Range Resources: One Of The Only Sustainable Operations In Appalachia

The upheaval within natural gas exploration and production ("E&P") companies has been strong and seemingly never-ending, luring in many members of the value and mean reversion investing crowd far too early - me included. Timing bottoms is always a tough errand but I continue to see value in several of the natural gas E&Ps when taking a long-term mindset. For the bulls that see current natural gas pricing as unsustainable and the likelihood that an eventual move-up in free cash flow is coming as the industry exercises better capital discretion, opportunities seem apparent everywhere. However, I think there are two different schools of thought on approach. Several - if not many - producers look extremely cheap based on various measures even using relatively moderate assumptions such as free cash flow or PV-10. But who exactly is running a sustainable and profitable business? Who can survive and maintain production in this environment - even at these prices? That question is not necessarily being asked as much as it should.

I've laid out the bull case for Range Resources (RRC) in the past and wanted to show exactly why the company's problems are small in comparison to others in the space. In my view, the market is placing far too much focus on the company's negatives - primarily higher leverage and only okay breakevens - while ignoring the strong positives that stem from the company's underlying acreage quality. I've emphasized in the past that good businesses with stressed capital structures are fixable while the reverse is not. That is the case here and I see Range Resources as one of the best plays to bank on future upstream E&P upside.

Bearish Take On Range Resources

The negative news on Range Resources revolves around two factors: leverage and headline reported breakeven numbers. On the leverage side, Range Resources net debt/EBITDAX was a little above 3.0x at year end and it continues to target 2.0x and (concurrent with that figure) investment grade credit in the medium term. Unfortunately, despite strong debt paydown action in 2019, company leverage will track higher this year as earnings fall due to prices: $993mm is current 2019 EBITDAX consensus versus $1,314mm in realized 2018 EBITDAX. This comes despite the hedge book. A large portion of that breakdown revolves around natural gas liquids ("NGL") which have disconnected from tracking oil to the extent that the product usually does. NGLs are hard to hedge and most have historically used oil as the proxy or not hedged at all. See the below NGL to Crude ratio data from mid 2011 to present:

Range Resources can still generate free cash flow in this environment - just much less than before. Any and all cash flow is going to be dedicated towards reducing that debt load and it has entered into several deals, including the two overriding royalty interest sales in October and July, to raise cash to further reach that goal. By year end, management will pay down nearly $800mm in debt, something that was highly incentivized by compensation incentives set by the Board of Directors (bonuses paid based on deleveraging).

Why is this firm under duress in the first place? A lot of these leverage problems stem from the acquisition of Memorial Development: Range Resources paid $4,400mm in 2016 which included the assumption of north of a billion dollars of debt. Absent that deal and backing out current contribution from Memorial from earnings, the company would have had two turns of leverage last year, good enough to reach its current target.

That North Louisiana acreage, which included a lot of non-producing land that Range management thought it could develop, turned out to be a bust. Those assets are still on the table for sale. However, a buyer likely would only place value on current production, meaning $500mm seems like a best case (5x EBITDAX). Selling Memorial would be acknowledgement that management will have destroyed nearly 90% of investor capital that paid for that deal - billions of dollars - inside of three years.

Shocking? It is. That mistake is enough to keep the vast majority of investors away - especially because the leadership team made it through all of this unscathed. No question that they are poor acquirers - but I do not believe they are poor operators. To an extent, that comes through on operating cash cost breakevens. See the results of a set of peers for Q2 2019 based on cash unit cost breakevens (all production costs and general administrative expense, excluding finance costs):

*Source: Company SEC Filings.

Now, a few things here on these numbers and how to interpret them. I think most investors new to E&Ps have a tendency to say: Range Resources had apparent costs of $1.84 per unit of production and the spot price on natural gas is just a touch higher in the low $2.00s: limited profitability. Therefore, the firm is only incrementally profitable. However, keep in mind that all of these companies report breakevens based on Mcfe - not mmbtu which Henry Hub or other benchmarks are priced at.

What the heck is Mcfe? These companies are all producing NGLs or oil to some extent which is also marketed and sold. By reporting breakevens by Mcfe, E&Ps can consolidate the results of all of their energy. However, NGL/oil production realizes higher prices per Mcfe than natural gas, meaning revenue per Mcfe is higher for firms generating more of those hydrocarbons versus dry gas. Adding another impact to the equation, actual realized pricing matters. Depending on pipeline availability or end market demand, actual selling prices can differ substantially from benchmarks. Long story short, this means that these companies generate substantially different realized prices on a Mcfe basis. Range Resources, as a liquids rich player, is much stronger than the above indicates.

