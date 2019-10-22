Veritex Holdings Incorporated (VBTX) CEO Malcolm Holland on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Veritex Holdings Inc., (NASDAQ:VBTX) Q3 2019 Results Conference Call October 22, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Thank you. Before we get started, I would like to remind you that this presentation may include Forward-Looking Statements, and those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and anticipated results to differ. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements.

At this time, if you are logged into our webcast, please refer to our slide presentation, including our safe harbor statement beginning on Slide 2. For those of you joining us by phone, please note that the Safe Harbor statement and presentation are available on our website, veritexbank.com. All comments made during today's call are subject to that safe harbor statement.

In addition, some of the financial metrics discussed will be on a non-GAAP basis, which our management believes better reflects the underlying core operating performance of the business. Please see the reconciliation of all discussed non-GAAP measures in our filed 8-K earnings release.

Joining me today are Malcolm Holland, our Chairman and CEO; Terry Earley, our Chief Financial Officer; and Clay Riebe, our Chief Credit Officer. Malcolm.

Malcolm Holland

Thank you, Susan. Good morning, everyone. Overall, third quarter was another nice quarter for Veritex. For the quarter, we produce operating income 28.6 million or $0.53 per share this is after accounting for previously announced, charge-offs of the $6.1 million oil and gas loan we acquired with Sovereign bank.

Like everyone else we continue to be challenged with the declining rate environment in addition to slower growth than anticipated. Terry and his team have done an incredible job of managing our balance sheet over the last six months to soften the blow of these declining rates. We remain focused on expense management and on increasing our noninterest income.

I would like to mention a few of our year-to-date or nine month metrics, keeping in mind this is how our Veritex and Green have been one Company. Diluted operating EPS is up $0.36, or 26.3%, pretax pre-provision return on average assets is 2.3%. Operating return on average asset is 1.58%.

Operating efficiency ratio is 43.2% and operating return on tangible common equity is 17.6%. These strong metrics were all exceeded in the declining rate environment and while we are involved in integrating, consolidating and transforming into the new Veritex.

From a growth perspective, our mortgage warehouse book increased 33 million while our nonmortgage warehouse loans decrease 78 million. The $45 million decrease in quarter-over-quarter loans can be attribute to three primary drivers.

First, our pay downs and payoffs continue to accelerate. We had a few relationships relocate to smaller banks where the majority of these payoff were commerce driven, the sale of the company are moving loans to a long-term fixed rate provider. The silver lining in the payoff number is that we resolved our payoff over 25 million of previously identified problem assets from the legacy green portfolio.

Second, new loan production is down 32% from the same period in 2018. Even though our markets remain vibrant and strong with historical lows and statewide unemployment continued corporate and family relocations like Uber and its 3000 new employee campus here in Dallas and an overall state economy that is booming opportunities appear fewer as clients are becoming more conservative as we move later in the cycle. We continue to have an active pipeline. However, we do anticipate that the fourth quarter will produce mid single-digit growth.

And third, we are probably a bit optimistic that there wouldn't be a transition period in the credit delivery side, especially in Houston for bringing that to lending culture together. Under the leadership of Jeff Kesler in Dallas and John Heine in Houston, we see momentum beginning to build as we place the production staff in the right seat and add some key new hires.

On the credit front, aside from the previously mentioned $6.1 million charge-off, we had a good quarter credit wise, we resolved $25 million in problem assets during the quarter and it looks like we have another strong problem asset loan reductions number in the fourth quarter.

Total NPA decreased $26 million during the quarter from 0.54% 0.21% in total assets. We continue to see progress in shrinking the pool of problem assets acquired from Green. And we still have confidence in our original credit mark. Our energy book is now less than $25 million net of any marks.

I will now turn the call over to Terry.

Terry Earley

Thank you, Malcolm. Good morning everybody. I would like to take a few minutes to provide you with more details on Veritex’s financial results for the third quarter and 2019 on a year-to-date basis.

