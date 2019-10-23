Fiserv: A Peek Into Longer-Term Strategy

We published on Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) on October 15th, where we outlined some near-term catalysts. What differentiates this piece is a focus on some longer-term trends, which we further uncovered during our research on Fiserv's core competitor, Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY).

We note that the risks to Fiserv's story (around regulation, security threats, and overall consolidation in the financial services industry remain the same), while our valuation still suggests a target price of $122, per our 2020 EV/EBITDA market multiple of ~18x. The story outlined below is a long-term scenario, which shouldn't affect our multiple at this time but, if properly executed, could definitely result in both multiple and estimate revisions.

A Strong Long-Run Setup

Product Development Strategy and Cross-Selling Opportunities: While FISV has demonstrated strong acquisitive tendencies over the last several years – which allowed the company to create the scale that affords it a considerable competitive advantage – management sees its primary focus shifting away from M&A toward the optimization of business, which we believe should be very helpful to both revenue growth and margin expansion in the long run. Overall, FISV is likely to continue investing in organic growth through product development and cross-selling opportunities among its two core business units, together with targeted tuck-ins. In turn, this should support meaningful share gains versus FIS and JKHY.

Plenty of Room for Organic Growth: Even as the total number of U.S. banks decreases, there is a growing propensity toward outsourcing more functions to a single vendor. In 2018, for instance, 84% of new deals won by core banking software/services vendors in the U.S. were outsourcing agreements. As an example, each vendor manages the work stream for a client, earning processing fees, up from 65% in 2008. While U.S. banks still predominantly use in-house systems, there is still a growing tendency to outsource. US banks, particularly bulge-bracket players, are increasingly realizing the efficiency of outsourcing, both in terms of cost and the quality of outsourced systems.

International Banks Remain Underpenetrated - We see a substantial opportunity not only in Europe, but also in Latin America and Asia, as Fiserv could mount a meaningful competition to its core competitor, FIS. Furthermore, the example of FIS shows that there is an opportunity to branch out into consulting business, like Capco. We note that both organic revenue growth and margins are much more attractive in non-US markets.

Strong Core Processing Applications: When it comes to industry standards, Fiserv’s core processing software applications run critical banking processes, such as deposit systems and customer management. FISV provides a number of ancillary applications to clients, such as trust and investment account management, as well as regulatory reporting. Other services include branch automation, back office support systems, and compliance support. We believe that this “package” of processing solutions stands at the core of the company’s mid-single-digit revenue growth.

Broad Longer-Term Strategy: Fiserv’s longer-term strategy is focused on preserving and broadening its presence among U.S. and international financial institutions of all sizes; adding applications it can cross-sell to existing markets; maintaining and strengthening its market leadership through a transformative approach to client operations; and driving ongoing margin expansion. The company sees a major shift toward “optimization” of the business in 2020-22. Overall, we expect FISV to continue investing in organic growth through product development, channeling ~3.0%-3.5% of revenue toward capital expenditures.

