Amazon Earnings Preview: Q2 EPS Miss Has Investors Thinking An 'Investment Cycle' Is At Hand

The Street is expecting $330 billion in revenue in 2020, and has had only one year of "sub-20%" revenue growth and that was 2014.

Amazon has done this in the past, with ultimate success.

Amazon (AMZN), the e-commerce and cloud giant, reports their September 2019 financial results after the bell on Thursday, October 24th, 2019.

Street consensus is expecting $4.60 in earnings per share on $68.8 billion in revenue for an expected year-over-year decline in earnings per share of 20% on 22% y/y revenue growth.

The 4th quarter's current consensus is expecting $6.49 on $87.4 billion for expected y/y growth of 7% and 21%, respectively.

2020's current Street consensus is expecting $33.15 in earnings per share on $331 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year growth of 41% and 19%, respectively.

The EPS and margin compression Amazon investors are seeing in Q3 and Q4 '19 is expected to end at some point as next year's full-year consensus indicates.

The last 2 quarters Amazon's revenue growth has materially exceeded Amazon's EPS growth which is what investors often see when Jeff Bezos and Amazon engineers one of its patented "investment cycles".

Bezos and the management team don't ever manage Amazon to earnings estimates - the fact is the management team will crush the Street estimates and suffer through sharp negative earnings revisions if the investment warrants the ultimate return. And for Amazon it usually does.

Amazon estimate trends (by the numbers):

Revenue estimates:

EPS estimates:

Source: IBES by Refinitiv

Readers can see that for Amazon revenue, the revisions have been flat-to-higher all year, taking a dip in March-April 2019 but then bouncing right back as 2019 progressed.

Amazon's earnings estimates took a different path, dropping sharply in July 2019 as the Q2 '19 EPS miss of 7% ($5.22 actual vs. $5.63 estimate) sent the Street taking down their forward estimates.

Is recent weakness in Cloud Stocks AWS-related?

Weaker AWS was given the blame in the 2nd quarter of 2019 for Amazon (per Morningstar) as the 7% EPS miss was pretty substantial and unexpected by the Street. Has AWS caused the recent weakness in Cloud stocks the last few months? Hard to say from my perch, but I wouldn't be surprised if like in bricks-and-mortar retail, Amazon is choosing to squeeze competitors of AWS.

Here is a look at AWS's history relative to Amazon's total business:

Source: valuation sheet from earnings reports, 10-Q

AWS's operating margin fell in the 2nd quarter of 2019 by 160 bps which was the first decline since December 2017, when it fell 480 bps.

Amazon Web Services has doubled in the last 8 quarters and as of June 2019 represents 13% of Amazon's total revenue and 41% of total operating profit, down from 50% of total operating profit as of March 2019.

To be upfront with readers, from my perch I just can't tell if AWS is impacting the overall Cloud space, but as the sector leader and given Bezos' comment (which was similar to Walmart (NYSE:WMT) CEO's comment in the early 1990s), "your profit margin is my opportunity," it does seem to indicate that Amazon's management team will apply competitive pressure if and when they can.

Valuation:

Metric 3-year avg "expected" EPS growth 44% 3-year avg "expected" rev growth 17% 3-year avg PE 39x Price-to-sales 3.8x 2019 PE 76x 2020 PE 54x Price-to-cash-flow 27x Price-to-free-cash-flow 47x Mstar moat wide

Source: valuation sheet from earnings releases, 10-Qs

One last metric: check Amazon's margin history:

Source: valuation spreadsheet from earnings reports

Readers can see how Amazon's operating margin was 3.1% in March 2015 but had grown to 8.11% as of June 2019. The operating margin peaked at just over 9% in September 2018.

Summary/conclusion: The two metrics investors want to pay most attention to for Amazon are revenue growth and operating margin, and we'll know Thursday night if Amazon is in the middle of a full-blown "investment cycle" or if last quarter's miss was just a one-time event with AWS.

Seeking Alpha readers always scoff at the Amazon's valuation, but more than a few sell-side analysts have a price target on Amazon between $2,300 and $2,500 which puts the stock at a 25% discount to the midpoint of that range. Plus, if you look at Amazon's cash flow valuation relative to its PE multiple, it trades at a much lower cash flow than an earnings multiple.

Readers might want to remember that consumption is 2/3rd's of US GDP with GDP just a smidge over $19 trillion, so total US consumption is $12-$13 trillion, with retail sales in 2018 totaling $8 trillion.

Amazon's annual revenue of $290 billion expected in 2019 and $330 billion in 2020 is still dwarfed by Walmart's $500-$525 billion, but the growth rates are vastly different. Amazon has grown revenue under 20% in just 1 year in the last 20, and that was 2014, and I can't recall the reason.

The point being that Amazon is still just a small piece of total retail sales in the United States and has more market share to gain.

The ultimate question is what's "peak operating margin" for Amazon?

The biggest untapped opportunity for Amazon appears to be advertising and subscription services (per the sell-side research), with advertising being the biggest dollar opportunity I would think.

US total ad spending was $151 billion in 2018, with $100 billion spent on e-commerce advertising.

IF Amazon gets clocked as it did in July 2019 when it fell from $2,000 to below $1,800 (still just a little more than a 10% move), more will be added in client accounts.

The other aspect to Amazon for readers is the "Value" versus "Growth" disparity. If momentum and growth do go out of favor, for however long, Amazon might languish as other styles and market caps outperform.

Amazon has been a top 5 client position for years, but it tends to be #4 or #5 given its inherent volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.