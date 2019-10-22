Offshore Drilling: Floater Fundamentals - October 2019 Edition

This month, I decided to write the traditional monthly articles on offshore drilling fundamentals a bit earlier since the earnings season for offshore drillers begins and we’ll simply have no time to dive into contracting fundamentals at the end of the month since drillers’ financials will be in the spotlight. As usual, we’ll start with floaters and move to jack-ups in the following article.

Bassoe Offshore database and the data compiled for my past work were used to prepare this article. Fundamentals of the floater market segment are relevant for investors and traders in companies that have drillships and semi-subs in their fleet: Transocean (RIG), Valaris (VAL), Diamond Offshore (DO), Noble Corp. (NE), Seadrill (SDRL), Pacific Drilling (PACD) and Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF).

Drillships

Source: Bassoe Offshore database, author’s work

Drillship numbers in October 2019 are identical to September 2019 numbers. This month was more eventful on the contracting side than September, as Valaris, Transocean, Maersk Drilling, Vantage Drilling reported some contracts. However, none of these contracts exceeded half a year in duration. The biggest dayrate (according to Bassoe Offshore estimates) was achieved by Maersk Viking in Myanmar - $200,000. While there is a minor upside trend in dayrates, it is still too weak to make a real change for the drillers’ financial fates.

With the market concentrated on the spot work, all the active rigs will be bid on all viable opportunities all the time, never really going out of the current supply pool. This is not the type of environment that can lead to a major improvement in dayrates. The industry needs more year-long, or, better, multi-year contracts to eliminate some rigs from current supply. Without this, the perspectives for any rapid positive changes in the dayrate environment will be completely absent.

Semi-subs

Source: Bassoe Offshore database, author’s work

The situation on the semi-sub front is also stable. Since September, one newbuild has been delivered and one rig left the yard where it underwent repair/SPS. The month of October has not been fruitful on the contract side: Valaris DPS-1 got a longer-term job in Australia, Transocean’s Deepwater Nautilus got a short-term job in Brunei, while Transocean’s harsh-environment semi-sub Paul B. Loyd, Jr. got two contracts in the U.K. part of the North Sea. That’s all. With such contract activity, it is impossible to expect meaningful dayrate improvements. As in the case of drillships, more contracts are necessary to move the needle for semi-subs.

Benign environment

Source: Bassoe Offshore database, author’s work

The number of drilling benign environment semi-subs returned back to August 2019 levels. Following a material uptrend in the number of drilling semi-subs at the beginning of this year, the segment has been in a stagnation mode since early summer. Stagnation is better than downside but unfortunately, the market stagnated at uncomfortable levels which provide only starving dayrates for the drilling companies. As time goes by, I become increasingly skeptical regarding the chances of cold stacked semi-subs to return to work. Seadrill is set for the biggest potential hit on the semi-sub side, while the second place in this dubious championship belongs to Valaris.

Harsh environment

Source: Bassoe Offshore database, author’s work

The number of drilling harsh-environment rigs dropped a bit. However, the warm stacked segment of the harsh-environment semi-sub market contains rigs that have contracts in the future so the actual supply situation is rather tight. I continue to expect another leg up on the dayrate side during the next re-contracting wave for the modern harsh-environment semi-subs. Recent Transocean fixture hints that it will necessarily happen: older harsh-environment semi-sub Paul B. Loyd, Jr. (1990) got a dayrate of $160,000 for work in February 2020–April 2020 followed by a dayrate of $205,000 for work in April 2020–September 2020. If the rates are rising for older, less capable rigs, they will be certainly rising for modern units as well.

Floaters combined

Source: Bassoe Offshore database, author’s work

The floater market is in a stagnation mode. This is bad for the offshore drilling stocks since the companies in the industry are in a race against time – they need much healthier dayrates by 2022-2023 or they will head to debt restructurings. Obviously, more contracts – long-term contracts – are required to meaningfully improve the market situation. As usual, I reiterate that offshore drilling stocks as a group are much better suited for trading than for buy-and-hold investing.

