Union Pacific (Still) Fairly Priced

Since publishing my neutral piece on Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) a little over a month ago, the company has published financials statements, so I thought I’d update my analysis. In the previous article, I suggested that worries about trade between the United States and Mexico negatively affecting Union Pacific are basically a zero burger. I’ll expand on that perspective, given that we now have slightly more up to date trade figures. It seems that worries about slowing trade between the United States and Mexico are (still) overblown. Also, in spite of the fact that my shares are down a little of .5% since I last wrote about the name, the options that I recommended shorting have lost about 22% of their value, which I’m quite pleased about. This suggests to me that there are always trades to make, even when you suspect that shares will flatline. I’ll suggest a similar options trade again, because I think we should try to repeat successes. I’ll make an appeal to authority and will conclude with a message to my fellow Canadians who may be unfamiliar with the taxation of American dividends to Canadian investors.

Trade

In my view, the perspective expressed by some on this forum and elsewhere about trade is strange. I think the thinking is that if a media pundit says something often enough, it becomes true. Journalists need things to write about, and “trade war” is as good a topic as any. The problem is that the narrative doesn’t quite line up with reality, or that the reality is a bit more nuanced. Trade between the United States and the rest of the world has slowed, and that slowing has cast a pall over the sentiment around rail stocks. That said, the word “slowed” is a bit of a blunt instrument in my view, as it doesn’t quite capture the truth of the matter. Trade between the United States and the world is "only" ~$2.77 trillion so far this year, down a whopping (drumroll) 0.32%. I don’t know if this slowdown has anything to do with trade negotiations or is just normal variance.

More importantly for Union Pacific, trade between Mexico and the United States hit $414.2 billion for the first eight months of 2019, which was up ~2.25% from the same time a year ago. Trade between the United States and Canada hit $408.9 billion for the first eight months of 2019, which was down ~1.7% from the same period a year ago. Together, Mexico and Canada are currently the United States’ number 1 and number 2 trading partners in terms of volume and value. I think it prudent to distinguish between the NAFTA block and the rest of the world when it comes to thinking about trade. Trade among NAFTA members can increase, even while global trade slows, and what happens among NAFTA is much more relevant to the rails.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial history here indicates that this is a somewhat cyclical business. There should be no surprises there, and anyone who’s nervous about cyclicality should avoid railroads. In spite of the innate cyclicality, Union Pacific management has delivered remarkably consistent results over the years. In particular, they’ve returned just over $39.25 billion to shareholders over the past five years and nine months. Fully $27.2 billion of this came in the form of stock buybacks, the balance in dividends. This combination of buybacks and dividends has resulted in dividends per share growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the past five years.

I very much like the fact that an organization that is this capital intensive has the free cash flow required to fund stock buybacks and increasing dividends.

Turning to the capital structure, as I suggested in my earlier article, I would like to see management start to seriously tackle the long-term debt hanging over the company. That said, the debt level here isn’t problematic enough to keep me away. The interest rate of ~4.2% is reasonable, and the company generated roughly $5.3 billion in free cash flow over the past twelve months. Taking the financial history into account here, I’d suggest that investors who buy Union Pacific should be willing to own it for years. In those years, there’ll be some variability in the business, and a great variability in the stock price.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

No discussion of the investment merits of a business can be complete without a review of the stock as a thing distinct from the business. The reason we need to look at the stock as a distinct thing is because the rules governing the movement of the stock are often only peripherally related to the forces that drive the health of the underlying business. In other words, the stock is often a poor proxy for the underlying business, so we need to pay attention to it. In particular, we need to try to understand whether or not the perceptions of the business (as expressed in stock price movements) are aligned with the reality of the business.

In my view, one of the best ways to spot the disconnect between perceptions and reality is to look at the ratio between price and some economic variable. If the public markets are willing to pay $30 for $1 of company A's next year's earnings, and are only willing to pay $15 for $1 of company B's earnings next year, the market is obviously relatively less sanguine about company B's future. My belief is that there's relatively less risk in the shares of Company B because Company A is priced too much for perfection. So, if company A doesn't execute perfectly, the shares will likely drop in price. If company B doesn't perform as well, it's not as much of a worry because the market didn't receive a nasty shock.

Data by YCharts

As per the chart above, by this measure, Union Pacific is neither pessimistically priced (cheap) or optimistically priced (expensive). Thus, I'm not overly excited about the valuation here and will neither add to nor remove from my Union Pacific position. The market seems to be pricing Union Pacific at a reasonable level in my view.

Another Options Trade

At the moment, the options that I sold (the February puts with a strike of $150) are down about 22%, which is quite good. I’ll be buying those back at a profit and I’ll be repeating the trade at the same strike with longer duration and I recommend that investors do the same. At the moment, the May puts with a $150 strike are bid-asked at $6.15-$6.55. If the investor simply takes the bid on this trade, and is subsequently exercised, they will be forced to buy this company ~14% below the current level. If the shares rally (or flatline) from these levels, the option writer simply pockets the premium. For that reason, I consider this option trade to be as much of a “win-win” as the one I suggested before. If the shares rise or go flat, the investor wins by pocketing premium. If the shares fall, the investor buys at a predetermined price of ~$143. At that price, the yield is ~2.7%, which is quite compelling in my view.

Appeal To Authority

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, not all investors are created equal. Some people are simply better at this than the rest of us, and when given the opportunity to do so, we should pay attention to their market maneuvers. With that in mind, I’d point out that investing giants like Steve Mandell, Joel Greenblatt, Mario Gabelli, and Ken Fisher have all either added to or initiated positions in Union Pacific in 2019. In my view, when investors of this calibre are on the same side of the table as me, that goes some way to making me more comfortable with a position.

To My Fellow Canadians

I'm adding this to this analysis because I've received more than a few questions about taxation of U.S. securities up here. As you know, my fellow igloo dwellers, the United States is in many ways, very, very different from our home and native land. Some of our American friends have... let’s call them “passions” about a host of issues that we would never get that rattled about. Also, Americans seem to (very slowly and carefully) pronounce every syllable in the word “Toronto” like the word itself is some form of spoken word poetry to them. Americans: it’s pronounced “taranah” and somehow the word has only one syllable. They might also prefer “Dunkin’ Donuts” to “Tim’s” (blasphemy) and may not “get” Trailer Park Boys the way we do. I could go on about subtle and not so subtle differences all day, but what's relevant to you is the fact that American dividends are taxed as interest income up here. So, if you got shares ah dat dare Union Pacific, or any other Yankee name, well then, give er inside da RSP or TFSA yesterday!

Conclusion

I think the Union Pacific remains a very profitable, cyclical company that is a wonderful "play" on U.S.-Mexico trade. I think that trade is growing, in spite of what we hear from various microphone wielding clouds of hairspray on the nightly news. Additionally, there's much to be bullish about the fact that some of the world's greatest investors have bought this name over the past year. That said, the shares are neither expensive or inexpensive, and that is why I'm maintaining a neutral stance on the stock. "Neutral stance" does not mean "nothing to trade", though. I think the options premium we made since my last article indicates that it's possible to make money in flat markets. I suggest that investors repeat the trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Although I'm neither adding to nor trimming my UNP position, I will be selling the puts mentioned in this article.