The 2019 year-to-date financial results are the best I have seen in my career. These results have been accomplished while integrating and converting Green, working through problem assets from the acquired loan portfolios, significant headwinds from declining rates in a more difficult growth environment.

Skipping over to Slide 5. Note the table at the bottom half of the page which shows 2019 year-to-date operating results. Malcolm mentioned these in his remarks, but I don't want to pass by this page without mentioning a few of them again.

These results clearly show the importance of scale and the impact of the merger between Veritex and Green. Operating net income has grown almost $16 million from 2018 translating into an increase in fully diluted earnings per share of over 26%. Operating return on tangible common equity has improved almost 350 basis points and now stands at about 17.6%. Finally, the operating efficiency ratio is at 43.2%, an improvement of over 6% from 2018.

Skipping to Slide 7, focusing on the bottom right hand graph, tangible book value per share is $14.61 as of the end of the third quarter. This is down less than 1% since the end of 2018. Starting in 2019 we had the merger with Green Bank and $1.38 intangible book value dilution from the merger. This was disclosed from the Q1 results.

We have also absorbed approximately $0.88 per share dilution from the stock buyback and the dividends which initiated this year. From our perspective, the earn back of the tangible book graduation from the merger is occurring meaningfully faster than originally modeled.

On Slide 8, the GAAP net interest margin decreased 10 basis points to 3.9% in Q3, while the adjusted NIM which excludes all purchase accounting impacts declined nine basis points to 3.60%. To table in the bottom right of the slide shows the items that impacted both the GAAP NIM and the adjusted NIM.

Focusing on the adjusted NIM, following short-term interest rates have impacted the yield on earning assets and reduced the adjusted NIM by 12 basis points. This was largely outside of our control given the 69% the loan portfolios floating.

This was partially offset by six basis point NIM expansion from lower rates on interest-bearing liabilities were we executed of funding shift moving away from higher cost deposit sources to much less expensive wholesale funding sources.

So part of what we plan to do this quarter, we were able to do. Lower loan volumes and a negative shift in the earning asset mix accounts for the other three basis points in the adjusted NIM compression. It is management’s intent to continue to transition the balance sheet to a more neutral position to reduce the risk of further falling interest rates.

On Slide 9, Veritex reported operating fee income of 8.4 million, up from 6.7 million in Q2, the results for the quarter were positively impacted by stronger deposit fees and loan fees. Our SBA revenue was basically flat with Q2, but our pipeline route remains strong and we are looking for improvement in Q4.

Also our customer interest rate swap business had the best quarter of the year with 671,000 fee revenue on [10] (Ph) customer transactions, this follows a weak second quarter where we only had 12,000 in revenue. Also remember that Q2 fee income levels were negatively impacted by the $434,000 write down on the CRA investment.

On Slide 10, the Company continues to operate efficiently realizing the benefits of scale from the Green merger and a branch like business model. Overall expenses were below our target due to the credit on the FDIC insurance assessment and lower variable compensation expenses. Looking forward, I expect that operating expenses will stay in the $34 million to $35 million.

On Slide 11, total loans declined 3% on a linked quarter annualized basis. Please note that production from the Dallas Fort Worth market increased significantly from the second to the third quarter. In addition to the improvement in our non-performing assets that Malcolm mentioned, the bank is also able to achieve a $25 million reduction in the acquired PCI portfolio. Please see the table at the top right quadrant of page. The details on the floors embedded in our loan portfolio shown bottom left and should provide additional relief if short-term rates continue lower.

On Slide 12, loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 102% at the end of the quarter, if you back out the mortgage warehouse balances from the loan total then the ratio moves down to 96.2%. We think this is more important metric because of the liquidity characteristics of our mortgage warehouse loans. Once warehouse lines turn quickly and can be converted to cash if liquidity is needed.

As we discussed on last quarter's call, we have been aggressively reducing money market deposit rates and shifting out of our higher cost market index deposit and into Federal Home Loan Bank structured borrowings.

