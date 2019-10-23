Safehold: The Ultimate Sleep Well At Night REIT

Remembering part of sleeping well at night is valuation, arguably the most important component.

Some have questioned SAFE’s mousetrap, and the purpose for my article today is to demonstrate the essential elements that make SAFE the ultimate “sleep well at night” REIT.

Each REIT property sector has its own risks to consider, and investors must recognize that certain sectors have elevated risk.

Author’s Note: If you’re yield chasing, I suggest you stop reading here. If you want to own an ultra-safe REIT backed by AAA ground leases, keep reading.

We just released our R.I.N.O. quality score rating system on the Marketplace. And we’ve got to say…

We’re excited to start using this platform to narrow down the highest-quality REITs and to simultaneously screen them for value.

For the record, R.I.N.O. stands for REIT Indicator Numerically Optimized. It’s a rating model that scores each company based on a dozen metrics, in which we overweight each name based on scale advantage and cost of capital advantage.

Now, as I said above, we just debuted this program. And I’ve got to admit that, as we began to score each REIT, we had a hard time determining where to place Safehold Inc. (SAFE). The company has no direct peers, which complicates the picture.

One of the ways we analyze REIT risk is by comparing various fundamental tools. This includes dividend safety, balance sheet discipline, and earnings growth, to name a few factors. After all, each REIT property sector has its own risks to consider.

And investors must recognize that certain sectors have elevated risk. That is, they have to if they’re going to make money.

The Upside of Working With Ground Leases

For example, malls and shopping centers are subject to higher tenant turnover today because of retail store closures and bankruptcies. Similarly, certain healthcare REITs – namely skilled nursing-focused REITs – are considered higher risk because of operator margins and macroeconomic pressures.

Whatever the sector - it’s the investor’s job to understand the underlying fundamentals and determine whether or not that risk is worth taking on.

With that said, one of the reasons it was difficult to assess SAFE is because it’s a “pure play” ground lease investor. That means it gets stable income streams, typically from creditworthy tenants, from the land it owns.

Usually, ground leases have built-in escalation clauses and eviction rights. Those provide the landowner adequate rent increases over the term of the lease, as well as further downside protection in the event of a default.

Another benefit to landowners is that ground leases normally have a reversionary clause. And those transfer ownership of the improvements to the landlord at the end of the lease.

Here are some key points to consider regarding ground lease structures:

The tenant leases the land on a triple-net lease basis and operates the building for the duration of that agreement.

The landlord collects ground rent payments, typically including contractual escalations and/or percentage rent payments during the lease term.

At lease expiration (or upon a tenant default), the landlord continues to own the land. And the title to all improvements made reverts to the landlord. Ground leases are often extended throughout the duration of the lease term.

Source: SAFE website

The Basics

SAFE went public on June 21, 2017, at $20 per share. Though I didn’t write my first article about it until September 7, 2018.

In that article, I explained that, “with around $630 million in total assets, SAFE is flying under the radar of most of the dedicated investors.” At the time, shares were trading at $16.37. Yet I added how, “We think SAFE could be unearthing an untapped REIT opportunity.”

As such, we initiated a Buy rating.

Then, on April 2, 2019, I wrote a second article on the subject. We were “maintaining a Buy recommendation,” I wrote. “And as investors begin to understand SAFE's value proposition, we believe volatility will decrease (under $1 billion of land investments to date).”

Moreover, “SAFE's dividend has more room to run… and perhaps this ‘outlier’ should be part of your ‘spec buy’ planning agenda. (I'm now long SAFE.)”

Source: Yahoo Finance

I recognized that the management team had an exceptional blueprint with a superior cash flow model. And, sure enough, the second half of the year turned out to be a breakthrough time for the company.

So the good news is that I was early in on that recommendation. However, some have questioned SAFE’s mousetrap since.

So the purpose today is to demonstrate the essential elements that make SAFE the ultimate “sleep well at night” REIT.

Some Clarifications

First off, I want to explain the value of the intrinsic cash flows that create wealth for SAFE investors.

Many analysts and investors don’t understand what I already laid out before – that SAFE invests in ultra-high-quality real estate. As viewed below, its ground leases feature cap rates ranging from 3.5% to 4.75%.

Those cap rates may seem low to you. But you have to remember the revenue being generated has no operating costs, no cap-ex, no credit risk, and no replacement risk.

Source: SAFE Investor Presentation

As a ground lease investor, you’re essentially taking the lowest risk in the capital stack. This is why the business model is more comparable to an AAA bond in some ways.

