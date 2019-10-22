WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund: Investors Should Seek Opportunities Elsewhere

ETF Overview

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM) focuses on high-yielding dividend stocks in emerging markets. The fund's selection criteria of solely focusing on yield may include lower quality companies. DEM also has higher exposure to cyclical sectors. This introduces considerable risk in an economic downturn. Although the ETF pays an attractive dividend yield of 4.8%, DEM's portfolio of stocks has low growth profile. This has resulted in a total return of only 30.3 in the past 10 years. Therefore, we recommend investors seek opportunities elsewhere.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

Portfolio construction ensures high dividend yields but may include lower quality companies

DEM constructs its portfolio by targeting the highest-yielding 30% of stocks listed in the emerging markets and weights them by dividend yields. For income investors, the dividend yield of this fund will remain high as the portfolio is reviewed and rebalanced every year. However, there are often reasons why a stock will have a high dividend yield. The first reason is that the stock may have a high payout ratio. This means that the company does not have a high margin of safety. If its earnings decline, the company may be forced to cut its dividend. This is especially frequent in emerging markets where profitability tends to be quite volatile. Second, high dividend yield is often a result of its share price weakness. The market may be concerned about something of this stock such as its negative growth outlook or its deteriorating balance sheet. Therefore, this approach may end up including companies with lower financial strength and quality.

DEM has a high exposure to countries where economic growth rates may be quite volatile

Stocks in DEM's portfolio are mostly from emerging countries. As can be seen from the table below, stocks in Taiwan represent 26.59% of DEM's portfolio. This is followed by Russia's 19.47% and China's 17.55%. Stocks in emerging markets tend to be more volatile than developed markets as GDPs of many of these markets heavily depend on exports. Therefore, DEM's fund price may also be much more volatile than other high dividend funds.

Source: WisdomTree Website

Higher exposure to cyclical sectors

DEM has a high exposure to cyclical sectors. As can be seen from the table below, financial sector represents nearly 21% of DEM's portfolio. This is followed by energy's 18.7%, materials' 14.3%, and information technology sector's 11.1%. These sectors are cyclical sectors. In fact, stocks from cyclical sectors represent nearly 75% of DEM's portfolio.

Source: WisdomTree Website

As we know, cyclical sectors can perform quite well when the global economy is booming. However, it can perform poorly when the economy is contracting. A good way to gauge when to invest in these stocks is to check global purchasing managers index (a leading economic indicator). As can be seen from the chart below, global composite PMI has fallen from the near-term peak of nearly 55 in early 2018 to 51.2 in September 2019. Therefore, uncertainties may be quite high in the near term.

Global Composite PMI (Source: Trading Economics)

Investors may want to consider other dividend yield ETFs

Below is a table that compares the valuation of DEM to other dividend stocks such as iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV), Vanguard High Dividend ETF (VYM), WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Grade ETF (DGRW), and S&P 500 Index. For reader's information, focus on high dividend stocks in the developed markets. On the other hand, VYM includes high dividend U.S. stocks.

As at 2019/10/18 DEM IDV VYM S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio 8.68x 11.94x 14.62x 17.8x Dividend Yield (%) 4.75% 5.72% 3.17% 1.84% Sales Growth (%) 5.90% -0.18% 4.43% 7.12% Cash Flow Growth (%) 5.50% 3.20% 8.75% 13.37%

Source: Morningstar, Created by author

DEM's forward P/E ratio of 8.68x is the lowest among its peers. This is not surprising, given its exposure to highly cyclical sectors in emerging markets. What is more important is the long-term return of the fund. As can be seen from the chart below, DEM has the lowest total return among the 4 funds. Its total return of 30.3% in the past 10 years (including dividends) is way too low. This is much lower than VYM's 218.6%. This is again not surprising because DEM's cash flow growth rate of 5.5% is below VYM's 8.75% and S&P 500 Index's 13.37%.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

For investors seeking dividend income, we think both quality and stability are important. Unfortunately, DEM's exposure to highly cyclical sectors and emerging markets means that its fund price may be more volatile. In addition, the quality of its portfolio may be inferior to other funds. Therefore, we think investors may want to seek other high dividend funds such as VYM.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.