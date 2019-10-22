Summary

The launch of the second Epyc CPU generation, powered by AMD's latest ZEN 2 core design, was not so long ago.

At the moment, AMD is promoting the price/performance ratio of this Epyc generation. Given that, there is an extremely impressive defeat for Intel.

Investors need to look at AMD's operations without bias and ask themselves whether management is really getting every possible USD of profit out of the company.

In my opinion, AMD should put the focus a little more away from the penetration strategy, and instead, switch a little more to the skimming strategy.