Advanced Micro Devices' Turnaround May Be Over

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will report results on October 29 after the close of trading. The market is expecting a lot of volatility for the stock over the next month based on the long straddle options strategy for expiration on November 15. Additionally, as I previously noted in my SA Marketplace service, the stock appears to be poised to decline following results.

Guidance Disappointments

AMD doesn't have the greatest track record when it comes to reporting results and forward guidance. In fact, since the third quarter of 2018, the company has reported revenue in line two times and missed estimates two times.

But the biggest risk for AMD, like most companies, is their guidance. I compiled the company's track record for forward revenue guidance using data from TheFly. In July, the company issued third-quarter revenue guidance of $1.8 billion, which was lower than estimates of $1.95 billion. Then in April, the company issued second-quarter revenue guidance that was in line with consensus at $1.52 billion. In January, the company issued first-quarter revenue guidance of $1.25 billion, well below estimates of $1.48 billion. Finally, in October 2018, AMD issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $1.45 billion, versus expectations of $1.6 billion.

Over the past year, the company has issued disappointing revenue in 3 out of 4 quarters. The revenue guide downs during those three quarters were, on average, 10.9% below consensus. Again, not a good sign for the company going into this quarter's set of results.

Options Pricing Rocky Road Ahead

It could be the reason why the options market is implying such a high level of volatility for the stock over the month following the results. The options for expiration on November 15 indicate that stock rises or falls by as much as 12% from the $32 strike price. It would place the stock in trading of $28.20 to $35.90.

But perhaps more important is that there has been some bearish options activity over the last few trading session, which might suggest that the stock will decline. In my Marketplace article, I noted there was an increasing amount of bearish options betting at the December 20, $29 puts. The open interest at the strike price is around 26,000 total contracts. For a buyer of these puts to earn a profit, the stock would need to fall to around $27.30 or roughly 12.8% from the current stock price of $31.77

(AMD DEC $27 PUTS)

Technical Decline

Additionally, we can see that the stock has failed at technical resistance around $32.30. Should the stock fall below support at $31.40, it would likely be a blow to the stock, sending it lower and back to $29.40.

Another negative sign is that volume levels have been falling as the stock has been rising on October 11. It would suggest that the number of buyers are beginning to fade. Meanwhile, the relative strength index is also approaching overbought levels at a reading of almost 70.

Risks

Of course, there is always the risk that a company comes out and reports better than expected results and better forward revenue guidance. Should that happen, and the stock rises above technical resistance at $32.20, it has the chance to climb back to $34.50, placing the stock near its all-time highs.

Earnings events always carry a tremendous amount of risks. However, in this case, it seems with a stock trading at the upper end of its historical trading range and not the most exceptional track record for forward guidance, the most significant risk may be for shares to fall.

