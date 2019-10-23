Pernod Ricard: Don't Panic On 1% FYQ1 Organic Growth; Reiterate Buy

At €159.10, shares offer an 8-12% annual investor return for the next 2 years, including a 2.0% dividend yield and 6-10% in EPS growth.

Management expressed confidence in continuing growth in key markets and reaffirmed existing outlook for FY20 as well as the medium term.

We agree with management this “deceleration” was largely due to the high growth (+10%) last year, and quarterly figures are always volatile.

Pernod Ricard's share price has fallen 4.4% since the FY20Q1 update last week, which saw organic growth of only +1% for quarter.

Introduction

Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF) (referred here as "PR") share price has declined 8.4% since its recent peak on 7th October, including a 4.4% decline since the FY20Q1 trading update on 17th October. This brings shares to approx. 2% below the level (€162.45) at which we first recommended them in August ("Pernod Ricard: Long-Term Emerging Market Compounder"):

PR Share Price vs. STOXX Europe 600 (Since 25-Aug) Source: Yahoo Finance (21-Oct-19).

While the FY20Q1 update (for the quarter ending 30th September) did contain some negative headlines, our Buy case remains intact, as explained below.

Buy Case Recap

Our original Buy case predicted a 6-10% annual return for investors, based on the following:

PR benefits from the structural growth in the global spirits industry, including premiumisation and rising emerging markets consumption

Management targets a 4-7% p.a. organic net sales growth and a 50-60 bps margin uplift in FY19-21, implying 5-9% p.a. in EPS growth

Together, these provide a 6-10% p.a. shareholder return, consisting of an approx. 1.5% dividend yield, a 5-9% p.a. EPS growth, and share price growing in line with EPS from stable valuation multiples

Potential further upside from more shareholder distributions, given PR had reduced its net debt / EBITDA ratio to a manageable 2.6x

The involvement of activist investor Elliott, with a €1bn stake since late 2018, helps facilitate improvement

FY19 results released on 29th August were in line with this investment case, with Profit from Recurring Operations ("PRO") growing +8.7% organically (+9.5% reported) for FY19, from continuing strong organic growth:

PR PRO Growth by Component (FY10-19A) Source: PR company filings

In addition, as part of the results announcement, PR raised its dividend by about a third year-on-year (to €3.12) and introduced a new €1bn buyback program for FY20-21, which should reduce the share count by approx. 2% (at current market prices). The dividend increase and the buyback together add approx. 1.5% to the estimated annual investor return in the next 2 years.

FY20Q1 Update

The FY20Q1 update was negatively received by investors, as it saw year-on-year organic net sales growth "decelerating" from +10% last year to +1%, mostly due to emerging markets. Asia/Rest of World net sales was flat organically, and the Americas only grew +2%, despite the U.S. growing +6% (+4% excluding shipments phasing):

PR Net Sales Growth by Region (FY20Q1 vs. FY19Q1) Source: PR results press releases (FY20Q1 & FY19Q1).

Of particular concern to investors was the "slowdown" in growth rates for China and India, from approx. 30% in the prior year to single digits in Q1:

PR Net Sales Growth in Key Markets (FY20Q1) NB. Annotations in brackets are by Blue Sky. Source: PR results presentation (FY20Q1).

As a reminder, APAC/Rest of World is 46% of PR’s PRO, and the bulk of the region is APAC, of which China and India contributed roughly a third each. North America contributes roughly 20% of group sales. A breakdown of PR's net sales and PRO is below:

PR Net Sales PRO by Region (FY18A) Source: PR results press release (FY19).

Volatility in Quarterly Growth Rates

PR management described the low growth rate in FY20Q1 as “in line with our expectation on a very high basis of comparison”, and we agree.

Quarterly growth rates have always been volatile, as shown below for the period since FY17. In particular, the prior-year period for FY20Q1 (i.e. FY19Q1) had the highest group organic sales growth in the last few years. Also, when growth similarly "decelerated" in FY19Q3 (after a strong FY18Q3), this had no impact on what was subsequently a strong full-year:

PR Net Sales Growth Y/Y by Quarter – Group (Since FY17) Source: PR company filings.