The graph in the bottom left of the page shows that on a quarterly basis deposit rates excluding purchase accounting declined by five basis points from Q2 to Q3, but we feel the progress is even greater than the quarterly analysis can show, therefore we added a monthly graph in the bottom right showing the cost and interest-bearing deposits in Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings.

As you can see from June till September, we were able to lower interest-bearing deposit cost by 15 basis points, additionally we were able to lower the cost of FHLB borrowings from May to September by 99 basis points.

The executed rate reduction and funding shift has put upward pressure on our loan-to-deposit ratio that has been instrumental in mitigating to downward NIM pressure from the floating rate loan portfolio. Finally non-interest-bearing deposits now stand at 25% of total deposits.

Moving to Slide 13 as Malcolm mentioned, we made good progress in reducing our NPAs to 21 basis points of total assets. The Q3 loan provision was elevated because of resolution of the acquired energy loan from Sovereign Bancshares, along with migration of acquired loans to originated loans through normal and scheduled renewals.

Now concerning CECL, how much will our allowance increase? We are in the final implementation stages and are currently getting to CECL model, we will use to determine the allowance amount each quarter independently validated.

Preliminarily, we believe that the allowance for loan loss as a percentage of total loans could be in the range of 1.15% to 1.35% up from 45 basis points currently. This amount includes a meaningful amount of purchased credit impaired reserves, which upon adoption will transfer into the allowance without an impact to capital. As of September 30th, this amount is approximately $36 million.

Finally on Slide 14, capital ratios at the holding Company and bank remain very strong, our tangible common equity to tangible assets increased slightly to 10.17, even with our capital actions. Back in September, Veritex announced an increase in a stock buyback to $100 million. During the quarter we returned $35.7 million to common shareholders to $29 million then the repurchase of almost 1.2 million shares and 6.7 million in common dividends.

On a year-to-date basis, we have returned $79 million to shareholders through the buyback of over 2.3 million shares and the dividend which we initiated this year. Additionally, Veritex did declares its regular quarterly dividends to $0.1205, which will be paid in November.

Finally, Veritex has been working through the ratings process with [indiscernible] and expect to have the rating announced shortly. Given the attractiveness of the subject market, we are considering an issuance in the future.

In closing it's my opinion that Veritex is a significantly better Company today than it was a year ago. Our potential is significant and its supported by our earnings power, growth markets, culture, market positioning and scarcity value. It's our job to execute on our strategy, deliver strong financial results on a consistent basis, and to keep telling the story to analysts and investors.

With that, I would like to turn the call back over to Malcolm.

Malcolm Holland

Thanks, Terry. All-in-all, we are very pleased with our third quarter results despite the acquired Sovereign Bank charge off and a little slower than expected loan growth. We have completed all conversions, we are fully integrated with Green Bank, and I’m extremely proud of my team’s hard work and the progress we have made in nine months.

With seven acquisitions since our inception nine years ago, M&A will always be a part of our Company. We have accomplished a great deal and have achieved a meaningful asset scale where we can maximize profitability, and efficiency.

My team's focus is on three main items. To continue to manage our credit risk, to increase our deposit market share percentage and the efficiently manage our capital. We are not currently focusing on M&A, but if we are successful on accomplishing these goals, we would be open to consider new opportunities that may present themselves down the road.

The markets we reside in are arguably the best in the nation, we have a top class executive team and our earning power with this institution continues to be validated quarter-after-quarter. Our balance sheet and capital position exhibit a strong and sturdy Company and we are looking forward to closing out this transformational year with strong fourth quarter.

At this time operator, we are happy to open the lines for any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Brett Rabatin with Piper Jaffray. Your line is now open.

Brett Rabatin

Hey guys good morning.

Malcolm Holland

Good morning Brett.

Terry Earley

Hey Brett.

Brett Rabatin

Wanted to first ask Terry, can you just give us - I appreciate additional color on the monthly cost of funds, can you just give us some color. It would seem like you would be able to mitigate margin pressure from here to some degree. Can you just talk about your outlook now kind of post 3Q and then you know kind of what other changes you are going to make on the balance sheet to insulate the margin from pressure?

