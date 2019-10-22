Open Insights: EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (10/11/19)

We took a brief hiatus from our weekly series Open Insights to update our oil thesis, recently published here. Picking up last week, we’ll do a quick one for today, and take a look at the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report (“WPSR”) for the week of October 11, 2019.

EIA reported a 9.3M barrel crude build for the week as refinery utilization continued to stay low at 15.4M bpd, an almost 200K bpd decline from the prior week. Maintenance season should begin to fade as we head into the week of October 18th data, so we expect refinery throughput to rise all the way through December. Crude exports continued to stay high at over 3.2M bpd, which also translated to net imports rising by about the same amount given imports stayed unchanged.

Lower refinery throughput translated to gasoline and diesel draws of 2.6M barrels and 3.8M barrels, respectively. These were heavy draws, and coupled with NGPL pulls (and a minor propane draw), the overall decline in petroleum products created a net liquids draw.

Overall total crude and products decreased by 1.6M barrels for the week, bullish compared to the 5-year average decline of 880K barrels.

As always, we'll leave you with some food for thought.

Two more weeks before we close out October. Thus far, October has been a build. We anticipate the next two EIA reports to report draws, followed by draws in November and December. Overall for 5-year averages, this is what crude looks like (note: 2019 is MTD, whereas the other figures are for the entire month).

This is what products look like (note: 2019 is MTD, whereas the other figures are the for the entire month).

For now we can see that crude is building at an almost 2x faster bpd clip than the 5-year averages, but this is being offset by the draws on products, which is also occurring at an almost 2x faster pace than the averages. We should see the crude side slow (if not reverse as we head into November) as refinery throughput ramps higher and product supplies are increased. Still, products will likely draw as per usual (b/c of seasonal demand), whereas we think crude will begin declining as higher exports carry the light crude away. Overall, on a global basis, we saw draws largely across the board.

