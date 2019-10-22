Market Volatility Bulletin: Focus On Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

VYM has exhibited negative skew in its return series for various look-back periods. Options liquidity is insufficient to hedge, but SPY provides a fairly good alternative.

The fund is not without its risks, the distribution of which have fluctuated decently from year to year. As may be expected, the relationship between risk and return is negative.

ETF Intro

Note: All visuals generated by author using data from Yahoo! Finance unless otherwise specified.

SA Essential

Morningstar

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF - VYM - holds a sector-diverse basket of US-domiciled companies. Current yield on the shares is 3.15%, with a meager expense ratio of only 6 basis points per annum.

Thoughts on Volatility

SA: Tuesday morning

Readers of SA were alerted this morning on the strong negative move in blue chip stalwart McDonald's (MCD).

The Dow (DIA), which is composed of 30 large cap holdings, is flat in the Tuesday morning session. The same can be said for VYM, though not for lack of holdings. The fund's allocation to 406 stocks makes for a pretty diverse collection of companies. Granted, 27% of those assets were placed in the top 10 holdings as of Sept. 30, but that still leaves quite a lot of room for a block of other stocks to make a difference.

The overall year-by-year volatility pattern for VYM is quite similar to what you'd see on the mainline US indexes, such as the SPY. 2011 stands out as the most volatile for daily return distributions (relatively flat and wide density), whereas 2017 stands out as almost preternaturally narrow in distribution.

2019 has been pretty average on the whole, playing out similarly from a return distribution standpoint to 2013 and 2018. The major idea, however, is that the fund doesn't consistently behave in some particular way.

Above we can observe the relationship for (non-rolling) 10-day returns vs. corresponding volatility. It is fair to say that increases in shorter-term measures of realized volatility have not proven beneficial to this yield-rich fund.

Options Availability

Many investors doubtless choose to invest in the VYM for its relatively high yield (presently about 1.25% higher than the SPX as a whole) coupled with its high volume and large AUM, which indicate high probability of liquidity.

Investors should know that, at least empirically, the shares have periodically behaved in a fairly left-skewed manner. This is not atypical of equities in general. It's good to be aware of this feature in the distribution, so that it's not quite so rattling when negative skew does strike.

ThinkOrSwim

The options market for VYM leaves much to be desired. Those looking to hedge their holdings are better served to use other instruments with more liquid options pools. Hedging can be a useful technique for managing risk when understood properly, but liquidity is quite important; it is rarely a good idea to pursue options trades (for either speculative or hedging purposes) when bid-asks are wide.

Beta measures between VYM and various important indexes and ETFs are presented above over different time frames. Perhaps not unsurprisingly, the overall beta of Vanguard's high-yield fund matches the Vanguard Value ETF holdings (VTV) and the iShares Cored Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO).

However, the options volume in these popular funds also lacks depth. The best overall hedge for the VYM, from an options perspective at least, lies in the SPY.

Wrap Up

Vanguard's VYM can be a compelling play for those looking for low-cost exposure to a diversified basket of American companies paying a high dividend. Still, the fund is not without risk. Furthermore, that risk tends to display negative skew. The relationship between 10-day risk vs. return runs on VYM over the last nine years has on average been negative.

By no means do investors in VYM have to hedge themselves against a downturn in VYM. Still, in my experience, investors often equate high-yielding dividend funds with "safe" investments. The track record shows that this isn't necessarily so.

For investors who do like to make use of options for hedging, the best approach to doing so from a liquidity standpoint would be to use some variant of SPX options.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.