Terry Earley

Well, I think breath as to the question and I think with each move that the Fed makes, the data from how you are able to reduce your deposit rates, especially when money market goes up. Our certainly dip in the July increase to the September and we will continue to see that as we go through the rest of the year.

In general, I think that even if you do everything you can on the money market book though you are still - depending on what Fed does, you are still going to feel some NIM compression. The floors they are going to continue to help and the deposit side I think we are doing everything we can there, I think we have been pretty aggressive, but I still think you are going to feel some compression.

So my general view is that with each move you are going to get plus or minus about five bips of compression to the core NIM. So I guess that is the best way I can say to answer it. I think we are going to have to be continue to be aggressive. We are going to have to look in terms of funding mix, we are going to have to continue to be opportunistic.

I know that deposits were down on a quarter-over-quarter basis, but you know we talked about this in the call at the beginning of Q3. A lot of this was intentional, we purposely tried to move out some of our high priced market index deposits when the spread was negative and use other sources. Can we replicate what we have done on the wholesale borrowings side this quarter? I think it's going to be tough, but our wholesale borrowing rates are lower than what you see here on this graph as we head off into Q3, but can you move it down another 100 basis points in four months? No you probably can't.

So net, net on the NIM with every move I think you are going to get somewhere in the four, five, six basis points of NIM compression with each move. My personal view is that, the Fed - I think one more move all they need to do if they need to do that, but they don’t listen to what I think anyway so let me stop.

Brett Rabatin

Yes. No that is helpful. And then other thing I want to just ask about was you know the payouts were obviously a little more than I expected anyway. Do you have any visibility into kind of what is left that might be susceptible to prepayment or getting taken away and then can you talk maybe about origination rates versus existing portfolio?

Malcolm Holland

Yes. So we have vision into payoffs, I mean it goes down to officers being in front of their borrowers and managing their books a little bit better. I will say a lot of that stuff you can plan for and some of that you can't. The last day of the quarter on the 30th we got $66 million in payoffs. So if we would have closed the quarter a day before you would be seeing positive loan balances. So we did know about some of those.

So some of them were payoff, a couple of them were refinances, some of them were the problem asset resolution that I spoke about, in fact, I think a majority of the problem assets resolved on that day. So the answer is yes, we do have visibility, we have an active pipeline, we get better at it every month and we get better at it every quarter. We like what we see in the fourth quarter, we had some stuff rollovers.

So, yes, we do have visibility but every once in a while you look up and you get some payoff, we didn't expect $66 million. And then on the offering rate side, we have seen our lenders are doing a pretty dam good job of holding the line. So I think it's --

Terry Earley

New origination rates are about 10 bibs or so less than contractual portfolio right. So it's not…

Malcolm Holland

It's not there, but our guys are doing a pretty good job. And we are getting back to that lower rate environment where people quit moving running around because there is not much benefit to moving across the street. And you no borrowers if they can't make deals work in the mid fours, they probably aren’t going to work at any lower rate. So I think we are going to get back to some level of keeping these things the same, but we will see.

Brett Rabatin

Okay. Thanks, I appreciate all the color.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Brad Milsaps with Sandler O'Neill. Your line is now open.

Brad Milsaps

Hey good morning guys. Terry, I joined just a couple minutes late, but I did catch the part. Regarding CECL, you saw the post accounting impact would be around $36 million moving from, I guess, the discount bucket over to the reserve, if my numbers are right. You had about $60 million of discount on the books at June 30th. Is that is that about correct? So you would have maybe $25 million or so less what you recognized this quarter that could come back in through net interest income?

Terry Earley

That is correct.

Brad Milsaps

Okay. And then on the CD - on the deposit side of things, do those marks kind of run out at the end of the year or do some of those carry through into 2020?

Terry Earley

No, no there is not enough to carry, I mean, I'm sure there is some - level that carries forward, but in my own internal, internal forecasting, I don't even think about that in 2020.

