Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/21/19

Includes: AGO, ATEX, ATNX, EFF, RLMD, RRTS, UNFI
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/21/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point, after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Roadrunner Transportation (RRTS);
  • Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF);
  • Athenex (ATNX);
  • Anterix (ATEX), and;
  • Assured Guaranty (AGO).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • United Natural Foods (UNFI), and;
  • Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM);
  • Oil-Dri Corp. of America (ODC);
  • Williams-Sonoma (WSM);
  • Boston Beer (SAM);
  • Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA);
  • Omnicell (OMCL);
  • Nordson (NDSN);
  • Kellogg (K);
  • Independent Bank (INDB);
  • Five Below (FIVE);
  • Facebook (FB), and;
  • CSX (CSX).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

BO

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM

B

$1,965,207

2

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Plus Fund

EFF

B

$1,874,686

3

Feldstein Andrew T

FO

Assured Guaranty

AGO

B

$1,094,184

4

Goeddel David V

DIR,BO

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM

B

$982,603

5

Owl Creek Asset Mgt

BO

Anterix

ATEX

B

$828,902

6

Perceptive Adv

BO

Athenex

ATNX

B

$546,500

7

Muehlbauer James L

DIR

United Natural Foods

UNFI

B

$207,300

8

Kelly Paul Edward

DIR

Relmada Therapeutics

RLMD

B

$95,685

9

Elliott Intl

BO

Roadrunner Transportation

RRTS

B

$39,013

10

Selig Allan H

DIR

Oil-Dri Corp.

ODC

B

$33,820

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Mantle Ridge

DIR

CSX

CSX

JS*

$234,553,936

2

Zuckerberg Mark

CB,CEO,BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$47,410,570

3

Vellios Thomas

DIR

Five Below

FIVE

S

$7,998,450

4

Kellogg WK Fdn

BO

Kellogg

K

AS

$6,256,020

5

Koch C James

CB,DIR,BO

Boston Beer

SAM

AS

$5,603,220

6

Alber Laura

CEO,DIR

Williams-Sonoma

WSM

AS

$2,469,982

7

Lipps Randall A

CB,CEO,DIR

Omnicell

OMCL

AS

$2,403,192

8

Parent William M

DIR

Independent Bank

INDB

AS

$1,800,000

9

Hilton Michael F

DIR

Nordson

NDSN

S

$1,769,262

10

Wilson Jason Douglas

VP,OO

Reata Pharm

RETA

AS

$1,700,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.