher volumes of innovative products.

Obviously, for Philip Morris to succeed, it must stay innovative. The company is adapting to the market to keep sales going of their nicotine products. Heated tobacco volumes have been volatile, but make no mistake, the volume trend is positive:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

With the strong volume of heated tobacco shipments, revenues have been bolstered, pretty much offsetting the decline of cigarette sales. As reported, revenues jumped 1.8. However, revenues were actually up 7% year-over-year when we adjust for currency issues. Currency is a major concern, given the international focus of the company, so seeing sales up 7% when adjusted is very bullish; however, it is expected to weigh a bit more than before.

Earnings were strong on the back of these stellar revenues, but keep in mind expenses are also up, thanks to the cost to get heated tobacco products rolling. That said, GAAP earnings were down 15.3% per share, but making customary adjustments and factoring in related expenses and writedowns, the company saw adjusted earnings rise 5.9% to $1.43. This is strong growth. In addition, it helps keep the dividend secure.

A safe dividend

The dividend is very generous and has been consistently raised. The company pays out a very large chunk of free cash flow to the dividend, and much of its earnings. However, the dividend is comfortably paid out. Because the dividend gets raised each year, we need cash flows and earnings to move higher to keep the payout rising safely. We see no immediate risk to the dividend. So long as the dividend hikes are covered with better cash flows and earnings in the future, this is a fantastic income stock to own at these levels, with the likelihood we will see capital appreciation. Right now, we are at $81 a share. The company just raised its dividend once again. Now there is a quarterly dividend of $1.17 per quarter or $4.68 per year. This means the yield is creeping toward 6% again.

Cash flow remains strong. We are still looking for 2019 free cash flows of around $7.3-$7.5 billion, on operating cash flow of $9.2-$9.3 million. The company will pay dividends of over $6 billion. This means there remains a significant remainder of cash flow to pay a dividend increase, but bear in mind it is still a high payout ratio. While we see no risk to the payout, we would prefer to see less than 70% of free cash flow paid as the dividend. Given our outlook, we think PM will likely see a payout ratio around of over 80% on the year. For now, it is safe.

Looking ahead

The question is where we go in 2019, and into 2020. Management actually narrowed its projections based on prevailing exchange rates and a tax charge in Russia. Looking ahead, we expect traditional cigarette volumes to decline in the low single digits, while we expect double-digit increases in heated tobacco shipments to offset this. That said, our 2019 expectation for revenues is still $30 billion plus. We think it gets there, which would be slight growth from 2018. The key is expenditures, which looks like they will creep higher. The other impact is from exchange rates, and so management peeled back its outlook for GAAP EPS to $4.74 per share. Still, we are targeting high single-digit adjusted EPS growth and are looking for at least $5.20 per share in earnings this year. Our preliminary outlook is for low single-digit revenue growth in 2020, as well as low single-digit adjusted EPS growth.

Take home

We were able to achieve a quick double-digit gain from the low $70s in a few weeks, but we like the name for an investment, not just a trade. We think shares remain a buy for the near 6% yield, especially if the stock falls back into the $70 range.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.