Brad Milsaps

Got it, okay. And Malcolm I apologize if you addressed this, but I know you guys have been doing a great job lately of taking advantage of some new hires. Can you talk about kind of maybe what you did in the quarter and then just sort of your outlook for what you think you might be able to do over the next, you know six to 12 months given some disruption in kind of all your markets?

Malcolm Holland

Yes. We continue to look for some new hires both Dallas Fort Worth and in Houston. We will announce pretty large hire here in the next week that we are super, super excited about. We are chasing a pretty good hire and Fort Worth. That hasn't been done. Has it yet?. Okay, so we haven't finalized that one. And then there is a couple of Houston, there is more than a couple that we are working on Houston.

So, I think it can be fairly active, but you know the issues always come up with the season on when you can hire these folks, since as we get closer to year-end and they get their bonuses and all that type of things. I’m not exactly sure when we are going to land them, I will tell you it's very active.

We actually have inbound calls to us inquiring about opportunities. Sometimes those aren’t always the ones you want, but we have a couple ones that are really strong. So to answer your question, I think it's going to be an active six months for us in adding to our relationship manager team.

Brad Milsaps

If you had a guess, the bench strength that you have added this year, what do you think sort of their capacity would be in terms of being able to bring on loans over the next you name it six to 12 months?

Malcolm Holland

So the way I read that question Brad is you know what do you think you can do in loan growth next year, net, net. There is certainly end of the cycle, you got to be careful and so we are not going to run out there and I’m not looking for us to do a big double-digit growth here in 2020. I do think that we are going to have some strong opportunity to deliver a high single-digit number next year, I feel really confident about that. So that is probably how I would answer that one.

Brad Milsaps

Great. Thanks guys I appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Matt Olney with Stephens. Your line is now open.

Matthew Olney

Hey, thanks good morning guys. Hey I wanted to dig a little bit deeper on your loan growth commentary, your expectations sound like mid single-digit net growth in the fourth quarter and little bit higher than that next year. That would be a nice swing from always down the third quarter, help us understand, is this assuming to pay down slow from what we saw in the third quarter or is it more by originations really improving from what we saw in the third quarter?

Malcolm Holland

I mean it’s both, but the heavier side is the paydown side. We had a heavy third quarter paydown, especially in our Huston market. I still see a little bit of paydown coming, but originations pipelines are really strong, I mean not - within 45 minutes ago, I was working through our pipeline for the fourth quarter to try to give you some good color knowing that this question might come up.

And I really like what I see and it’s a diverse, it is not all in one area, it is not concentrated in one specific area. The new hires that we are going to announce is in the C&I space and so there is some really nice discipline that we are bringing on.

So I look at the third quarter is a little bit of an aberration. Listen, we been a growth Company for nine years and we have been focused on growth. Yes we done M&A, but we have always had a growth profile and I will see that changing, but as I said in my comments.

I think putting two companies like this together we were probably too optimistic in putting together the credit piece of it to where we could continue to growth levels. I see those coming back, not double-digit, not 15% like we used to do, but I do think we will get back to, and we are already headed that direction.

Terry Earley

This is Terry, I would follow Malcolm to say, you know a lot of banks - and I have always seen prepaid fees accelerate, only acquired loan portfolios, especially through the first three quarters following the close of the deal. They do start to normalize and if this one didn’t - I'm where Malcolm is. If this one didn't revert to the main, if you will, then it would be the exception, not the norm. And I think we are going to see that starting this quarter in Houston.

Matthew Olney

Okay. And then switching gears, I guess on the liability side. Terry, I appreciate allowing to loan to deposit ration drifting higher and lean more on the FHLB. But how much more room do you have on this? And would you be willing to let the loan deposit ratio drift above 100%?

Terry Earley

No, I don't want to see the loan to deposit ratio excluding mortgage warehouse go above 100. I just think that you know with the mortgage warehouse going to 105, 108 I'm okay with that. And because we have a lot of off balance sheet liquidity, we have got a very liquid investment portfolio, we have got a lot of excess collateral, we can raise a lot of money quickly from a liquidity perspective.

