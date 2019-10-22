Teleflex Is An Expensive Growth Stock

Teleflex (TFX) is a medical device manufacturer. Its revenue has been growing at a CAGR of 5.78% and EBITDA has been growing at a CAGR of 6.88% in the last ten years. However, the stock is richly valued compared to its competitors. The company has a few growth drivers in place. Investors are advised to wait for pullbacks to buy the stock.

Teleflex designs and manufactures single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers. These devices are used for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. The company has a wide range of vascular access products including catheters and catheter positioning systems. The company's cardiac care products include diagnostic catheters, intra-aortic balloon catheters and capital equipment. In addition, the company offers anesthesia products which include pain management and airway management products. Teleflex has the following seven reportable segments: Vascular North America, Interventional North America, Anesthesia North America, Surgical North America, EMEA, Asia and OEM.

Teleflex offers solutions for BPH (benign prostatic hyperplasia) through its UroLift line of interventional urology system. BPH is a condition in which patients suffer from enlarged prostate as they get older. UroLift is a one-time, in-office solution that provides rapid relief and recovery for men living with BPH. Men suffering from BPH need to take prescription medications. Most of the times, these prescriptions don't provide adequate relief. Moreover, prescription medications may cause various side-effects. Eventually surgery is required. With UroLift, surgery can be avoided altogether. UroLift is an excellent growth driver for Teleflex. Based on UroLift's strong performance, the company has increased UroLift's full-year 2019 revenue growth guidance from earlier 30% to 35%.

The MANTA biomechanical vascular closure device, which is the first commercially available medical device of its kind, is Teleflex's another growth driver. Teleflex acquired Essential Medical in 2018, which was a privately-held medical device company. Essential developed and commercialized the CE marked MANTA. The device is designed for large bore femoral arterial access site closure. The safety and efficacy of the device had been clinically proven with the help of the SAFE MANTA IDE clinical trial. During the first three months of MANTA's limited market release, it has received positive feedback. MANTA's adoption by physicians in the international market remained encouraging, with over 8,100 procedures completed using MANTA. Teleflex believes that MANTA will contribute to its top line in a meaningful way from next year.

According to a report, "The vascular access device market is valued at USD 5209.3 million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 8095.2 million by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.66% over the forecast period." Teleflex's two vascular access products are its next set of growth drivers, which are Arrow CVCs (central venous catheters) and Arrow PICCs (peripherally inserted central catheters). Arrow CVCs are available in multiple lengths with up to five channels. They are also available with a pressure injectable option for performing contrast-enhanced CT scans without the need of a second catheter. Arrow PICCs also have a pressure injectable option for performing contrast-enhanced CT scans. In addition to Arrow CVCs, Teleflex offers Arrow Raulerson Syringe, maximal barrier drape, and safety components.

Competitive Landscape

Teleflex's major competitors include Medtronic (MDT), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) and Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX). Teleflex competes with various smaller companies also. Rapid technological development is a part of the med-tech industry, and to remain technologically competitive the companies belong to this industry including Teleflex should continue to develop new products which are technologically more advanced. The competitive advantage of Teleflex is its clinical superiority which ensures patient benefit and cost-effectiveness.

Second Quarter 2019 Results

Teleflex delivered second quarter 2019 net revenue of $652.5 million, an increase of 7% compared to the year ago period. Excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, revenue increased 9.6%, which was really impressive. Second quarter adjusted EPS came in at $2.66, compared to $2.47 in the year ago period, which was also impressive.

UroLift's second quarter revenue came in at $67.9 million, a YoY increase of 42.7% on a constant currency basis. This is indicative of UroLift's strong adoption. Americas second quarter 2019 net revenue came in at $373.8 million, a YoY increase of 12.8%, led by an increase in sales volumes of existing products. This is really encouraging that existing products fueled revenue growth by 12.8%.

The company's vascular access revenue came in at $153.6 million, compared to $140.2 million in the year ago period. As I said above, the company's two vascular access products are its two existing growth drivers, which are Arrow CVCs and Arrow PICCs. I believe these products will continue to drive revenue growth in the coming years.

Valuation

Teleflex's most similar peers are Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation and Becton, Dickinson and Company. Teleflex's non-GAAP forward PE ratio is 29.79x, compared to Medtronic's 19.43x, Boston Scientific's 24.58x, and Becton, Dickinson's 22.09x. Teleflex's trailing 12-month price to sales ratio is 6x, compared to Medtronic's 4.74x, Boston Scientific's 5.29x and Becton, Dickinson's 4.07x. Teleflex's trailing 12-month price to cash flow ratio is 36.95x, compared to Medtronic's 21.29x, Boston Scientific's 46.12x and Becton, Dickinson's 21.38x.

Teleflex is richly valued compared to its peers. In the last ten years Teleflex's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 5.78%, and EBITDA has grown at a CAGR of 6.88%. Teleflex is a low growth company. Moreover, it has a balance sheet which is not very strong. Its total cash on balance sheet is $325.05 million and total debt is $2250 million. Its net debt is $1924.95 million, and net leverage is 2.8x, which is not very alarming. A net leverage greater than 3x is alarming.

The company's two new products, UroLift and MANTA, are its future growth drivers. However, UroLift and MANTA, along with two vascular access catheters, will not be able to drive revenue growth exceeding its long-term growth rate, viz. 5.78%. Competition in this space is huge and only a couple of new products won't be able to lift growth rate above its long-term growth rate. However, a mid-single digit growth rate isn't bad for long-term investors.

Now, let's find out the 2024-stock price of the company. The company's trailing 12-month revenue is $2517.4 million. At a CAGR of 5.78%, its 2024 revenue will be $3334.8 million or $72 per share. At the current price to sales ratio of 6x, the stock's 2024 price will be $432. Long-term investors can buy the stock during significant pullbacks.

Risks

A significant part of the company's U.S. revenues are generated by sales to distributors. These distributors sell Teleflex's products to hospitals. The distributors often lower their inventory consisting of Teleflex's products. Distributors do this due to a variety of reasons, such as their changed expectations regarding demand for a particular product, their decision to buy certain other products including competitor products etc. This practice is known as "destocking." Destocking could result in reduced revenue growth for Teleflex.

Teleflex faces product liability risks in terms of design, manufacture and marketing of its products. Product defect or inadequate disclosure of product-related risks could cause patient injury. In such cases, the product might be required to be recalled. If this happens, the company may lose sales, and face individual or class-action litigation claims. This may result in negative publicity regarding the company's products and decreased demand for its products. This could eventually result in negative revenue growth.

Conclusion

Teleflex is a growth stock but at the current price growth is already in the price of the stock. My rating for the stock is "neutral" around the current price. However, UroLift and MANTA are two excellent growth drivers. Dips below $300 should be considered as better entry points to buy the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.