Retirement Advisor: Living In A Van Down By The River (Podcast)

Chris Moody, a political journalist laid off by CNN, used the opportunity occasioned by his financial dislocation to search for a redefined American Dream.

He and his wife gave everything away, built a 72-square-foot house in a cargo van and traversed 40 states to find out if there are better alternatives out there.

I offer three takeaways that seem relevant to financial advisors planning their clients’ retirement.

Chris Moody, a political journalist laid off by CNN, used the opportunity occasioned by his financial dislocation to search for a redefined American Dream. I offer my takeaways as to the relevance of Moody’s experience to clients planning their retirements.

Specifically, this podcast (5:20) argues that just as we need to allocate our clients’ investment assets properly, clients’ goal-setting requires thought about the ideal allocation of their time and the right balance as to how much wealth will really benefit them.

