The Dividend Of Macerich Is Not As Safe As You Think

Macerich (MAC) has plunged nearly 60% in less than two years. As a result, its dividend yield has climbed to a decade-high level of 11.0%. This yield is certainly attractive to income-oriented investors, particularly given the recent interest rate cuts by the Fed and its dovish outlook. However, whenever a stock offers such an extraordinary yield, investors should perform their due diligence and make sure that they understand the reasons behind the high yield. In this article, I will analyze why the dividend of Macerich is not as safe as many investors think.

The good

When examining the safety of a dividend, the first task is to check the payout ratio. In the last two quarterly reports, Macerich has stated that it expects funds from operations per share of $3.50-3.58 this year. Given the annual dividend of $3.00 per share, the payout ratio is 85% at the mid-point of the guidance. While this payout ratio is somewhat high, it is not uncommon for a REIT and cannot be considered extreme by any means. REITs tend to have higher payout ratios than most stocks of the other sectors, as they enjoy more reliable and predictable cash flows in general.

Moreover, Macerich has properties in densely-populated areas, which have high barriers to entry and thus provide some sort of competitive advantage to the REIT. It is remarkable that 87% of net operating income comes from class A regional malls, where affluent consumers shop. Thanks to the dense population of its areas and their favorable demographics, Macerich has been able to grow its average base rent at a 4.4% average annual rate over the last decade.

The bad

Unfortunately, Macerich has been unable to grow its funds from operations per share over the last decade, partly due to the extensive issuance of new shares. To be sure, its expected funds from operations this year will be lower than the funds from operations of $3.70 per share reported in 2009. In addition, the stock has dramatically underperformed the market in the last two years. During this period, Macerich has plunged 52% whereas the S&P has rallied 16%.

The dramatic underperformance has resulted primarily from a negative secular trend, namely the secular decline of malls. U.S. retailers have closed more than 7,500 stores so far this year, thus exceeding the 5,864 store closures reported in the full-year 2018. Consequently, the mall vacancy rate has climbed to an 8-year high of 9.4% this year. According to a report from Coresight Research, fewer than half of U.S. malls are likely to survive the ongoing business disruption in the retail sector.

It is impossible for brick-and-mortar retailers to match the prices of online retailers. Consumers are excited about this fact and increase their online purchases at a breathtaking pace. To provide a perspective, the online sales in the U.S. have increased 17% in the last two years and are expected to grow by another 35% over the next four years. It is thus impossible for many traditional retailers to remain in business. This is a strong headwind for the business of Macerich, which is only likely to become stronger in the upcoming years.

Macerich has tried to defend its business model by reducing its exposure to department stores and increasing its exposure to flagship apparel stores, restaurants, and home furnishing stores. However, the REIT still has significant exposure to the secular decline of traditional retail stores.

Debt

Apart from the permanent business deterioration, which has resulted from the business disruption in the retail sector, the greatest point of concern for Macerich is its excessive debt load. Its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) currently stands at $5.75 billion. This amount is 149% of the current market cap of the stock and about 17 times the annual free cash flows of the REIT.

Moreover, interest expense consumes 74% of the operating income of Macerich. Furthermore, Macerich has a loaded schedule of debt maturities in the upcoming years.

Source: Investor Presentation

It is remarkable that $2.5 billion of debt (almost two-thirds of the market cap of the stock) matures within the 2-year period 2021-2022. It will thus be extremely hard for Macerich to maintain its current dividend in the upcoming years. The dividend will almost certainly be cut during the rough period 2021-2022 unless management becomes proactive and slashes the dividend before the hefty debt maturities show up on the horizon.

Final thoughts

Macerich is offering an exceptional 11.0% dividend yield to investors. Given the environment of low interest rates and the decent payout ratio of the stock, many income-oriented investors are likely to be enticed by the extraordinary yield of Macerich. However, it is critical to realize that the exceptional yield has resulted from the plunge of the stock, which has been caused by the secular decline of malls. As the REIT carries a high amount of debt, with material debt maturities in the upcoming years, it is likely to cut its dividend.