The pattern holds for Asia/Rest of World – quarterly figures have been volatile, FY19Q1 too showed the highest growth in the period, and the "deceleration" in FY19Q3 also followed a strong prior-year and had little impact on the full year:

PR Net Sales Growth Y/Y by Quarter – Asia / Rest of World (Since FY17) Source: PR company filings.

Management Reassurances

On the FY20Q1 call, management also made a number of comments that reassured us of the validity of our medium-term growth outlook.

For India and China, management reminded investors that their view of mid-term sustainable growth had always been low-double-digits for India, and high-single-digits to low-double-digits for China (as stated at FY19 results, among others). From this perspective, the growth rate in FY20Q1 moderating after the near-30% figures in FY19Q1 was inevitable, and management did warn on the FY19Q4 call that “Q1 is expected to be somewhat soft”.

PR Organic Net Sales Growth – China & India (FY11-19A) NB. In FY10, growth was “double digit” in China and “very strong” in India. Source: PR company filings.

Management reaffirmed their mid-term growth outlook for India and China, including specifically for India to grow low-double-digits for the current year:

“We are comfortable that the mid-term ambition we are having for those markets, and by the way, not only for those markets, but for China and India, are still very valid … (and, for India specifically) our midterm ambition is low double digit, and we believe this is the right underlying trend as well to expect for this fiscal year. So I would say no change at all in the fundamentals for us in India.” Helene de Tissot, PR CFO (FY20Q1 earnings call)

For the Americas, management provided further context on the +2% year-on-year organic growth figure. In addition to including a +6% growth in the U.S. (+4% on an underlying basis, same as FY19), this also contained “modest growth” from LATAM, while Canada showed a decline due to phasing and Travel Retail in the region was weak. We know from other companies (such as Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) results last week) that travel retail globally has been weak due to the Chinese government tightening duty-free allowances, so this is not an issue specific to PR.

Overall, for the group, management reaffirmed guidance for the full year, including PRO growth of +5-7%

“We expect dynamic sales growth to continue, albeit growth rates will moderate vs. fiscal year 2019 in India and China, which is fully consistent with our strategic plan assumption. We expect as well as dynamism in the U.S. following the inventory optimization we implemented last year and with as well the integration of the new American whiskey portfolio I was mentioning before … So we are confirming our guidance for the year, which is an organic growth in Profit from Recurring Operations between +5% and +7%.” Helene de Tissot, PR CFO (FY20Q1 earnings call)

Valuation

At €159.10, on FY19 financials, PR shares are on a 25.5x P/E and a 3.5% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield; the dividend yield is 2.0%, based on FY19 dividend per share of €3.12:

PR Earnings, Cash flows & Valuation (FY14-19) Source: PR company filings.

As mentioned above, a new €1bn buyback program was announced at FY19 results and represents 2.4% of current market capitalisation, and will reduce the share count by approx. 1 % per year in the next 2 years.

Together, these figures imply an 8-12% annual return for investors in the next 2 years, consisting of 2.0% in dividends and the share price appreciating 6-10% p.a. The 6-10% share price appreciation is from the same 6-10% growth in EPS, which includes 5-9% from organic net sales growth and margin uplift as targeted by management, and a 1% p.a. benefit from buybacks, as well as stable valuation multiples.

Conclusion

PR benefits from structural growth in the global spirits industry, particularly driven by growth in India and China.

While the FY20Q1 update included some negative headlines, these were due to volatility in quarterly figures and were within PR's expectations. Management remains confident and has reaffirmed the outlook for both the current year and the medium term.

At €159.10, PR shares can deliver an 8-12% p.a. return for investors in the next 2 years, from a combination of dividends, organic sales growth, margin uplift, share buybacks and stable valuation multiples.

We reiterate our Buy recommendation on PR.

We have a similar Buy recommendation on Diageo (NYSE:DEO), and our view has remained the same after PR's FY20Q1 update.

