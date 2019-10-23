Retirement Advisor: Living In A Van Down By The River (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify (click the highlighted links).
Chris Moody, a political journalist laid off by CNN, used the opportunity occasioned by his financial dislocation to search for a redefined American Dream. I offer my takeaways as to the relevance of Moody’s experience to clients planning their retirements.
Specifically, this podcast (5:20) argues that just as we need to allocate our clients’ investment assets properly, clients’ goal-setting requires thought about the ideal allocation of their time and the right balance as to how much wealth will really benefit them.