Iridium Just Priced Its Refinancing - Don't Yawn - It's Good News For Shareholders

This is a key step in the right direction for Iridium - it will aid deleverage and is, all other things being equal, a more shareholder-friendly facility.

Iridium announced yesterday that it has "priced" (signed) its refinancing deal. We explain the benefits and walk through the terms of the deal below.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Background

You'll recall we've been at Buy - Long Term Hold on Iridium (IRDM) for a little while now. We initiated coverage in June at Neutral, and went to Buy - Long Term Hold in July.

Our thesis on this stock is fairly simple.

1 - Competitive position. IRDM occupies what we think is a medium-term monopoly position as the only global on-net telco. You can make a low-bit-rate data connection or voice call directly to the IRDM satellite network from pretty much anywhere in the world at pretty much any time of day in pretty much any kind of weather. If that doesn't sound so big a deal, consider its utility to the maritime, defense, and scientific communities who tend to work in various parts of the globe that have exceptionally low teledensity. And consider the fact that there are no truly global on-net competitors for that service.

2 - Solid, predictable revenue and EBITDA growth. The company is not going to smash estimates quarter after quarter. That's not the point. The point is that growth on both the top and bottom lines should be more predictable than most, because the customers that rely on IRDM are likely to use its network more not less, because unlike most telcos it has some pricing power so that not all growth is volume growth, and unlike most telcos it is not off on a frolic spending money on content and so its opex ought to be under control. That means solid revenue growth and modest EBITDA margin improvement.

3 - Strong conversion of EBITDA into post-tax free cash flow. IRDM is now in between capex cycles, and it has a large tax loss carryforward to use up. Low capex plus (we expect) good working capital management plus low tax rates = strong post-tax free cash flow generation as a % of EBITDA.

4 - Deleverage driving equity value. All other things being equal, the strong cash generation will reduce the net debt levels, and as net debt declines as a proportion of enterprise value, the equity value (share price) portion ought to rise.

Current Loans Were Raised With French State-Backed Credit Guarantees

A much restricted lender universe was available to IRDM when the current loan facilities were raised. The facility was signed in 2010 and then extended in 2017. The lending syndicate comprised a group of nine European banks and was backed by COFACE, a French government-backed export credit agency. The funds were raised to provide for the build and launch of IRDM's next-generation satellite network. This network was completed in January this year and has been in full operation since that time. The resultant "capex holiday" for a period of years means that a more conventional lending package was available to the company. We've flagged in our coverage of IRDM for some time that this re-financing was on the way and that it would likely be a cheaper and more flexible facility than the original COFACE-backed syndicate. The outgoing facilities had a blended interest rate of around 4.6% and required approximately $195m of cash to be ringfenced on IRDM's balance sheet by way of lender security. You can see it in the most recent 10-Q here:

Source: Company SEC Filings, Cestrian Capital Research Analysis

Now, all in all, the fact that the company was able to raised approximately $1.8bn in debt in 2010 - a year when its annual EBITDA was just $128m - is remarkable. But it's not a surprise that the terms were more restrictive than might have been the case where the company in a better position.

The New Facilities Require No State Guarantees

This is what we know so far about the new facilities, which are expected to fall into place in early November. This was published in yesterday's 8-K. Italics are quotes from the 8-K.

...new loan facilities: a $1,450 million term loan B with a seven-year term, and an accompanying $100 million revolving loan, with a five-year term.

A "Term loan B" is a so-called bullet repayment loan i.e. one that only has to be repaid at the end of the loan period. It's like an interest-only mortgage. This is an attractive structure for a highly levered company like IRDM because it frees up cash flow that would otherwise be demanded by a repayment schedule (also called an "amortization schedule", confusingly). Not having to make quarterly or annual repayments gives much more operating flexibility. If there's a bump in the road to earnings growth it can be absorbed without lenders beating down the door. Much like an interest-only mortgage, such loans are only ever repaid when the company is sold or the facilities refinanced once more.

The "revolving loan" is an overdraft. It's just like your personal overdraft, intended for occasional short-term use. Unlike your overdraft, a revolving loan can usually only be drawn down in discrete amounts, and usually has to be paid down to zero ("cleaned down" in the lingo) periodically.

...the company intends to use the proceeds of the term loan B facility and cash in its debt service reserve account to repay in full all of the indebtedness outstanding under the existing credit agreement...

The new loan will be used to repay the old loan and there will be little cash left over once that's done. So watch the company's cash balance for a little while - shareholders will want to see that tick up nicely in the next 2-3 quarters.

The term loan B facility will be issued at a price equal to 99.50% of its face value and will bear interest at an annual rate of LIBOR plus 3.75%, with a 1.0% LIBOR floor and will have a seven-year maturity. The revolver will bear interest at the same rate (but with a 0% LIBOR floor) if and as drawn and has a five-year maturity.