So, we had this discussion with our Board last week. We are comfortable letting the FHLB things continue to move up. Just because it's, we are just trying to be opportunistic to help support the NIM. So, we are encouraged by what we have been able to do this quarter, I don't think we can do it to the same magnitude in Q4, but I do think we will continue to play pretty heavily there because of just the opportunistic pricing that it affords us.

Matthew Olney

Got it. Thank you guys.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Daniel Mannix with Raymond James. Your line is now open.

Daniel Mannix

Thanks guys. Good morning. Just want to start with buyback, so you are about 60% utilized under the current plan. If I look at, what is left, you don't really have to be too active to get through this pretty soon. Just looking at that juxtapose with your commentary on the sub-debt offering. Can you give us a potential size of that and how you are thinking about a replacement authorization on the buyback?

Malcolm Holland

Terry, you want to add to that one?

Terry Earley

Yes, let me just comment a little bit more on the sub-debt deal. Look I mean, everybody in this call knows where those rates are today. And when you look at those rates and those spreads and you think about the impact of increasing your Tier 2 capital level, optimizing your capital stack and lowering your overall cost of capital, that is the right corporate financial thing to do. And so that that is playing into our thinking.

Secondly, once you get through the ratings process, your ability to access the market is pretty fast. And we have never been a company, we have not been there as Veritex. We certainly have some acquired sub-debt that will be callable in a couple of years and now look forward to that day.

But, our first issuance is probably somewhere $50 million to $75 million to $80 million, is more of what we are thinking. We want to be very conservative with a double leverage. And, we are trying to again optimize the capital stack and the reality is it could find its way into round three of the buyback who knows.

Daniel Mannix

Got it, thank you, that is great color. Just want to switchover to fee income, you mentioned Malcolm that its one of the focuses looking forward. So there were a couple line items that were good in the quarter such as swaps and looks like loan fees. Thinking about loan fees specifically, how much of that is tied to the higher level of pay down, where we see that going forward. And then if you guys could just touch on the SBA revenue, I think you are expecting a bit more of a down side this quarter has that kind of moved over into the fourth quarter, should we expected it to be 3Q be a good run rate there?

Malcolm Holland

Yes. So I will address SBA loan piece. We had a slower quarter than anticipated, but yes there is a quite a bit that rollover into Q4, we have a couple of opportunities in USBA side in the fourth quarter that could really have a nice quarter.

We are not 100% certain those are going to happen, but SBA has been very active. Our fee business is one that we really focused on, the swap business is extremely active which you can certainly expect as rates go down and borrower want to lock in.

What we have seen on the fee side is Dallas Forth Worth group that all legacy Veritex folks have now kind bought into that and so they are starting to show a lot of product. That pipeline is again very, very active. The loan fee income, it's not hugely material and it’s not driven by that prepayment fees.

Terry Earley

Its more unused line fees, there is certainly a little bit of prepaid fees, there is some servicing revenue on a growing SBA portfolio that where we have sold off a guaranteed piece, but you know where you are seeing the prepaid help you is an additional accretion income, which was flat on a linked quarter basis wouldn’t have decline as you would expected, but you are seeing it in the NIM, the GAAP NIM is where you are seeing that come through.

Malcolm Holland

The other area that Green had a really nice specialty treasury business. We are spending some time right now in figuring out how we can grow some of that business in other lines. And so we are going to spend a little time there, because it’s a nice non-interest income area. Recognizing of that is one of our short comings, so we are spending some time there. But I think the fee outlook for Q4 is actually quite good.

Daniel Mannix

Alright, really helpful. Thanks guys. That is it for me.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Brady Gailey with KBW. Your line is now open.

Brady Gailey

Hey good morning guys. So maybe we can start with expenses, you harvest the cost save, expenses on a quarterly run rate have been coming down and with the $34 million to $35 million guidance flat to up a little bit in the fourth quarter. As you look at 2020 do you think that expense growth kind of normalizes and you could see a mid single-digit growth rate in the expense base?

