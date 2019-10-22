Offshore Drilling: Jack-Up Fundamentals - October 2019 Edition

While drillers’ shares remained under pressure, the situation in the jack-up segment of the offshore drilling market continued to improve month after month. Drillers’ earnings reports are coming soon, and it’s high time to see whether this trend continued in October. The situation in this segment is important for investors and traders in offshore drilling companies with jack-up presence: Valaris (VAL), Noble Corp. (NE), Seadrill (SDRL), and Borr Drilling (BORR). As usual, I used Bassoe Offshore database and data from my previous articles to prepare this one.

First, let’s look at the big picture:

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author’s work

For the first time in many months, the uptrend in the number of drilling rigs is taking a pause. On the positive side, the market saw a number of jack-up fixtures including long-term ones, mainly in the Middle East. One newbuild jack-up was delivered – that was Borr Drilling’s Hermod - while one jack-up left the fleet. In my previous article on the jack-up segment of the offshore drilling market, I wrote that one potential catalyst was not in play – older rigs continued to enjoy contracting success (I define the older jack-ups as “built before 1990” while the remaining rigs belong to the “modern” group). Perhaps, we are near an inflection point: the most part of the drop in the drilling rigs was due to older rigs ending their jobs.

Built before 1990

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author’s work

The number of drilling older jack-ups dropped by 6. Two of them got cold stacked, one was scrapped, one got warm stacked and two went to repair/SPS. In the current environment, being cold stacked is a death sentence for an older jack-up since there are so many modern units available – both in the active fleet and in the shipyards. Being warm stacked is also a position of weakness since drillers are unlikely to dedicate any material funds to keeping older rigs ready to work when they can’t find work in a short period of time. Note that the number of warm stacked rigs steadily declined since December 2018 while the number of drilling rigs fluctuated back and forth. Slowly but surely, the “older jack-up thesis” is starting to play out.

The following few years will likely be very eventful for the older jack-up segment since five-year periodic surveys will be due for rigs built in 1980-1982. Drillers will have to make a decision whether they want to invest money in such rigs to keep them for five more years in the fleet. Currently, there are 96 such jack-ups in the world. In this group, 59 rigs are drilling, 13 rigs are warm stacked, and 23 rigs are cold stacked. The cold stacked rigs are already de-facto dead, while the remaining 72 rigs are in the real danger zone.

Built after 1990

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author’s work

Modern jack-ups are taking a small step back as three rigs changed their status from “drilling” to “warm stacked” while Borr’s newbuild joined the warm stacked fleet. It should be noted that most newbuilds do not have strong owners like Borr Drilling or Shelf Drilling (OTCPK:SHLLF), so they are unlikely to join the active fleet anytime soon. The warm stacked segment is mostly comprised of competitive rigs, so the industry still has a significant backlog to work through.

Conclusion

The jack-up segment of the offshore drilling market is taking a pause after a multi-month upside move. However, contracting activity remains healthy, so investors and traders should expect that the upside trend will soon be resumed. The next year will mark the beginning of a very interesting period for the older jack-up market segment as jack-up owners will have to decide whether to invest in periodic surveys and upgrades or scrap their older rigs. Stay tuned!