This is a bit confusing but bear with us. The missing 0.5% between the "face value" and the "issue price" is part of the fees the company pays to refinance. In this case, it's a fee paid to the lender group. 0.5% * $1,450m = $7.25m. There will be other fees too - various other payments to lenders, payments to the accounting firms that provided the due diligence work, and a fat legal bill to boot. Refinancing is an expensive business.

As to interest rates - we don't know which measure of LIBOR is being used but the 12-month swap rate for USD LIBOR right now sits at around 2%. So the total interest rate on the B loan looks to be around 5.75% right now or $84m interest payments per annum. If LIBOR falls below 1%, the company benefits no further. The overdraft attracts a similar interest rate today but if LIBOR drops below 1%, the company does enjoy the benefit until LIBOR is zero.

The term loan B and revolving facilities are expected to close on November 4, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Barclays Bank plc, Credit Suisse Loan Funding LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Société Générale, are acting as joint lead arrangers and joint bookrunners, and Deutsche Bank AG, New York Branch, is acting as Administrative Agent and Collateral Agent.

Five large banks are making the loan on day 1 - they are likely splitting the Term Loan B fairly evenly between them. Deutsche Bank US looks to be the first among equals. The revolver will likely be held by whichever of the above provides IRDM's day to day clearing banking, since it involves short term drawdowns and repayments.

Now that the loan is "priced" (i.e. the deal is signed but funds have not flowed), these banks will be furiously selling the loan in small parcels into the credit market. Credit market participants, be they credit funds, other banks, or even treasury operations for large corporates will be bidding for parcels of those loans. The banks will want to sell most or all of the loans so that they get to keep the upfront arrangement fees paid to them but bear none of the risk going forward. This is all normal for this type of loan. Where shareholders ought to be vigilant is in looking at who buys the parcels of loan. The more aggressive the buyer the more trouble is stored up down the road should the company hit a speed bump on the way. An aggressive credit fund will behave very differently to an embattled bank if a borrower hits problems. We'll watch for news on this and alert you accordingly.

Expect Dividends Within 3-4 Years

We haven't seen the full loan docs yet so we don't know the leverage level below which dividend payments to shareholders are permitted. We would guess the trigger is 4-4.5x EBITDA, though there are many games that can be played about what constitutes EBITDA for such a test. But stepping back we would expect the company to commence paying a dividend by 2022/23. This is likely beneficial to shareholders because it will open up the number of possible buyers of the stock. (Some funds can only buy dividend-producing stocks, and many retiree individual investors focus their buying amongst yielding stocks).

M&A Becomes A Possibility for IRDM

We would expect the new facilities to be more flexible as regards acquisitions than are the outgoing loans. We don't see IRDM buying competitor constellations but we can imagine them buying in smaller companies, incremental Aireon shareholder positions, that kind of thing. The management team at IRDM is fairly conservative so we are a posteriori in favor of the company acquiring growth.

And Don't Rule Out Buybacks

We ourselves think buybacks are irrational. They usually take place when stocks are high not low. And they usually indicate to us an absence of imagination amongst the management team. But - the market usually likes them so who are we to disagree. Much like dividends, we would anticipate that IRDM will be free to conduct buybacks once the balance sheet is below a given level of TTM leverage.

Final Words

IRDM ought to complete the refinancing on November 4 as indicated in the 8-K. We see this as a building block, a stepping stone for the stock. The company is a step-by-step sort of business. Launch and activate new fleet - done. Secure new federal contracts - done. Refinance - almost done. We look forward to the next steps of growth. Q3 earnings are due a week from today, on the 29th of October. The company recently re-affirmed 2019 guidance, so we don't suppose there will be too much of a surprise either way on Q3 numbers, but you never know. The stock is volatile and the business is steady - a combination we like. An over-reaction to the downside on any earnings weakness could mean opportunity. Stay tuned to our coverage of the stock!

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. - 22 October 2019.

Join Our Members-Only Service, 'The Fundamentals' SEC regulated and 100% independent, we focus on long-term investments in the space and technology sectors - we look for stocks to beat the S&P 500 over a 3-5 year period. We also flag for our members short-term trading opportunities in our coverage universe. September 22 we flagged a "Trading Buy" on IRDM at $21.50/share. We set our "Trading Sell" target at $24.90/share, which was hit yesterday, October 21. Any members who followed the opportunity secured a 16% monthly gain - an unlevered IRR of 575% on a simple long equity investment. Click here to join us!

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRDM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long IRDM on a personal account basis. In addition to our core holding position, we have Buy-Limit and Sell-Limit orders in place for a trading position. Our Buy-Limit order is set at $21.50 and our Sell-Limit order is set at $24.90.