Sustainability Of the Business

*Source: Author Calculations, Trailing Three Year Basis

The recycle ratio is found by taking realized profit per cubic feet of energy (also known as "netback") divided by finding and development ("F&D") costs necessary to add proved and developed reserves. Netback only includes production expenses - not general and administrative ("G&A") or financing costs, making it a pretty bare bones look at sustainability. Further down I will talk about all-in cash costs that include these. Given this, netback has to be greater than F&D costs or the business is definitely not sustainable. Investors can view this metric as something close to "sustaining" free cash flow (think of F&D as a maintenance capex number) versus a company that might be profitable on a per Mcfe basis but is pulling reserves out of the ground faster than it can replace them. The latter is in liquidation mode, the former is a going concern.

The vast majority of shale energy companies, whether they be oil or natural gas, have recycle ratios below 1.0x. That is a function of a variety of factors that the industry has become known for: growth at any cost ("we will grow into lower netbacks with scale"), fast well declines, skyrocketing acreage costs, etc. After years of irrational behavior, actual measures of responsible activity like the recycle ratio are coming into favor and being recognized. Remember this figure excludes any reserves added by mergers or acquisitions which can be a viable path to adding reserves accretively… or it can be a path to capital destruction. In Range Resources' case, acquisitions were actually the predominant driver of poor price performance.

Range Resources does not have the lowest breakevens per Mcfe in Appalachia - just better than average. So why is it so much better than others based on recycle ratios? Stellar performance, rather than being driven by high netbacks, is instead being pushed by low F&D costs. Why is that? That goes back to company history. Range Resources was the first firm to attempt hydraulic fracturing in Appalachia, taking expertise learned from the Texas Barnett shale and applying it in the Northeast. This took place all the way back prior to the Great Recession, acquiring highly valuable acreage for a fraction of the price of late movers into the region. Years of expertise are in place. Investing in E&P in my opinion is all about investing in quality reserves. Range Resources has that.

*Source: Author Calculations, Trailing Three Year Basis

Today, drilling inventory the company holds in Southwest Appalachia (Marcellus) is massive. Management has pegged the potential well inventory as near 3,500 - nearly four decades worth given the current pace of completions. Much of this acreage is contiguous which allows for longer laterals and more efficient capital outlay (water handling, infrastructure) to keep costs low. With their industry-leading decline rates, less capital is needed to maintain the production base. Management echoes the above performance picture in their own slide deck (Source: Range Resources, Barclays Investor Conference, Slide 6) using Antero Resources (AR), Cabot Oil and Gas (NYSE:COG), EQT Corporation (EQT), Gulfport (GPOR), and Southwestern Energy (SWN) as the peer group:

In my opinion, F&D costs are much harder to bring down than actual well operating expenses. Since the end of 2018, Range Resources has brought down its cost structure by nearly 10%, lowering its processing and transportation expenses. F&D just cannot move in that way. Over five years, it aims to cut more fat from its operations in similar areas.

The Most Important Selling Point

Over the past three years, Range Resources is one of just two Appalachian E&Ps that has generated free cash flow over and above all its costs. That means its cash operating costs, its interest expenses, and the capital it has had to outlay to find and develop new resources to replace extracted reserves. Looking forward, Range Resources should be able to maintain this trajectory. As an added bonus, unlike other Appalachian firms that had to make massive agreements to lock down takeaway capacity, all of its firm transportation commitments have been met. That means no growth for the sake of growth to avoid take-or-pay contract shortfalls. Given its higher level of older wells, its base decline is much lower than peers. That means lower maintenance spend costs and an ability to run a more conservative drilling program during this period of low pricing.

*Source: Author Calculations, Trailing Three Year Basis. Red dot indicates average realized pricing per Mcfe.

Why not buy Cabot Oil and Gas? I think you can if you are after quality - but the difference comes down to trading multiples. Cabot trades at a premium to the space (~7.25x EV/EBITDAX on 2019 and 2020 expectations versus the 5.0x average) and trades at 1.8x 1P net asset value ("NAV") and 0.9x on 2P NAV. That's (relatively) expensive and you are paying a high price for quality. As a comparison, Range Resources trades at just 0.7x 1P NAV and 0.5x 2P NAV at current strip prices. Recall that:

1P NAV = Proved Reserves

2P NAV = Proved and Probable Reserves

3P NAV = Proved, Probable, and Possible Reserves

That's a fat discount and factors in no upside - which I feel is likely - from higher natural gas prices. Today, Range Resources is getting absolutely no credit for its massive drilling inventory and subsequent low F&D costs. The market is placing little value on future drilling activity - even when it is high quality. This is a stark difference to how the firm has historically traded. In the past, Range Resources traded at a premium to its peer group due to those factors. Today, it is being lumped in with the junk operators due to its leverage profile and the bad optics surrounding Northern Louisiana. Over time, I believe the market will begin to value this one more fairly and view it as one of the few compelling upstream opportunities. While setting a price target is difficult, I've continued to value this based on 2P NAV. Natural gas firms have historically traded around this level over a full cycle view. A return to that level would imply a double - but that is reliant on a moderation of bearish sentiment and the market holding the view that natural gas E&Ps have a long runway ahead of them when it comes to demand. I personally do not see that as unattainable.

