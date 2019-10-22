Apple: A Bearish Case Into Earnings

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has staged an impressive rebound in 2019, up nearly 50% year to date which has been defined by extreme volatility going back to Q4 of last year. The stock was down by as much as 36% from its previous high when it fell to a low of $140 back in early January. Better than expected earnings this year along with a favorable outlook for new products and services have helped AAPL make a new all-time high with shares now trading at $240. The company is set to report its fiscal Q4 earnings on October 30th with the market looking ahead for the new fiscal year with a number of developments including the upcoming launch of Apple TV+. Despite the improving outlook from recent months, we are bearish on shares based on our view of valuation headwinds at the current level along with the ongoing risks related to the macro environment, particularly China. This article previews the upcoming earnings release along with our view on where the stock is headed next.

AAPL Q4 Earnings Preview

Apple's Q4 headline consensus EPS estimate of $2.84 represents a decrease of 2.5% from $2.91 in Q4 last year. This quarter's estimate is an average among 32 sell-side analysts with a relatively tight range for earnings between $2.72 and $3.14 per share. Including this fiscal 4th quarter, the full year EPS estimate of $11.71, if confirmed would be a 1.7% decrease compared to $11.91 in 2018. The top line revenue forecast for the quarter at $62.96 billion is just 0.10% higher than last year's result during the period.

The current weakness or at least tepid environment isn't a secret. Going back to fiscal Q1 2018 which included the launch quarter of the then-new iPhone X, the story has been more difficult comps over the past year considering trends in the upgrade cycle of the iPhone. Full year 2019 revenues are set to fall by 2.5%, pressured particularly from a weak Q1 and Q2 this year when revenues fell by 4.5% and 5.1% y/y each quarter respectively. Over the first 9 months of the year through Q3, iPhone revenues are down 15% compared to 2018, even as every other category has seen an increase.

The dynamic is that amid a smartphone market globally that has become saturated and considering what has been arguably only incremental improvements annually for the latest iPhone models, consumers are extending the life of their devices. A less frequent replacement cycle means Apple needs to find new ways to drive annual growth which it has done by shifting its focus towards other segments with good momentum seen in the 'wearables, home, and accessories' category along with services which include digital sales from its app marketplace. Still, it's important to recognize that the iPhone represents 56% of total sales for Apple and the other segments have yet to cover the shortfall this year from peak levels. It's simply been a challenge for the company to incrementally grow sales to what is already a massive number.

The big item this quarter is going to be the early sales numbers for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models which launched on September 20th, even as the bulk of sales take place in fiscal Q1 through December. Indications are that sales have been stronger than expected, with sell-side firms tracking longer wait times suggesting supply constraints with the pro and max model. While the company no longer discloses unit numbers, the trends have implications to firm wide margins. The entry level iPhone 11 model starts at $699 which is the lowest price Apple has offered a new iPhone since the iPhone 6 at $650 back in 2014. Presumably the top of the line iPhone 11 Pro Max which starts at $1099 is more profitable for the company. A thought is that stronger sales for the high-end models could drive better than expected results this quarter. We are more skeptical on this point.

There have been some updates to other product lines including the Mac and iPad this year but given the size of the company, we'd argue none of the recent updates are game changing. We take the earnings and revenue estimates at face value and expect no real reason for a significant beat or miss, but view risks as tilted to the downside. We expect shares of Apple to move primarily based on the guidance for the current quarter and full year ahead.

A Bearish Case for the stock

We are bearish on AAPL into the earnings release based on the following points:

Company may take a conservative approach to forward guidance given the difficult macro environment worldwide. Disappointing year ahead targets or softer than current consensus could lead to a near-term sell-off in the stock.

Longer term, we believe the market is too bullish on a number of fronts including upside to the services segment, yet to launch Apple TV+, and the 2020 iPhone model.

AAPL valuation multiples are near the highest levels over the past decade, suggesting the stock is expensive.

Macro Environment

Apple has been something of an earnings juggernaut over the past decade including a current streak of 13-consecutive quarters in which the results have beaten the consensus EPS estimate. On the rare occasion that the top-line revenue number has missed, the last time being in March of 2017, it's generally been a small discrepancy.

On the other hand, that "earnings dependability" hasn't always isolated the stock from large swings of downside volatility, particularly in 2018. Last year for fiscal Q4 2018, Apple beat the EPS estimate by $0.13 and the stock subsequently fell by over 35% to the lows in early January. Indeed, beyond all the financial statement data and product level sales, forward guidance has been the most important factor for the stock as an indication of management's operational optimism. Our base case here is that Apple takes a conservative approach given the global macro environment, which may be seen as a disappointment and pare back the bullishness in the stock. The point is that Apple could very well "beat" the numbers this quarter and the stock still sell-off.

It seems like an eternity ago, when CEO Tim Cook published the infamous letter to investors on January 2nd earlier this year which resulted in the stock falling to what is now the 52-week low at $142.00, or 68% lower. At the time, Apple, in an unprecedented move, revised lower its fiscal 2019 Q1 guidance estimates citing "the magnitude of the economic deceleration, particularly in Greater China." This is an important aspect as China represents 18% of sales and 25% of the company's operating income over the past year. Fast forward to today, and the data suggests that the environment in the country has been weaker than expected.