There's a very, very low probability for default, since SAFE's ground leases typically represent the senior-most 25%-40% of a real estate capital structure. So the debt sits in an even more senior position.

Assuming a 2-to-1 leverage ratio, the debt would represent approximately 25% of the combined property value. And that’s a very comfortable zone to be in.

As you can see below, SAFE targets the top 25-30 metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs). These would be NFL cities, as it were.

Plus, its current footprint is quickly expanding, with deals in Atlanta, Orlando, Miami, Nashville, and Washington D.C., on top of previous deals in Los Angeles, Seattle, San Diego and elsewhere.

With a wide-open market opportunity, SAFE is focused on expanding its U.S. footprint in the near term. And it believes the same strategy can be applied to real estate markets globally.

Source: SAFE Investor Presentation

Furthermore, as SAFE scales its portfolio, it will become even more comparable to an AAA bond than it already is.

Those Expansion Plans on Display

In August, Safehold said it had signed contracts for two ground leases totaling almost $660 million. The largest one related to the acquisition of the existing ground lease at 425 Park Avenue in New York City. And that was for around $620M.

Photo Source

In connection with this transaction, the company entered into a letter of intent with a sovereign wealth fund to form a joint venture to complete the acquisition. Safehold would own 55% of the venture and act as its manager.

The other deal relates to a student housing property in the greater Phoenix area.

As Jay Sugarman, CEO of SAFE, explained on the Q2-19 earnings call:

“Over the first half of the year, we feel confident that the message is breaking through, and as a result, we are raising our investment guidance to $1 billion for 2019, a 33% increase from our guidance at the beginning of the year.”

He said the company is expanding to all the top 30 markets in the country. And he added that the “team has been hard at work making Safehold the go-to-name wherever a value-enhancing ground lease is needed.”

Source: SAFE Investor Presentation

The Balance Sheet

On the Q2-19 earnings call, Sugarman added that:

“We are also importantly continuing to refine our capabilities on the capital side of the business, raising more efficient debt to fund our portfolio and expanding the number and type of equity investors that we think will be attractive to what we are building.”

For the quarter, the company closed $287 million of long-term debt across five separate non-recourse financings. The combined weighted averages had an initial cash interest rate of 3.1% and a 4.2% interest rate over the debt’s term – which has a weighted average maturity of 38 years.

As of Q2, it had approximately $600 million of debt outstanding.

Source: SAFE Investor Presentation

SAFE has extended its weighted-average debt maturity to 23 years. Plus it has a clear runway of no mortgage maturities for eight years.

The debt has a 3.5% weighted-average cash interest rate and weighted average interest rate of 4.1% over the term of the debt. Subsequent to the quarter’s end, SAFE also expanded its bank group and upsized the revolver capacity by $100 million-$450 million.

Again, this is modest debt for a REIT that owns ground leases that are match funded to long-term contracts. But remember, unlike a bond, there's value at the end of a ground lease contract.

That’s one of the reasons unrealized capital appreciation in the residual portfolio (i.e., the value of the actual buildings) grew to $2.2 billion, a 60% increase from the same period last year.

Source: SAFE Investor Presentation

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q2-19, SAFE signed five new deals totaling a $186 million, of which $43 million closed during the quarter. As you can see below, the key investment metrics on these transactions (on the bottom half of the slide below) are consistent with SAFE’s strategy of creating AAA equivalent risk.

These assets have a 5.7% effective yield with a 3.6 times coverage and a weighted-average gross book value representing 39% of combine property value.

Source: SAFE Investor Presentation

As viewed below, SAFE’s core metrics in Q2-19 were strong. Revenue was up 70% year-over-year, and earnings per share were up over 88%.

Source: SAFE Investor Presentation

With improved cost of capital and scale, SAFE could become an even more dominant REIT in the specialty ground lease category.

Sugarman told me last year that:

“The ground lease sector could and should make up as much as $500 billion of the $7 trillion institutional quality commercial real estate market in the U.S. It’s a fraction of that size today primarily because the historical ground lease structure has never been modernized and is now incompatible with modern real estate capital markets.”

On Sept. 23, SAFE declared a common stock dividend of $0.156 per share for the third quarter. That represents an annualized rate of $0.624 per share and was payable on Oct. 15, 2019.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Management Matters

As readers know, I’m no cheerleader for externally-managed REITs. I’ve frequently criticized Global Net Lease (GNL), American Finance (AFIN), Senior Housing Property Trust (SNH), and Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS), among others.

