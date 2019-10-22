Why Pricey Coca-Cola Shares May Still Make Sense

Owning defensive stocks of companies whose recent performance has been strong still sounds like a good idea to me, despite high valuations.

Counterintuitively, whether the stock will spike is hardly the most important question that individual investors should be asking themselves.

Coca-Cola (KO) has done it again.

Shares of the beverage company marched forward (they have been up an impressive 14% in the past six months against a largely flat broad equities market) after the company delivered a slightly better-than-expected third quarter. The solid results were supported by familiar themes: product innovation, a shift to lower-calorie drinks and consistent execution across the company's global markets.

Credit: Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company

Not much of a shocker, concentrate volume dipped slightly YOY, particularly in the more mature North America and more volatile Latin America segments. The latter was also negatively impacted by tough 2018 comps due to transportation disruptions in Brazil that caused sales to shift to 3Q18, in addition to macroeconomic softness in some of the main countries in the continent.

But after adjusting for the impact of currency and M&A, organic revenues once again grew by at least 3% in each of Coca-Cola's main business segments, and by 5% at the total company level. Pricing and mix looked quite strong, suggesting that the Atlanta-based company has been doing a good job at bringing high-demand products to local markets at a more favorable price to the producer. See table below.

Source: table sourced from company's earnings report

In line with the strong 3Q19 performance, Coca-Cola raised the bar for the remainder of the year. Organic and currency-adjusted revenues for 2019 are now expected to surpass the management team's guidance provided last quarter. In addition, the full-year outlook on organic and currency-adjusted op income growth has been bumped by one percentage point, while cash from operations is now expected to land $300 million ahead of last quarter's guidance.

Don't give up on the stock

Will KO rally in the foreseeable future? To be honest, I don't know. The chances might look slim to many, considering how shares have been trading recently at an earnings multiple above 25 for the first time since the end of 2017 at least (see graph below).

But whether the stock will spike is hardly the most important question that individual investors should be asking themselves, in my opinion. Owning KO makes more sense from a portfolio strategy perspective than for pure price speculation. To explain my point, I turn to the stock's historical performance.

Data by YCharts

Over the past 25 years, KO's returns have lagged those of the S&P 500 (SPY): 8.6% vs. the broad market's 9.9%, dividends included. But the more important feature of this particular stock is its low correlation with the equities benchmark. Since 1999, KO's daily returns have only loosely followed the performance of the S&P 500, at a fairly low correlation factor of 0.49 (as a reminder, 1.0 means perfect positive correlation, while zero suggests no connection between two assets).

This coefficient has remained relatively stable between 0.4 and 0.5 even during the recessions of 2000-2002 and 2007-2009, as well as in the recent mini-bear of 4Q18. During these periods of distress, KO performed much better than the broad market, as the chart below depicts.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

Given the above, I believe that owning defensive stocks of companies whose recent performance has been solid still sounds like a good idea to me. I think KO fits the profile very well, and so does its main peer PepsiCo (PEP).

Members of my Storm-Resistant Growth community will continue to get updates on PEP (allocation updates, insights, etc.) and the performance of my market-beating "All-Equities SRG" portfolio on a regular basis. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified strategy designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.