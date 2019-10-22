Wendy's: All Eyes On Breakfast Re-Entry

Though the balance sheet has levered up significantly, the company has prioritized shareholder return, buying back a third of its outstanding shares since 2014.

The company has outlined ambitious plans to push growth, but projections may be a tad optimistic considering the company’s history with the breakfast menu.

Wendy's (WEN) is an established QSR chain with close to 6000 stores across North America and expanding fast internationally. Its key focus is on delivering fast food prepared with fresh ingredients. Though the company has struggled to enter the breakfast menu segment in the past, it is now re-drawing its plans to re-enter breakfast. This could be a positive step forward in delivering growth, if executed well. Notably, the company has reduced prior complexities, with the new plan looking much more streamlined.

Thus far, management has done a solid job with margins, which have significantly improved over the last few years, despite sluggish growth. The company has levered up its capital structure but paid its shareholders in the form of repurchases. This points to a strong emphasis on shareholder value creation within the company. With capable management at the helm and relative undervaluation at present, WEN shares are a buy at current levels.

A Positive Investor Day Event

Wendy's held its annual Investor Day at Dublin, Ohio. There were a number of notable announcements, in particular, the latest re-entry into breakfast business and updated FY2020 guidance. At this stage, the company is looking to grow both its US and international businesses. Management plans to drive growth by re-focusing its vision on digital, breakfast, operations excellence, and improved branding to deliver sustainable growth rate over the next five years.

The company operates via a franchisee model, where ~95% of its restaurants are owned by franchises. The remaining 5%, which are owned and operated by Wendy's, serve as perfect areas to pilot new programs and menu options. The company can sandbox the testing within certain geographical areas, for instance, to better understand customer behavior better through its owned restaurant base. As owned units are more expensive to operate, going forward, these units will serve mainly as outlets to test and better understand consumer preferences.

The company is spending heavily on re-branding, i.e., "image activation." The company's goal is to have 100% of its restaurants' base image activated (from about 50-60% currently).

Source: Company Presentation

The company's model to partner with franchisees through capital planning and sharing investments is unique as it incentivizes both the company and owners to have skin in the game in order to make the program successful. The company's re-entry into the breakfast menu was jointly developed with franchises. The company had earlier tried to enter this business, but all the attempts were unsuccessful. But it looks like the company has learned from its mistakes and has come up with an operationally efficient model to run this.

Source: Company Presentation

The company expects the breakfast entry to contribute to both the top-line and bottom-line significantly in FY2020.

Source: Company Presentation

However, this seems like a very optimistic projection, especially compared to the company's historical growth rate, which has generally been negative for the past few years before seeing some growth in 2017 and 2018. Thus, these projections which were positively updated from Q2 guidance, need to be taken with a pinch of salt as these assume a near-perfect execution, especially after attempts that have historically failed.

Wendy's differentiator has generally been 'fresh, fast food,' which the company swears through its anti-frozen beef marketing campaign. But when juxtaposed with the 'Made to Crave' tagline, these don't seem to go well together, in my opinion. Historically, fast food is associated with having certain chemicals added to create an 'addictive' taste, which increases purchase frequency. 'Made to Crave' may be perceived negatively in the market, so it needs to be seen how the company executes on it.

The company is betting on digital to better connect with customers, and thus, increase their purchase frequency. As per the company's data, an average burger customer visits 5.5 times annually to Wendy's as compared to 25 visits to the largest competitor (which we believe is McDonald's (NYSE:MCD)). Digital is a big driver in increasing customer engagement and frequency, and Wendy's strategy has been working well. There is huge scope to increase the average customer spend, which could help Wendy's deliver its targeted growth.

Like other restaurant players, operational excellence is important to Wendy's. In addition to targeted SG&A improvements, the company is also focusing heavily on staff training, e.g., through its 'Top GM' program.

The company's operating and earnings leverage has also been strong as the company has delivered a strong bottom line growth at a rate higher than the top line.

Source: Company data

There has also been consistent EBITDA and EPS improvement despite the lower revenue, given the company's hyper-focus on creating a sustainable business model. The concern is increasing leverage, as the company's net debt/EBITDA ratio has more than doubled from 2.7x to 5.6x between 2014 and 2018. The company's share buyback program has contributed to EPS leverage (376M shares to 245M shares from 2014 to 2018), but for the operations to be profitably sustainable, the balance sheet needs to be de-levered.

The company has a management that is experienced in the industry and has the vision to take the company forward. But being a heavily operations dependent and complex business with multiple SKUs, execution is what matters, especially with regard to the latest breakfast re-entry.

Valuation

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) is clearly an outlier when it comes to valuation multipliers, so excluding it from the peer average, Wendy's emerges as clearly undervalued vs. its other QSR peers. I believe this is on account of the company's top-line growth which has weakened considerably in recent years. On the assumption that the breakfast re-entry and other growth components work decently, the company may be undervalued at current levels.

Source: Gurufocus, share price as of Oct 18 close

Conclusion

Overall, Wendy's has seen a significant decline in growth over last 5-6 years but has focused on improving the quality of its operating model by expanding margins. It has delivered an impressive 700bps+ EBITDA improvement over this period.

To bring the company back on a growth path, the management has also come out with a new playbook, which involves re-entering the breakfast segment. Most of the other QSR players have penetrated this segment and seem to be doing well. If executed better this time, it could be a major boost to financials.

Thus far, the company has delivered EPS leverage by employing cash to repurchase shares, in addition to margin improvements. While this is not sustainable, the renewed focus on growth initiatives and margin expansion is a recipe for long-term success. Yet, the market appears to be giving little credit to shares, which appear highly undervalued relative to peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.