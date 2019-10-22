Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/21/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/21/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point, after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Roadrunner Transportation (RRTS);

Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF);

Athenex (ATNX);

Anterix (ATEX), and;

Assured Guaranty (AGO).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

United Natural Foods (UNFI), and;

Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM);

Oil-Dri Corp. of America (ODC);

Williams-Sonoma (WSM);

Boston Beer (SAM);

Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA);

Omnicell (OMCL);

Nordson (NDSN);

Kellogg (K);

Independent Bank (INDB);

Five Below (FIVE);

Facebook (FB), and;

CSX (CSX).

Insider Purchases

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Mantle Ridge DIR CSX CSX JS* $234,553,936 2 Zuckerberg Mark CB,CEO,BO Facebook FB AS $47,410,570 3 Vellios Thomas DIR Five Below FIVE S $7,998,450 4 Kellogg WK Fdn BO Kellogg K AS $6,256,020 5 Koch C James CB,DIR,BO Boston Beer SAM AS $5,603,220 6 Alber Laura CEO,DIR Williams-Sonoma WSM AS $2,469,982 7 Lipps Randall A CB,CEO,DIR Omnicell OMCL AS $2,403,192 8 Parent William M DIR Independent Bank INDB AS $1,800,000 9 Hilton Michael F DIR Nordson NDSN S $1,769,262 10 Wilson Jason Douglas VP,OO Reata Pharm RETA AS $1,700,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.