The National Bureau of Statistics of China just released the latest GDP figures showing the economy grew 6.0% year over year in Q3. This was the weakest quarterly rate result going back to 1992. While a GDP growth rate around 6% is a level most countries in the world would be envious of, the issue however is that for China, it's disappointing as the trend lower compares to a GDP growth rate of 6.6% in 2018 and 6.8% in 2017. As it relates to Apple, retail sales growth of consumer goods in China for August at 7.5% y/y was below trend and compares to 9% in the period last year and levels above double-digit this past decade.

The appearance is that there is an ongoing cyclical slowdown amid all areas of the economy in China. To us, it seems unlikely Apple management and Tim Cook would diverge and begin to present an optimistic outlook for the region given the current data. Weakness in China would also be a good excuse for any other weaker operational trends or softer firm-wide financial margins. Again, it's up for debate whether the figures from China suggest the early stages of a deeper economic deterioration, but the point is that with data back in December and January of 2018, CEO Tim Cook felt it was necessary to explain to investors the conditions in the country. Our point is that the data remains weak and represents a risk for Apple's growth outlook.

Valuation Update

The core of our bearishness in AAPL comes down to current valuation with the stock now trading at $240. Based on the table below, price and enterprise value-based valuation multiples are now at the highest levels over the past decade. A case could have been made that AAPL was "cheap" back when it traded at $175, but the surge higher in recent months has captured much of that value already. We believe bullish expectations for the stock are more than priced in at this point.

Among a P/E ratio of 20.5x, price to sales multiple of 4.4x, price to free cash flow at 19.5x, AAPL appears expensive relative to what the stock has historically traded at. Often times the concept of "multiples expansion" is justified for high growth companies with higher margins and accelerating profitability expectations. That's not the case for AAPL as far as we are concerned. Firm wide EBITDA margin has trended lower in recent years, down to 29.2% in fiscal Q3 which was the lowest for the company going back to 2010. Apple remains profitable and continues to generate free cash flow, but the dynamic suggests a weaker trend.

For us the disconnect here is between the current valuation multiples in contrast to what is still expected to be a muted growth environment for the company in the coming years. Compared to full year fiscal 2019 EPS at $11.71, a decline of 1.7% from 2018, consensus estimate sees Apple earnings up 8.7% to $12.73 for 2020. The market is looking for revenue growth of 4.4% next year. While the numbers are indeed a rebound from this year, the growth is hardly impressive relative to Apple's own history. For context Apple reported revenue growth of 27% in 2015 while EPS has nearly doubled the level from 5-years ago. Our argument is that the stock should not be commanding an ever greater premium even with fundamentally softer growth and narrowing margins.

Apple at 20x earnings is no longer in the "value" range and doesn't quite stack up as a growth stock, the next move in the stock should be lower in our view. The current dividend yield at 1.25% is also the lowest going back to when the company initiated a quarterly payout back in 2012. We think AAPL should trade at a normalized 15x earnings as a fair-value, which is the 10-year average P/E multiple for the stock. The level represents a downside target of about $190 per share on 2020 consensus estimates.

Market too Bullish on Apple TV+ and 2020 iPhone

Finally, we view the market as being excessively bullish on the outlook for Apple's product pipeline including the 2020 iPhone and Apple TV+, particularly as they are related to the company's financial impact. Apple TV+ is set to launch on November 1st at $5 per month. There was a positive reception in the market when the low price was announced with the thinking that it would help the service gain traction and widespread global adoption. Estimates among "first year subscriber" numbers have varied wildly from 10 million and up to 100 million according to Barclays Analyst Tim Long.

At $5 a month, the high-end range of the estimates represents a $6 billion bump to Apple revenues for the year. In context, that $6 billion would be about 2.2% of the current consensus revenue estimates for fiscal 2020 at $270.6 billion. Our argument is that considering Apple's size, even in the "best case" scenario of 100 million subscribers, the numbers are still modest. The real pressure will come on the cost side which is expected to ramp up into the billions as Apple attempts to acquire and produce content. Higher spending and firm wide cost structure will lead to profitability pressures over the near and medium term. We think adoption could be weaker than expected given what is quickly becoming a saturated market in streaming. For consumers that may already have Netflix (NFLX), Amazon Prime Video (AMZN), Hulu, and HBO (T) and even looking to add Disney+ (DIS), it's a crowded field and the outcome of the streaming wars represents a number of new risks for Apple. There is a new level of uncertainty with the company entering this segment.

In terms of the 2020 iPhone next year, early rumors suggest that Apple will introduce 5G connectivity next year with bullish expectation considering this feature may represent a renaissance of growth. The curious thing is that the lack of 5G in this year's model was downplayed as a feature consumers would overlook. Beyond some revolutionary form factor update, it's not clear to us if 5G will indeed accelerate the upgrade cycle. Our view is that the current iPhone 11 Pro models will still be competitive as a high-end device by this time next year. The result is that the current stock price is looking too far ahead into a product pipeline with too many uncertainties. Industry wide, smartphone sale are expected to be down by 3.7% in 2019 and it's becoming a more competitive segment. The potential that rival manufacturers chip-away at the iPhone market position as a long-term trend represents another risk for the company.

Takeaway

AAPL is set to report its fiscal Q4 earnings on October 30th. With shares now trading at an all-time high based on expectations for an improving operational environment going forward, the market will be focused on guidance by management for the year head. We are bearish on AAPL at the current level citing valuation multiples for the company that are trading at the highest levels this decade and our concerns of ongoing macro risks as they relate to China. The market is bullish on the upcoming launch of Apple TV+ and already focusing on next year's iPhone update as the growth drivers even as these numbers are filled with uncertainty. We view risks as tilted to the downside.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.