Terry Earley

Yes Brady its Terry. I do from a standpoint of not year-over-year, but using Q4 run rate as we jump off into 20, I think you are going to see more normal expense growth right now. We got to be very focused on operating leverage and be sure to drive positive operating leverage from the growth on the revenue side. But, we have been talking a lot about new hires, especially in the production, credit, special asset space over the last six months.

And I think, we are going to be able to offset that, but I don't think - there is not much juice left in the orange to squeeze out. So we are going to start to see expenses start to grow, you got the whole benefit cost thing of health care, et cetera that you are going to have to deal with. And so yes, as I look out to 2020, I think you are going to see us start to have some expense growth.

And that is why we have been talking about not trying to drive this efficiency ratio own down to harvest these costs save and get them invested back into risk management and growth. Because I think that is what we need growth, but we need it with really good risk management, especially at this stage of the cycle.

Brady Gailey

Got it. Alright and then finally for me, it's just back to the deposit growth. I guess that some of it was strategic and you did it on purpose. And as you think that we see if deposits continue to fall from here? Or do you think they will be more stable looking forward?

Terry Earley

I'm more in a stable camp. I mean, when you guys are looking at it from the outside, I mean, I think the key thing is DDA was stable, our core money market customers were there is a good relationship and good spread in those. We didn't get a lot of pushback from these rate cuts at all surprisingly.

But those that were overpriced with negative spread or CDs that were overpriced with the same negative spreads. We have been okay in letting those go, because we don't think those are just price sensitive customers without deep relationships. And so I think it should be stable because I think a lot of what we wanted to work out we have kind of worked out to rational pricing as the Feds ordering.

Brady Gailey

Okay, got it. Thanks for the color guys.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Gary Tenner with D.A. Davidson.

Gary Tenner

Thanks guys, good morning. I wonder to the commentary on the kind of last day of the quarter payoffs of the $66 million, but if you adjust kind of growth of the quarter for that number, you are looking at about 2% linked quarter annualized growth. Even with that said, so, if you do get a slowdown in the path that should be in the fourth quarter. I just wonder about kind of the outlook for mid single-digit growth you know what needs to happen to get there?

Malcolm Holland

Yes, I mean, these loans, if you do since mid - around 5%, 6%, you are talking about $100 million growth rate, net of mortgage warehouse. So when I do say, I probably need to make that clear it's just net of mortgage warehouse. So, I mean, we have that identified, these are loans that aren’t in term sheet, these aren't loans that are being underwritten. These are loans that we know about. We have got some chaos in it. That number is net of that. So all I can tell you is that from our advantage point and our view today that the number we think is extremely achievable.

Terry Earley

Gary we are very granular in our tracking. We track every loan over $2.5 million in every stage that it moves through here and as Malcolm saying, you know our confidence in that tracking is improving and we have got our eyes on what they are and they garner an enormous amount of attention to make sure they are moving through the pipeline.

Gary Tenner

Okay it's great, I appreciate the color there. And then just on the buyback obviously very active in the third at a price that is just a little bit lower than the stock is right now. You did as much in third quarter, I think you had in the first two quarters of the year combined. So how do we think about the pace of buyback fourth quarter into early 2020.

Terry Earley

I think it's a function of the strength of the stock price. We have our buyback set up that the weaker the clients get, the higher we are willing to move up and to our maximum buying limit for everyday. So if the price stays weak and similar to current what the prices kind of averaged over the third quarter. You will see us buying just as much, we are not going to slow that down if the price strengthens up then you will see us slow a little bit. So we have got the authorization and the ability to be just as active, but it will be price driven.

Malcolm Holland

And I will say at these levels we are pretty and there is still some room to be active. We still think this is a best way for us to reinvest our capital at these levels and even here higher. So I mean it is a positive for us. We have to something with this capital and there is no better investment we can make in ourselves.

Gary Tenner

Great. Thank you.

Terry Earley

Thanks

Operator