Admittedly, most all commercial mortgage REITs, except for Ladder Capital (LADR) and Arbor Real Estate (ABR), are externally managed. But I consider those cases beneficial in terms of deal sourcing, legal, and accounting.

There are benefits to these shared service arrangements. So long as there are no conflicts that undermine shareholder value, anyway.

Similarly, SAFE is externally managed by iSTAR (STAR), which also is its largest shareholder. In a recent article, Dane Bowler (who is short SAFE) explains:

“Certain REITs with high G&A and low ROIC are getting themselves into trouble. And the market has not yet realized this problem. SAFE epitomizes this problem.”

Admittedly, while I’m long SAFE, I thought Bowler did a good job laying out his short position. His premise was that the dividend isn’t being covered by earnings.

However, as Jay Sugarman explained on the Q1-19 earnings call:

“We believe that the GAAP treatment of these leases under the new accounting standards captures many of the fixed income-like aspects of our business such as AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) and FFO (funds from operations) will be of less utility as supplemental measures going forward. Already under GAAP, we use a similar method to record interest expense on our debt. “Consequently, we believe the new GAAP yields recorded on our assets and debt obligations will be more comparable and that GAAP net income will be more indicative of our operating performance as a high-grade fixed-income investment business."

Considering the situation, that’s an explanation I can accept.

A Deeper Analysis of SAFE

Considering the explanation above, SAFE should trade more like a fixed-income instrument than a REIT. And FFO and AFFO metrics will be less important, hence the reason the company now reports core earnings.

It has a much wider audience that’s attracted to the benefits of owning an AAA bond in a REIT wrapper. And thus far, it’s done an excellent job spreading the word beyond dedicated REIT investors, to much wider audiences looking for growth, safety, and long-term capital appreciation.

Since the contractual ground leases are so long and feature fixed escalators utilizing “effective yield,” a fixed income metric is better suited. That’s why the weighted average effective yield for SAFE’s portfolio is approximately 5.5%.

That’s hundreds of basis points wider than any other comparable 100-year AAA bond. (For instance, MIT’s 100-year note, which is heavily traded daily and doesn’t provide embedded excess returns.)

In terms of alignment, Bowler did a good job in his assessment. But you must remember that STAR has invested $1 billion into SAFE. That’s more than just “skin in the game.”

I don’t see STAR trying to jam equity down shareholders’ throats when it is, in fact, the largest stakeholder. The external management team simply isn’t in a place to be motivated to do bad deals.

Also, STAR has a 41.9% voting stake in SAFE whose board has five positions – three of which are independent. More importantly, STAR has been an active buyer of SAFE.

The entire business model is built to provide fixed income investors with a mousetrap that generates sleep well at night income and capital appreciation.

Default Risk?

Default risk is somewhat reduced in corporate bonds, particularly among higher-rated issues. Here are the percentage of issues that defaulted by issuers within each credit tier over the first 10 years after issuance (1970-2009).

Aaa – 0.50%

0.50% Aa – 0.54%

0.54% A – 2.05%

2.05% Baa – 4.85%

4.85% Ba – 19.96%

19.96% B – 44.38%

44.38% Caa-C – 71.38%.

Meanwhile, the chart below illustrates the changing corporate bond default rates ranging from 1981 to 2018:

Source

Because SAFE holds ground lease assets in the ~35% capital slot, the income represents some of the safest, low-probability-of-default revenue in the REIT sector.

Again, through my lens, this REIT is a fixed-income alternative more comparable to an AAA bond.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Although the dividend yield of 1.84% appears paltry for a REIT, the growth potential is compelling. It’s forecasted for 25% in 2020 and 20% in 2021.

The economics of the business model are driven by the most durable income generators in the real estate sector – with rent growth of 2x inflation. And at some point, the residual value will provide icing on the cake.

Just remember: You’re buying an AAA bond in a REIT wrapper.

Here’s to sleeping well at night!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

The Cat Is Out Of The Bag...Or Shall We Say, R.I.N.O. We are set to launch our new REIT scoring model we call R.I.N.O. that stands for REIT Indicator Numerically Optimized. Subscribers to iREIT on Alpha will get access to RINO and over 125 REITs screened by QUALITY and VALUE. Our research is powered by qualitative data analysis that provides a decisive edge to achieve superior portfolio results.

Sign up for the 2-Week Free-Trial By Clicking Here Today



Disclosure: I am/we are long SAFE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.